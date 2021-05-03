Good Morning, Buffalo: Should Covid-19 vaccines be required on WNY campuses? Not yet, colleges say

COMPILED SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 3, 2021
Buffalo-area colleges holding back on requiring vaccines
Kwazema Abakporo was happy to get a Covid-19 shot Thursday morning in the University at Buffalo Student Union, and he expects most students will get vaccinated prior to the start of next semester in August.
But Abakporo, a junior from Brooklyn, isn't sure making it a requirement is the best way to accomplish that.
"We just need to let everyone completely process what's going on," he said.
More than 100 higher education institutions nationwide have adopted vaccine mandates, although UB and other Buffalo-area colleges and universities are holding back on requiring vaccines for students in the fall.
Many students already have at least one shot, despite having had access to it only for the past few weeks, according to local higher education administrators. Enthusiasm for vaccinations on campuses remains high, potentially making moot the need for vaccine requirements, they added.
"We firmly believe the vast majority will choose to get vaccinated without any requirement in place,” State University of New York spokeswoman Holly Liapis said.
– Jay Tokasz
Pandemic Lessons: When will normal life come back? After 14 months, and with tools such as vaccines, masks and the knowledge that warm weather helps drive numbers down, how do we make the coronavirus go away? In this “Pandemic Lessons,” Reporter Tim O'Shei talks to experts about what’s working, what’s getting in our way and what we can do about it. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Online high school floated as one possible use of Buffalo's stimulus windfall: “I think that will address some needs of students who can go at their own pace and maybe advance out of high school sooner and into a post-secondary option sooner,” said Kriner Cash, superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools, which will be getting $290 million in stimulus money. Read more
Phil Rumore faces challenge to his four-decade Buffalo Teachers Federation reign: Marc Bruno, a teacher at Riverside Academy, is challenging Rumore for president of the city’s powerful teachers union, which boasts some 3,600 active members. Voting starts today and runs through May 17. A challenge to Rumore is rare. Read more
Stories of Honor: He turned 18 at battle. At 94, he still thinks of the guys who didn't return: Jim Maier turned 18 while serving in France and Germany in the final months of World War II. Now 94, the retired Bell Aerosystems engineer and Town of Tonawanda resident said he counts his blessings as he recalls both the brutality and the life-changing nature of war. Read more
Fruit Belt demolitions get thumbs-down from Preservation Board: Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, which owns residential houses at 50 and 52 Grape St. in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood, wants to demolish the two deteriorating structures, which date to 1890 and 1869, respectively, according to documents filed with the Preservation Board. Read more
A rainy day: WGRZ says scattered showers are expected to become more widespread later today. A high in the mid- to upper 60s is forecast. Read more
At Inizio, enjoying the pastabilities of fresh noodles: “The motto for Inizio, the temple of fresh pasta on Elmwood Avenue, is Tutto fatto a mano, Italian for ‘everything by hand,’ ” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “The obvious link is to the restaurant’s specialty: housemade noodles, made fresh daily in shapes like creste di gallo, mafalde, casarecce and rigatoni.” Read more
Mayor Byron Brown, Common Council clash over legislative process to eliminate speed cameras: Brown is not going to agree to immediate passage of an ordinance amendment passed by the Common Council to remove school speed zone cameras by September. The two branches of city government are at odds over the required legislative procedure for the measure to become official. Read more
Buffalo Common Council evaluates paying for infertility treatments for city employees: To alleviate financial and emotional burdens, Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon wants the city to include coverage of in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and fertility preservation treatments in health care benefits provided to city employees. Read more
Analysis: Edge rush development key for Bills vs. NFL's speed arms race: "Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has four months to get ready for the speed assault. He’s going to need it," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Sabres Mailbag: Is Don Granato the primary reason behind the turnaround?: As the Buffalo Sabres’ 10th consecutive nonplayoff season draws to a close, General Manager Kevyn Adams soon will decide which direction to take at head coach. Read more
• A Town of Hamburg police officer brought new meaning to the phrase “good policework” Saturday. Upon responding to a report of shoplifting, Bret McCabe learned that among the items a woman was accused of stealing were gifts for one of her children, who was turning 5 years old. McCabe decided to spend his own money to purchase the child a birthday present, WGRZ shares.
• With the arrival of warmer weather, ice cream stand season is upon us. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison shares how at De-Dee’s Dairy in Niagara Falls, you can buy your pup a treat and support veterans.
• Speaking of springtime weather, now is the time to start planting your vegetable garden, according to gardening expert Jackie Albarella, who suggests what to plant in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment.
• Odds are if you’ve made the trip to Olean and dined there, you’re familiar with the Beef ‘N’ Barrel. The Olean staple, which serves up between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds of beef a week, is celebrating 50 years of operation under the McAfee family, the Olean Times Herald’s Kellen M. Quigley reports.
