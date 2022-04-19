Good Morning, Buffalo: Some contractors feel left out of deal for Bills stadium project

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 19, 2022

Some contractors feel left out of deal for Bills stadium project

Building a new Buffalo Bills stadium that has a projected $1.4 billion price tag is expected to create thousands of jobs for local construction workers.

But The News’ Michael Petro reports that some contractors are feeling left out.

Because the stadium pact includes plans for a project labor agreement that requires contractors to pay prevailing wages – which are higher than those paid by many nonunion contractors – some construction firms contend they will be shut out of working on the stadium.

“Why discriminate against private construction companies and limit the potential labor supply for this project?” asked Peter Warren, the director of research for the fiscally conservative think tank Empire Center for Public Policy.

But Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo and Niagara Counties Building and Construction Trade Councils, disputed that the stadium will be an all-union project.

Mexican classic with a twist: A fan of the street corn he enjoyed in Texas, Ross Warhol of Britesmith Brewing shows us how he puts a Buffalo twist on it with this elote dip. Served hot or cold, get the breakdown of this quick 20-minute recipe. Dig in here >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

2 accused priests sue Buffalo Diocese after their pensions are cut: The Rev. Arthur J. Smith and the Rev. Pascal D. Ipolito maintain that they are not child molesters and haven’t had a fair hearing to defend themselves against the accusations. The two retired priests are suing the diocese to restore their pensions, which were reduced or eliminated after the priests refused to submit to a monitoring program pushed by the State Attorney General’s Office. Read more

Rep. Tom Reed, returning from Ukraine border, offers bleak picture of the war ahead: Back from a congressional trip to Poland's border with Ukraine, the Corning Republican painted a dismal portrait of a war that he expects to drag on, with potentially devastating impacts on Europe's supply of food and fuel later this year. Read more

Expansion of ministry near Chestnut Ridge Park vexes neighbors in Orchard Park: Is it a house of worship? That's the only way a retreat center on Newton Road in Orchard Park could gain approval. But residents opposed to the development are raising questions about why the owners have paid taxes on the property. Read more

Schumer pledges federal intervention to save USS The Sullivans: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer identified three pots of federal money that can be funneled into Buffalo to help save the historic ship and clean up contaminants that are seeping out of the vessel into the shallow waters of Buffalo's Inner Harbor. Read more

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers: Benjamin J. Bolton tweeted, "Fictionally speaking, I’m going to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families” on April 10, two days after Amherst officers arrested him on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, FBI agents alleged. Read more

Man takes manslaughter plea in 2020 fatal stabbing inside Buffalo convenience store: Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ronald Green. The victim was stabbed six times in the Mandella Market at East Ferry and Jefferson Avenue. Prosecutors said they were involved in a dispute over money related to damage to a vehicle. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: This week’s weather gets worse before it gets better: Today will continue as an unseasonably cold day, verging on the edge of being miserable, Paul says. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Colter Bay, sneaky good tavern food, no skis required: “Under the collection of Western ephemera lies the beating heart of a solid Buffalo tavern, serving a menu upgraded with stealthy finesse,” Andrew Galarneau writes. Read more

Gusto guide: The Texas hot, Buffalo’s least understood specialty: After a call for entries on social media, Andrew Galarneau visited every currently open Western New York Texas hots place that at least two fans mentioned. Here’s his tasting notes from that tour. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

43North startup Top Seedz has a famous fan: Gwyneth Paltrow: Twice in two weeks, the award-winning actress and lifestyle guru has featured Top Seedz crackers and seeds on her social media pages. Paltrow’s millions of followers have given the Western New York company a boost. Read more

[Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter: The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox five days a week.]

BILLS

Bills quarterback Josh Allen to partner with Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match' golf event: Bills quarterback Josh Allen will team up with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in the latest made-for-television golf exhibition dubbed "The Match" on the TNT network on June 1 in Las Vegas. Read more

SABRES

Questions in goal loom large with prospects going back to school: A goaltending problem has plagued the organization since Ryan Miller’s departure in February 2014. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The environmental nightmare at Love Canal is revisited in a new book that examines the events mainly through the eyes of residents who once lived in the Niagara Falls neighborhood. “Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe” by Keith O’Brien is garnering national attention in Science News. Buffalo Rising says O'Brien will attend local events tonight and Wednesday night.

• As we doggedly remind ourselves that warmer temperatures will soon stick around for a prolonged period, Spectrum News' Viktoria Hallikaar says it’s not too soon to plan for the tick season. She talks with an Erie County park ranger who offers tips for preventing tick-borne illnesses, including Lyme disease.

• True or false: “Employee of the Month” programs can be great ways to reduce absenteeism and turnover in workplaces. Researchers at the University at Buffalo have reached a conclusion that might surprise you. A study finds that singling out workers might backfire. When some employees feel envious of co-workers, they may withdraw, miss work or quit their jobs.

• If New York State had a Sandwich Hall of Fame, Buffalo’s beef on weck would deserve a spot in the first class of inductees, according to this post on Utica-based radio station WIBX. The article tells the backstory of this regional creation.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.