Good Morning, Buffalo: Soaring prices, supply delays wreak havoc on new homes and renovations

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 1, 2021
Soaring prices, supply delays wreak havoc on new homes and renovations
Dreams of building a new home or launching a major remodeling project are turning into nightmares for many people.
They’re facing sticker shock at the spiraling cost of lumber and other building materials.
“When does this damn price increase stop?” asked James Mohan, a retired teacher who is building a new home in Clarence where he and his wife plan to enjoy their senior years. “It’s ridiculous … I’m at numbers I’ve never fathomed. My field of dreams is going away.”
The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein reports that in addition to soaring prices, there’s a severe shortage of many building materials, including doors, windows, siding, kitchen appliances and even bathtubs.
Meanwhile, suppliers of roofing, concrete, garage doors and drywall are all raising their prices, citing a supply shortage and insisting on immediate payment.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: How much should we care what Josh Allen says about vaccines? In this installment, we examine the weight of influencer endorsements (or non-endorsements) of vaccination and explore who has the most impact on individual decisions. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
A second home: Blue Jays ready to soak in the support at Sahlen Field: The Blue Jays open their second season at Sahlen Field tonight, when they host the Miami Marlins. They enjoyed their surroundings last summer. But this is going to be quite different. There will be actual fans in the stands, likely in growing numbers as the schedule progresses. Read more
As Blue Jays return, downtown prepares for traffic, activity again: For downtown, the games are the first large-scale events since the pandemic started. They are expected to provide a jolt of economic activity and foot traffic, more than a year after so many employees left their downtown offices to work from home. Read more
Fan Guide: What to know if you’re heading downtown to see the Blue Jays: Here’s a rundown of some key points to know, including information about tickets, gate entry and mask requirements. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: ‘More people ought to know’: Heroic journalist, from ruins in Tulsa, rebuilt life in Buffalo: : As thousands gather in Tulsa for a solemn centennial remembrance of a race massacre that left hundreds dead and thousands homeless, descendants of AJ Smitherman – a hero journalist who had to flee with his family, for their lives – recalls the courage and vision of a guy who built an entirely new and distinguished life as a newspaper publisher in Buffalo. Read more
Stack implosion a milestone in Tonawanda Coke cleanup: The scheduled June 5 implosion of the three towering smokestacks at the former Tonawanda Coke plant along the Niagara River marks a milestone in the cleanup of the heavily contaminated industrial site. Developer Jon Williams said he's spent $13 million to date remediating the site, which he wants to transform into a campus of data centers. Community activists want state regulators to ensure he cleans the site to the highest possible standard. Read more
Former Niagara Falls cop to be sentenced for falsifying records tied to jail death: A former police officer will be sentenced Wednesday in the case of an inmate who died early last year in the city lockup. Erik O’Grady admitted that he falsified jail records on the night Jose Gomez Sanchez was found unresponsive in a cell. Read more
Defense attorney wants DA-turned-judge off her cases: ‘You have questioned my integrity’: Michele Bergevin wants Niagara County Judge Caroline Wojtaszek to recuse herself from all of Bergevin’s future cases. The two butted heads during nearly two years of pretrial hearings and arguments in the case of Joseph Belstadt, who is charged with killing 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser in 1993. Read more
Uniland gains tax reduction on Avant’s Embassy Suites Hotel: Citing the long-term impacts of Covid-19, Uniland Development Co. has won a multimillion-dollar reduction in the assessment of its hotel in downtown Buffalo. The settlement will save the real estate company more than $425,000 in property taxes over three years. Read more
WEATHER
Welcome, June: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At 800 Maple, celebrating a return to life in style: From News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau: "I'll tell you about the outstanding meal I had at one of the steadiest ships in Buffalo fine dining since 2005. Chef Charles Mallia, sous chef Mike Smaldone and their crew are offering dialed-in versions of dishes you know, but better, plus pizzas with oompf and beautifully elaborated entrees that engage your eyes, then your palate." Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Estate of late developer Mark Croce sells Byers Building: The century-old building on Pearl Street adjacent to the rear of Shea’s 710 Theatre has been sold to an as-yet undisclosed buyer for $1.3 million. Late Buffalo developer Mark Croce planned to convert the six-story structure into loft-style apartments, a first-floor business and a rooftop patio. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Horse therapy program helps local veterans: Horses have a special way of connecting with people who are struggling from trauma, WIVB’s Gabrille Mediak reports. She talks with a local organization that helps local veterans heal through horse therapy. Read more
BILLS
Strong attendance at OTAs has Sean McDermott feeling good: The Bills have 88 players on their roster, and only 10, unofficially, were missing from the OTA that was open to the media last week. Here's why the Bills' coach is excited about the turnout. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Local artist Jimmy Konidis turns common household items like chairs, doors and even showers into works of art, reports WIVB’s Angelica Morrison. She reports that Konidis is among those participating in a fundraiser for Pride Month.
• If it wasn’t for her knees, Hamburg resident Isabel Fairbanks says should have been “dancing all over the place” this past holiday weekend as she celebrated her 100th birthday with about 120 guests. WKBW’s Lilia Wood says the centenarian hadn’t seen some of her well-wishers in more than three decades.
• “Excuse me, but I have a cicada in my food.” I like to think of myself as an open-minded taste-tester – occasionally bordering on adventurous. But Buffalo Bug Dip and Air-Fried Buffalo Cicada ‘Wings’ won’t likely be on my plate anytime soon. Fooddive.com says these are among the cicada-themed recipes showcased in a new digital cookbook released this week by the maker of Frank’s RedHot sauce.
• Music education can be a powerful tool to build community, according to the executive director of Buffalo String Works. Yuki Numata Resnick is among the community leaders featured in a post on Buffalo Rising that examines local efforts to provide creative outlets to immigrants and refugees.
