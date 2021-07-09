Good Morning, Buffalo: Slow rollout of grants to area entertainment venues puts businesses in jeopardy

“I couldn't walk,” she said. “My hip was killing me.”

Desperate, and reasonably confident she could navigate hip replacement surgery as an outpatient, Anthon chose to go through with a hip replacement on Jan. 7, despite the pandemic. She since has reclaimed her active lifestyle and recommends anyone else having second thoughts at this point do the same.

The good news is that the fear of contracting Covid-19 no longer remains a stumbling block for those who need to visit a medical office, surgery center or hospital. Still, you may have to wait longer for a scheduled appointment or procedure – and will need to mask up and follow other virus-prevention protocols.

– Scott Scanlon

