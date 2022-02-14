Good Morning, Buffalo: Sick days abound, along with overtime, for former Sheriff Howard in new county job

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 14, 2022
Howard recorded more sick days than work days in January – but still made hundreds of dollars in overtime
The newly hired clerk at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office recorded more sick days than work days in the first month of the year.
But Commitments Clerk Timothy B. Howard – who was the Erie County sheriff until Jan. 1 – made hundreds of dollars in overtime by working security at three Buffalo Bills games during that spell.
Incoming Sheriff John C. Garcia gave a job to the fellow Republican who endorsed him last year rather than seek re-election. The former sheriff also got to keep his county vehicle temporarily.
Those moves, unusual during a transfer of power at the Sheriff's Office, didn't go over well in some quarters. Said Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, a Democrat: "I look forward to the day that Erie County doesn't have Tim Howard involved in our criminal justice system."
During Howard’s first two-week pay period, Howard reported as sick every workday, according to payroll records The Buffalo News obtained through the Freedom of Information Law.
– Matthew Spina
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As WNY hospital capacity improves, what's going on with elective surgeries? More hospitals across Western New York are getting out from under state-imposed restrictions on elective surgeries as the Covid-19 wave recedes and the bed capacity crunch eases. It's a welcome development not only for patients, but also hospitals, which rely on the operations as a major source of revenue. Read more
About 100 gather at Pat Sole Park near Peace Bridge in support of Canadian truckers: Protesters waved to people driving by on Niagara Street and hoisted signs opposing vaccine and mask mandates in New York State. It was the second day of protests near the U.S. entrance to the Peace Bridge. Read more
WNY and state continue to make progress against Covid-19: New York State reported 3,583 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday – the lowest number since Oct. 25 – and a positivity rate of 2.28%, the lowest since Oct. 31, officials said Sunday. Western New York's positivity rate fell from from 6.79% on Thursday to 6.30% on Friday and to 6.06% on Saturday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash: Installing high-technology alarm and surveillance systems, Joseph Walton had turned his home into a "fortress," Buffalo police said. But that didn't stop intruders from killing Walton – whom police called a "major drug dealer" – and his wife, Barbara, during a 1988 robbery. Reporter Dan Herbeck looks at the unsolved crime in the latest installment of Cold Case Files. Read more
As Lake Ontario plan revision looms, regulators create new flood forecast tool: The committee working on an overhaul of the plan that governs water-level management in Lake Ontario has developed a computer model that may predict the impact of higher water on lakefront property. The International Joint Commission expects the first phase of proposed policy changes will be released for a 60-day public comment period around the end of February. Read more
Depew woman injured during police pursuit sues state, local governments: A Depew woman is suing the state, Erie County, Buffalo and the towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga over the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that crossed several jurisdictions before it ended when the sedan smashed into her pickup at an Amherst intersection. Jill Bingenheimer blames the injuries she suffered in the 2020 crash on the chase in which the various police agencies took part. Read more
New plan charts course for African American corridor: The long-stalled Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor has a new blueprint for creating a local educational attraction and tourist destination. The new, comprehensive action plan is led by consultant Moody Nolan, the largest Black-owned design firm in the United States. Read more
Gov. Hochul seeks support at Buffalo church in battle against shootings, deaths: “I want you to know I’m committed to fighting gun violence in our streets, and I need you with me. We’re going to take that fight to Albany and say, ‘Every life matters.’ We no longer want to be burying our children from this place or anywhere else in the State of New York,” Hochul told congregants at True Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday. Read more
WEATHER
Still chilly, but not for long: Today's high temperatures will only reach the upper teens, but much warmer weather is on its way, WGRZ forecasts. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Red Pepper, thrilling return to Chinese-American and Vietnamese throwbacks: “Where Red Pepper excels is its combination of first-rate Chinese-American classics and old-school service, swift and sure,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “You can dine well on its takeout. But if you like to linger over crispy noodles dipped in plum sauce, use a cloth napkin, pour tea and catch up with friends, Red Pepper ought to be on your dance card.” Read more
SUPER BOWL
Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off in Super Bowl LVI championship: The Rams, playing at home in their glittering SoFi Stadium, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the franchise’s first title in Los Angeles and second overall, joining the 1999 team that was still based in St. Louis. Read more
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald too much to overcome for Bengals: All week long, the Cincinnati Bengals faced questions of how they would slow the Los Angeles Rams' dominant defensive tackle. The answer turned out to be they couldn't. Read more
Jeff Miers: Hip-hop heavyweights victorious in Super Bowl LVI halftime show: We in Buffalo should all welcome this breakthrough for hip-hop and look forward to a Super Bowl featuring the Buffalo Bills that boasts a halftime show headlined by Buffalo hip-hop emissaries like Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine, writes Jeff Miers. Read more
With Super Bowl on the line, Collinsworth was as sharp as Stafford, Kupp: The NBC analyst proved again during the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals he is one of the best in the field, Alan Pergament writes. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Jeff Skinner reaches 20-goal mark with career-high 4 in Sabres' win: Skinner's impact was evident throughout the Sabres' 5-3 win over the last-place, languishing Montreal Canadiens, as the two-time all-star recorded his first hat trick since Oct. 20, 2018. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Those in attendance at the Billie Eilish concert Saturday night at KeyBank Center were treated to quite a performance, according to a review by Toni Ruberto. The sold-out show “was more proof of how Eilish will be an influence in the music world for years to come through songs that ranged from energetic pop to lovely ballads, head-banging anthems to industrial dance and a bossa nova (sometimes in the same number),” Ruberto writes.
• Did a Super Bowl commercial pay homage or insult Bills Mafia? You be the judge of the message Avocados from Mexico may have been sending in the ad.
• Here’s an interesting list from NYup.com, and perhaps a fitting one to peruse on Valentine’s Day: 10 romantic places to elope in upstate New York. Can you guess the two Buffalo Niagara spots mentioned?
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.