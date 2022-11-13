Good Morning, Buffalo: Six months since Buffalo mass shooting, an outpouring of support – and pledges to do more

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 13, 2022

Six months since Buffalo mass shooting, an outpouring of support – and pledges to do more

All eyes were on the horror six months ago, when a white supremacist shot 13 people, killing 10, at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

What followed in the days and months afterward were widespread acts of generosity and an outpouring of support for those scarred by the mass shooting. It started with food giveaways and free counseling, and then evolved into the coordinated fundraising for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund raised $6.4 million for the 169 people determined to be the most affected by the tragedy: the family members of those killed, the wounded and the workers and shoppers who were in the store and parking lot.

But something else has happened in the six months since that awful day at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store.

Awareness grew.

Food insecurity in some Buffalo neighborhoods has become an issue drawing the attention of local and national experts. Gov. Kathy Hochul has heightened economic development efforts on the East Side. And the everyday actions of those who may not have been familiar with Jefferson Avenue before May 14 now give hope to those who are all too familiar with the challenges in this part of the city.

– Mark Sommer, Janet Gramza and Deidre Williams

Related: Tops president reflects: A 'heartbroken' company united to show 'hate will not prevail': "We've really endeavored to handle this in a respectful way, knowing that there were 10 people that lost their lives in this horrible event," said John Persons, Tops' president and chief operating officer. "It's a constant balance and we think about it often. Every decision that we make around the Jefferson store, we've put it through that lens of making sure that we are respectful to the families and respectful to the community." Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Dramatic videos show moments when clinic guards stopped gunman with AR-15: Buffalo police released video segments from two security cameras taken inside and outside the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic on Virginia Street from Thursday morning when a man armed with an AR-15 burst into the waiting room. The videos show how two security guards – who police say were unarmed – and two bystanders helped take down the suspect, Jeremy Griffin, 48, of Williamsville. Read more

Businesses object as Kenmore moves to use eminent domain for police expansion: The Village of Kenmore is moving to take over a commercial building to make room for a planned $6 million expansion of its police headquarters – over the objections of the owners of the targeted property and a neighboring business. The Village Board last week voted to begin the process to acquire the Insty-Prints property on Elmwood Avenue through the use of eminent domain. Read more

Weapons, ammunition seized from Lincoln Parkway home during 'red flag' raid: Following a tip about a man making "concerning comments," Buffalo police obtained an extreme risk protection order under the state's "red flag" law and conducted a raid at a residence on Lincoln Parkway on Saturday. The Buffalo SWAT team found "a loaded Pioneer Arms Corp. AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high-capacity magazines and a loaded Sig Sauer handgun with several magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition ..." police said in an emailed statement. Read more

Analysis: For Republican Lee Zeldin, closer but still too far: “You’ve got to hand it to Lee Zeldin, the Suffolk County congressman and unsuccessful GOP candidate for governor,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. “No recent Republican has even come close to his numbers against victorious Gov. Kathy Hochul.” McCarthy shares some facts, figures and thoughts on the big election of 2022. Read more

WEATHER

Rain, snow early: After rain and snow this morning, skies will become overcast for the afternoon with a high in the lower 40s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Inside the critical need for mental health, addiction workers in WNY: 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': The demand for mental health and substance use counseling skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic across the country and in Western New York. While employers search and recruit, more work – and stress – is being put on the employees who remain, with providers running the risk of burning out existing staff in what is already a field prone to high turnover. Read more

The big comeback: How Delaware North rebuilt its sports concessions business: Businesses have long had to endure downturns, but what Delaware North's sports concessions business went through during the pandemic was far worse. It simply had to survive as professional and collegiate sports shut down, and then shut out spectators, while Covid raged. And then it had to set about rebuilding the business. Read more

BILLS

Your guide to Bills-Vikings: Players on the spot in second half, Scouting Report, Bills Mailbag and more: The Bills (6-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Fox. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres drop fifth straight, show they're 'still learning' in loss to Bruins: The Buffalo Sabres took a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but couldn't capitalize as the Boston Bruins evened the score in the second period, then scored two goals in the third period for a 3-1 win. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Saturday night's game. Read more

Mike Harrington: It's been a goofy week in Buffalo sports, and not just on the scoreboards: It was a mere 10 days ago that the Bills were 6-1, fresh off a nationally televised win over Green Bay. The Sabres were 7-3, basking in a nationally televised punking of Pittsburgh. Oh, for the good old days. What a lousy week this has been in Buffalo sports, Harrington says. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• On the weekend after Veterans Day, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight – with an assist from the Buffalo Bills – has invited 98-year-old Bill Gosch to a private suite with his wife, son and daughter for his first Bills game, a surprising landmark for a lifelong North Tonawanda native who served in World War II, Ben Tsujimoto reports.

• Projects at Gowanda’s Hollywood Theater and Springville’s Art's Café are among 10 statewide honored with a 2022 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award from the Preservation League of New York State, Mark Sommer reports.

• Many workers in the region will not only soon decide on the best health insurance plan for 2023, but also on a health savings or reimbursement plan. Richard Argentieri, chief sales and marketing officer with Independent Health, breaks down three types of accounts often available.

• News TV Critic Alan Pergament couldn’t wait to see the first two extended episodes of season five of “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network series starring Kevin Costner. Pergament gives his take on the season premiere, which airs at 8 tonight on Paramount.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

