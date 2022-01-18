Good Morning, Buffalo: Snowstorm complicated things, but life goes on in Western New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 18, 2022

Snowstorm complicated things, but life goes on in Western New York

Perhaps the head of Buffalo’s snow-fighting forces provided the most succinct assessment of the fierce storm that pummeled the region Sunday night through Monday.

"That's a very intense storm even for the City of Buffalo," Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn told reporters.

The storm blanketed the region with close to 2 feet of snow in some areas, snarling roads, closing businesses and generally making life considerably more complicated. Its duration presented a daunting challenge to highway crews, said Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary, adding that it was fortunate schools were closed and traffic was lighter due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

National Weather Service officials said the 17.6 inches of snow measured at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport as of 5 p.m. Monday more than doubled the previous record for the day of 8.3 inches set in 1958.