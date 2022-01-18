Good Morning, Buffalo: Snowstorm complicated things, but life goes on in Western New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 18, 2022
Snowstorm complicated things, but life goes on in Western New York
Perhaps the head of Buffalo’s snow-fighting forces provided the most succinct assessment of the fierce storm that pummeled the region Sunday night through Monday.
"That's a very intense storm even for the City of Buffalo," Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn told reporters.
The storm blanketed the region with close to 2 feet of snow in some areas, snarling roads, closing businesses and generally making life considerably more complicated. Its duration presented a daunting challenge to highway crews, said Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary, adding that it was fortunate schools were closed and traffic was lighter due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
National Weather Service officials said the 17.6 inches of snow measured at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport as of 5 p.m. Monday more than doubled the previous record for the day of 8.3 inches set in 1958.
The Northtowns and Niagara County appear to have been hardest hit by the storm. Check out the snowfall totals that measure accumulation since the storm began Sunday night, via the National Weather Service.
Still, some daily routines went on as planned for many Western New York residents. The News’ Robert J. McCarthy caught up with two longtime friends who were catching up in front of the dining area’s roaring gas fireplace at Dash’s Market in North Buffalo. And click here to see photos that capture local residents as they shovel, prepare to snowmobile and even take a dog on a relaxing winter walk through Chestnut Ridge Park.
Finally, today will see some scattered flurries with winds diminishing before they pick up again tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
What we know, and don't know, about Hochul's $10B plan to bolster health care: Gov. Kathy Hochul has made a multiyear pledge to spend $10 billion in health care, including more than $4 billion to boost wages and bonuses for workers. Here are some details we already know – as well as several unanswered questions about Hochul’s proposals. Read more
More Afghans than expected to arrive in Buffalo: Pressed by the federal government to accept more Afghan evacuees, Buffalo’s four immigrant and resettlement agencies say they will receive more than they originally agreed to. The agencies have increased capacity to serve more evacuees. Read more
Buffalo fans headed to Kansas City can find barbecue, Bills backers and chicken wings: Whether by plane, train or automobile, you can bet there will be plenty of Bills fans making the trek to Kansas City later this week to cheer on the Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Read more
Jericho Road plans asylum emergency shelter for former Main Street assisted living home: The former Bristol Home at 1500 Main St. would become an emergency shelter for those seeking asylum in the U.S. or Canada under a plan submitted to city zoning officials by Jericho Road Community Health Center. Read more
Acquest revives plan for Amherst office complex on Wehrle Drive: Following a 15-year battle with federal regulators and the Town of Amherst over wetlands, Acquest Development is returning with renewed plans for a 181,197-square-foot business park. Read more
Mountaineer from Clarence scales Antarctica’s highest peak: Erin Parisi, a Clarence native seeking to become the first transgender person to climb the highest mountains on all seven continents, has raised her total to five. Last month, Parisi made it to the peak of Vinson Massif in Antarctica. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 numbers declining across the state, but still at high levels: In Western New York, the percentage of positive tests dropped from 21.88% Friday to 20.92% Sunday, which is highest of any region in the state. Read more
One year later, some local Covid-19 patients face lingering symptoms: Diminished senses of taste and smell are among the symptoms that some people cope with long after they’ve recovered from the virus. WKBW’s Katie Morse talks with two local residents more than a year after they battled Covid-19. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Pucker power: Andrew Galarneau’s favorite pickle-inspired dishes in WNY: “For millennia, a jolt of vinegar-laden vegetables has helped humans survive the bleakness of winter,” Galarneau writes. He shares some of his favorite places for pickles and pickle-inspired dishes. Read more
BILLS
Observations: Mutual respect shown as Bills and Chiefs prepare for Round 4: The Chiefs and Bills are both coming off dominant showings in the wild-card round. The Bills were 30-point winners over the Patriots in a game that will go down as one of the best in franchise history, while the Chiefs overcame a bit of a slow start against the Steelers before settling in and blowing out Pittsburgh, 42-21. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations for Sabres: If the Sabres ever want to get anywhere in the Atlantic Division, they first better conquer Ottawa and Detroit, Harrington says. Read more
Observations: Jeff Skinner scores again, but Sabres' offense comes up short: The Red Wings scored twice in the final 10:07 of regulation to rally from a two-goal deficit and went on to beat the Sabres 3-2 in overtime. Read more and view photos from the game
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The arrival of mobile sports betting in New York State this month has spurred local gambling counselors to raise concerns that the action will “up the ante” for addiction problems, reports WBFO’s Michael Mroziak. One expert warns that marketing efforts often target people who struggle with compulsive gambling.
• Chicken wings, beef on weck and sponge candy typically snare the limelight when it comes to top-tier Buffalo-inspired foods. But in this installment of [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon notes that the uniquely Buffalo pastry heart is also coveted by ex-pats. In fact, some stop by a local bakery to stock up on the flaky, buttery treat when they visit their hometown.
• The Buffalo native who patented and marketed the windshield wiper after his car struck a bicyclist during a rainstorm was born 136 years ago today. John R. Oishei became a prominent industrialist and philanthropist whose legacy continues to have a profound impact on Western New York.
• “Is Buffalo one of the most haunted cities in upstate New York?” asks Lisa Wright in this feature for thetravel.com. She explores some of the city’s spooky legends, including some claims that Hayes Hall on the University at Buffalo South Campus is haunted.
