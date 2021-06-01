Good Morning, Buffalo: Soaring prices, supply delays wreak havoc on new homes and renovations

Stack implosion a milestone in Tonawanda Coke cleanup: The scheduled June 5 implosion of the three towering smokestacks at the former Tonawanda Coke plant along the Niagara River marks a milestone in the cleanup of the heavily contaminated industrial site. Developer Jon Williams said he's spent $13 million to date remediating the site, which he wants to transform into a campus of data centers. Community activists want state regulators to ensure he cleans the site to the highest possible standard. Read more

Former Niagara Falls cop to be sentenced for falsifying records tied to jail death: A former police officer will be sentenced Wednesday in the case of an inmate who died early last year in the city lockup. Erik O’Grady admitted that he falsified jail records on the night Jose Gomez Sanchez was found unresponsive in a cell. Read more