Good Morning, Buffalo: Slow rollout of grants to area entertainment venues puts businesses in jeopardy

July 9, 2021
Slow rollout of grants to area entertainment venues puts businesses in jeopardy
Businesses that form the hub of Buffalo’s music scene have not had their applications processed yet for a program established by Congress in December to aid establishments that had been decimated by the pandemic.
In the local live theater sector, only a handful of entities have been awarded grants.
Nationally, about a third of the 14,884 applications submitted for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program have been approved.
The News’ Jeff Miers reports that many of Western New York’s most prominent venues are growing increasingly worried that further delays could place their businesses in significant jeopardy.
“It’s so frustrating, and it just doesn’t make any sense,” says Chris Ring, regional representative for the National Independent Venue Association and owner of both After Dark Presents and the Rec Room on West Chippewa Street.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports: The changes go into effect immediately at the University at Buffalo, which is also requiring its students to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to attend classes in person in the fall. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
With ‘transformational’ money to spend, Buffalo schools make big plans: Buffalo Public Schools are planning some transformational programs using federal stimulus funding. Think instrumental music in every elementary building, modified sports and two new high school programs. Read more
After weeks of debate, Erie County Legislature OKs stimulus plan: Despite the usual political fighting over money, lawmakers approved a $123.7 million spending plan that will spread big bucks over many people and projects this year. The last time the county had this much money dropped in its lap, it was 1998. Read more
McKinley Mall sale is approved, sidelining Benderson and the Town of Hamburg: Efforts to halt the sale of the McKinley Mall to a Nassau County-based retail investment group have failed. A judge overruled objections that sought to allow Benderson Development to buy the property at a higher price than the $8.5 million bid by Kohan Retail Investment Group. Read more
Feds announce task force in response to escalating gun violence: A new federal task force aims to use "targeted enforcement" and other means to try to cut into the surge in gun violence in Buffalo. "We're going to fish with a spear, not with a net," said U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. Read more
John Hurley to step down as Canisius College president next year: Hurley, who is entering his 12th year as president, will remain in office until June 30, 2022. The college’s Board of Trustees will form a search committee to conduct a national search for his successor. Read more
2021 WNY Catholic Charities Appeal falls almost 10% short of fundraising goal: Catholic Charities of Buffalo has raised $9 million in cash and pledges, which is 90.3% of its goal. Read more
WEATHER
Drier air moves in: A cold front moved in following Thursday's storms that brought heavy rain to parts of Western New York. Temperatures Friday will be in the mid-70s with a few lake showers possible south of Buffalo, according to WGRZ. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
The writing bug helped Dreaming In Ink members navigate the pandemic: The local writers group soon plans to resume get-togethers in person on the third Thursday of every month. It recently published an anthology that includes nonfiction, fiction, poetry and song lyrics from its most dedicated members. There is talk of compiling a second anthology of work crafted during the pandemic. More members are welcome. Read more
Get back on track: What to expect during your next health care visits
Jill Anthon cringed a lot on her birthday last August, and not because she had no choice but to turn 60 during a pandemic.
“I couldn't walk,” she said. “My hip was killing me.”
Desperate, and reasonably confident she could navigate hip replacement surgery as an outpatient, Anthon chose to go through with a hip replacement on Jan. 7, despite the pandemic. She since has reclaimed her active lifestyle and recommends anyone else having second thoughts at this point do the same.
The good news is that the fear of contracting Covid-19 no longer remains a stumbling block for those who need to visit a medical office, surgery center or hospital. Still, you may have to wait longer for a scheduled appointment or procedure – and will need to mask up and follow other virus-prevention protocols.
– Scott Scanlon
POLITICS
Two different Buffalo mayoral rivals advocate same goal: permanent child tax credit: India Walton and Byron Brown barely acknowledged each other from opposite ends of a stage as they urged permanent status for a new $300 per child tax credit about to benefit thousands of children throughout Western New York and the nation. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
1585 Hertel’s arrival adds to neighborhood’s revival: The five-story building at Hertel and Parkside avenues consists of 34 apartments, 29 of which are leased. On the first floor, two of the three storefronts are taken, and the developers have a letter of intent for the third space. Read more
BILLS
Training camp question: Who steps up as the lead running back?: Whether it’s Devin Singletary or Zack Moss, one thing’s for sure: Whoever’s got the hot hand should expect more of the work. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Love it or loathe it, the Skyway is hard to avoid and it seems to never be too far away from a headline. Built in 1953, the bridge is the focus of this installment of “As We See It,” a series by The Buffalo News photography staff.
• Speaking of photographers, WKBW’s Mike Randall reports that Jeffrey T. Barnes “picked up his first camera as a teenager and never put it down.” Barnes’ one-man photography show that profiles Buffalo opened Thursday night at the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda. Barnes says he has always loved local architecture, adding that there are many impressive details that are easily overlooked.
• Paul and Marianne Rice have created a backyard retreat at their home in West Seneca. A round deck perched over a koi pond, a waterfall and a vampire-themed garden are a few highlights. Susan Martin takes a look in this week's installment of Outdoor Spaces. Also, check out photos by Sharon Cantillon.
• If you were a judge on a panel charged with picking the worst parking lots in Western New York, what venues would make your list? WYRK’s Chris Owen says the radio station asked listeners. Some parking lots were mentioned numerous times, including Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park, Boulevard Consumer Square and parking lots that service concertgoers at Darien Lake.
• Some camping enthusiasts quip that even though many rustic campgrounds have no Wi-Fi, you’ll still find “a better connection.” Indeed, nature can be a great bonding experience, and Western New York “is home to some of the finest campgrounds across the state,” writes Step Out Buffalo’s Sean Bermingham. He showcases a half-dozen venues not far from Buffalo.
Enjoy your weekend!
