Good Morning, Buffalo: South District stands as bastion for Brown support, but Walton targets pockets of poverty

Oct. 28, 2021
South District stands as bastion for Brown support, but Walton targets pockets of poverty
Anne Ritenour, a retired social worker who lives in the apartments at South Buffalo's former Holy Family School, harbors a pretty good idea about the depth of neighborhood support for mayoral candidate India B. Walton.
A Walton volunteer in a Council district heavily populated by city workers and "Write Down Byron Brown" signs, Ritenour attached a sign to her apartment door reading "I'm an India Walton supporter – ask me why."
"Nobody asked," she laughed a few days ago, acknowledging that the South Council District – possibly as much as any district – offers a bastion of support for Mayor Byron W. Brown's write-in re-election campaign. In a contest marked by passionate but divided loyalties throughout the city, Walton supporters say carrying their candidate's flag in South Buffalo becomes a tough assignment.
– Robert J. McCarthy
Brown, Walton reinforce differences on key issues in second and final debate: Byron Brown and India Walton squared off Wednesday in a debate at St. Joe's Collegiate Institute. No knock-out punches were landed nor serious gaffes that are likely to haunt either candidate six days before Election Day. The candidates, along with little-known candidate Benjamin Carlisle, sparred over policing and crime, poverty and their qualifications and vision for the job. Read more and see Derek Gee's photo gallery
NFL owners briefed on stadium talks; Hochul expects project in state budget: Owners and executives from the NFL's 32 teams were briefed on the status of the Bills’ negotiations with government officials for public funding to construct a stadium in Orchard Park for a projected $1.4 billion. The details of that roughly 10-minute presentation were not shared publicly, but it illustrated a sense of “collaboration and effort” between the Bills, New York State and Erie County, said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Read more
Rod Watson: Putting unwritten workplace rules on paper for Blacks: With chapter titles like “Don’t Get Too Comfortable,” “Get Up and Go to Work!” and “Racism? Sure. Now Prove It!” Buffalo native Shondra Brown's often-humorous, 120-page book is a user’s manual for Blacks and other underrepresented workers, Watson writes. Read more
Vegan Center in Tonawanda to mark first anniversary with Halloween events: Project Vegan 716: The Vegan Center celebrates its first anniversary this weekend with a wellness fair, family spooktacular and Halloween trick-or-treating. “Despite the pandemic, the year has flown by,” said owner Nancy Zastrow, a leader in the vegan community who opened the center at 60 Broad St., in the city of Tonawanda last Halloween weekend as a gathering site for those who value plant-based eating as part of a healthy lifestyle. Read more
Ten finalists ready to vie for 43North prize money: The finalists will compete on-stage Thursday at Shea's Performing Arts Center before a new panel of judges, The News' Matt Glynn reports. The grand prize winner in the state-backed startup competition gets $1 million, while seven runners-up will receive $500,000 each. Two other finalists won't win any prize money. Read more
'It's working fantastically': $14M Olcott breakwall project already having effects: Even before the ribbon-cutting, officials have noticed the major project's impact. "The last few days, we had those strong north and northeast winds, and as the waves got to the piers, they broke up and the water in the harbor has stayed pretty calm," Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg said Wednesday. Read more
Covid deaths in recent months are higher than same period last year: We didn't have the Covid-19 vaccine last year, but deaths weren't as high in August through October 2020 as they have been this past August through October. And that poses some real concerns as people start spending more time indoors and the holiday season approaches. Bottom line, says Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: "The Delta variant is really bad." Read more
Don Paul: A nice weather window ahead of next rainfall: The weather will peak on Thursday, with abundant sunshine and moderating temperatures reaching 57-60 inland from Lake Ontario, Paul writes. There will be a brisk easterly breeze, keeping some chill in the air, at 15-22 mph, stronger at the Lake Ontario shoreline. Read more
Witches Ball returns for 'A Bloody Good Time' at the Statler: The evening of ghoulish entertainment will see the Statler’s hallways resemble an underground London club, while also utilizing the center courtyard and ballrooms to present some of Buffalo’s most entertaining acts, such as drag queens, burlesque dancers, musicians and DJs, writes News contributor Vanessa Oswald. Read more
Clarksburg Cider is a destination for hard cider lovers: “Lancaster is absolutely exploding in terms of population. We saw [Clarksburg Cider] as an opportunity to be able to provide cider year-round, which is a problem right now,” cidery vice president Bryan LeFauve told News contributor Brian Campbell. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Tacos, Community & Beer on Delaware: TCB co-owners Jon McKissock and Justin Randaccio found success after starting TCB in Amherst in 2018. Their new Delaware Avenue location, near Gates Circle, shows a continued commitment to creative tacos, an appreciation for local brews and a desire to fit into the surrounding neighborhood near Canisius High School. Read more
Specter of Allen looms over the Dolphins: Do they mortgage a big chunk of their future in a trade for Deshaun Watson? Mark Gaughan on Tua Tagovailoa: "His arm never is going to be as strong. He’s not as athletic as Allen. That doesn’t mean Tua can’t be a winning QB, but he seems destined to always suffer in comparison to the Bills’ QB. You know it. Ross knows it." Read more
'Full confidence in Tommy': “He's worked hard to get back to where he is and contribute,” Sean McDermott said of Tommy Sweeney. “So it's a good story and we're happy for him." McDermott obviously just doesn't like how the situation came about. The Bills will rely on Sweeney at tight end with Dawson Knox out. Here's more on that, as well as the latest injury report. Read more
How breaking sticks set JJ Peterka on a path from Austria to the Sabres: Peterka, a second-round pick of the Sabres, 34th overall, looks like a promising prospect. He's already off to an impressive start to his rookie season with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans while playing alongside top pick Jack Quinn. How'd he get here? Lance Lysowski has the story on Peterka's impressive rise from the Red Bull Ice Hockey Academy in Salzburg, Austria to Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. Read more
Mittelstadt could return soon: Casey Mittelstadt is still recovering from an upper-body injury and did not fly with the team to California. But the Sabres are hopeful the center could return to the ice when the team heads back east late next week. The notebook from Wednesday has more on the injuries, plus some details about the team's trip out west. Read more
• At the Alsfords' home in the Elmwood Village, a Christmas tree is better described as a tree for all seasons. The News' Susan Martin learned more about the couple's unusual approach to seasonal décor in her Home of the Week feature.
• While The News' David Robinson wrote earlier this week that the improvement of Buffalo Niagara's unemployment rate was a little deceptive, Jonathan Epstein reports Thursday that a wealth of businesses is eyeing Buffalo as a relocation or expansion destination.
• As the Buffalo mayoral race heats up in late October, News contributor Steve Cichon revisits an equally tense race between Frank Sedita and Alfreda Slominski for the same post more than 50 years ago. Their similarities to the current Walton-Brown clash are almost uncanny.
• Bills great Bruce Smith may now live in Virginia Beach, Va., but the memories of his NFL career in Buffalo still linger. WIVB reports that Smith recruited a Virginia artist to create mock tombstones for the 76 quarterbacks he sacked.
