Good Morning, Buffalo: Should Covid-19 vaccines be required on WNY campuses? Not yet, colleges say

COMPILED SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 3, 2021

Buffalo-area colleges holding back on requiring vaccines

Kwazema Abakporo was happy to get a Covid-19 shot Thursday morning in the University at Buffalo Student Union, and he expects most students will get vaccinated prior to the start of next semester in August.

But Abakporo, a junior from Brooklyn, isn't sure making it a requirement is the best way to accomplish that.

"We just need to let everyone completely process what's going on," he said.

More than 100 higher education institutions nationwide have adopted vaccine mandates, although UB and other Buffalo-area colleges and universities are holding back on requiring vaccines for students in the fall.

Many students already have at least one shot, despite having had access to it only for the past few weeks, according to local higher education administrators. Enthusiasm for vaccinations on campuses remains high, potentially making moot the need for vaccine requirements, they added.