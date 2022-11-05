Good Morning, Buffalo: Some pastors pack pistols, say NY's ban on guns in places of worship puts congregations at risk

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 5, 2022

Some pastors pack pistols, say NY's ban on guns in places of worship puts congregations at risk

The Rev. Dennis Lee Jr. for years resisted the idea of carrying a pistol, despite pleas from parishioners that he needed one to protect himself in a high-crime neighborhood around Hopewell Baptist Church.

“When I got out of the service, I just had a bad taste for pistols, for guns,” said Lee, a Vietnam War veteran. “I basically went 40 years without touching a pistol.”

He changed his mind after a white supremacist in 2015 gunned down nine Black people at a Bible study in Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

In 2017, Lee joined a growing number of Buffalo area pastors packing heat.

“It got to the point where I thought, ‘OK, maybe I need to do this for protection,’ because I’m there by myself a lot, there late at night,” he said.

But now, he’s concerned New York’s efforts to ban people with gun permits from bringing firearms into places of worship will make him and his congregation less secure.

New state laws that took effect Sept. 1 prohibit firearms in “sensitive locations,” even for those like Lee who have concealed carry licenses. The laws made it a class E felony to possess a handgun inside schools, medical facilities, bars, parks, theaters, stadiums, government buildings and places of worship. It makes an exception for some retired police officers and for registered security guards who are on the job.

– Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

In Hochul vs. Zeldin, WNY money pours in from developers, unions and a dead person: Deep-pocketed donors in Western New York have opened their wallets to chip in more than $1.8 million this year to the campaigns of Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger. Hochul raised $1.5 million from her home turf of Erie and Niagara counties through October. Read more

Major East Side street improvements to begin next year in Buffalo: Redesigned roads and new streetscapes are coming to Michigan, Jefferson and Bailey avenues and on Main Street between 2023 and 2026, political leaders announced Friday. Read more

Buffalo Schools reinstates athletic director Aubrey Lloyd after three years of paid administrative leave: Lloyd, who had served as the district's AD since 2010, was put on paid administrative leave in June 2019 by then-superintendent Kriner Cash for reasons the district would not disclose. Lloyd's lawyer told The News last December that the district cited "some financial irregularities" that Lloyd "vigorously denies." Read more

The aging boom hitting NY is inevitable. State officials say work is underway to make it manageable: More than half of Americans 65 and older live in nine states. New York ranks fourth on that list. One-quarter of residents in the state are expected to be 60 and older by the end of this decade. That reality raises all sorts of challenges in the Empire State, which is why the governor on Friday launched an effort to create a Master Plan for Aging that will be designed to address those challenges in a measured, solutions-driven way. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Saturday's near-record warmth will fade, but mild trend hangs tough: The Saturday record of 76 may be tied or broken as the winds become gustier. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: Before the company even became a 43North winner, two of Big Wheelbarrow's biggest customers – Tops, headquartered in Amherst, and its sister company, Price Chopper, based in Schenectady – were already located in upstate New York. Coming to Buffalo made sense for the startup so the team could be closer to its core customer base. Read more

Spotlight/housing: Local home ownership is on par with the U.S.: Even with the surge in home prices over the past few years, owning a home remains within reach of most Western New Yorkers, especially those living in rural areas. A new report that examined home ownership rates across New York from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that Western New York fares pretty well. Read more

STAMP hits paydirt amid state's semiconductor push: After years of trying, New York

State's growing presence in the semiconductor industry is about to pay off for Genesee County. Edwards Vacuum on Wednesday disclosed plans for a $319 million plant supporting the semiconductor industry. The hope is that Edwards' plant will act as a magnet for other projects tied to the semiconductor industry. Read more

Moog plans to keep expanding local operations, CEO John Scannell says: Moog Inc., which has steadily expanded its Elma campus over the past decade, is expecting to make significant investments in its local facilities over the next three to five years. Scannell said Friday that Moog, which is one of the region's largest private sector employers, has seen strong growth in its local business, which is centered around the company's space and defense products. Read more

National Fuel's profits are soaring, but the company says a slowdown is coming: The Amherst-based energy company said Friday that it expects its profits – which jumped by 81% in its latest quarter – to keep rising, but at a slower pace than it expected just three months ago. The reason: The rising natural gas prices that are pushing up profits at its natural gas drilling business in western Pennsylvania are expected to start declining – and to drop a little faster than the company expected this summer. Read more

GUSTO

Nick Bakay's next project about a bookie doesn't seem like much of a gamble for HBO Max: It seems an ideal time for the 64-year-old Buffalo native to team up with situation comedy legend Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Kominsky Method”) on an upcoming HBO Max series, “How to be a Bookie,” starring standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, writes News TV Critic Alan Pergament. Read more

Jeff Simon: Tarantino gives movie lovers a book sure to bring praise, scorn and plenty of arguments: “We now have a lot of the details of how Quentin Tarantino came to be Quentin Tarantino because in his 60th year, he is publishing a combination memoir-essay collection – and anthology of improvs and commentaries with a hilariously terrible title, ‘Cinema Speculation,’" writes Simon. Read more

BILLS

Return to the Bills an emotional full circle for Dean and Marlana Marlowe: “We've been on several different teams, and nobody has ever made him feel wanted and welcome like Buffalo," said Dean Marlowe's wife, Marlana. Read more

Eric Wood offers personal development advice in new book 'Tackle What's Next': This is not your typical book from a former NFL star. It’s not an autobiography. Wood lays out a detailed process for the average person on how to set goals, attack them and achieve them with the discipline and positive mindset of a high-achieving NFL athlete. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' three-game winning streak wiped out as Sebastian Aho hat trick sparks Hurricanes: The Sabres fell to 7-4 in the opener of their road back-to-back set. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• If you're flying over Lake Erie to or from Buffalo, look out the airplane window for the Hamburg water tower, then shift your eyes to the Lake Erie shoreline. In the path between, you'll spy an unmistakable Buffalo Bills logo and the words "Bills Mafia." But it's the life that happened under that roof that makes it even more special, Ben Tsujimoto reports.

• From a fond farewell to a ghoulish survey, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• The WNY Women's Foundation held its annual Fall in Fashion luncheon and runway show Friday at The Powerhouse in Buffalo. Buffalo News photojournalist Libby March photographed behind the scenes before the show.

• Shreen Wojton, who had a double mastectomy in her early 40s, was willing to pose in a bikini to put a face, and body, on what that means. She is featured in the August photo of the Survivor Pinups 2023 calendar to benefit Haus of Volta, which helps young people with breast cancer feel beautiful in their bodies and live mindfully after treatment. “I try to stay positive,” said Wojton, of Clarence, diagnosed nine years ago with stage 3 breast cancer.

