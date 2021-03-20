Good Morning, Buffalo: Shootings skyrocket in Buffalo so far in 2021

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 20, 2021
Shootings skyrocket in Buffalo so far in 2021
After a dramatic increase in 2020, the number of people shot in Buffalo so far this year has risen sharply again.
In the first two months of 2021, there's been a 140% increase in the number of people shot in the city.
In two months, 53 people were injured or killed in shootings, more than double the average over the last decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Buffalo Police Department data.
There were 22 shooting victims in January and February of last year, and 16 over the same period in 2019.
"It's been a variety of things contributing. There's no one thing going on here. The only common factor is the fact that everybody's got access to these weapons," said James Giles, coordinator of Buffalo Peacemakers.
– Aaron Besecker
CUOMO & POLITICS
After woman alleges Reed groped her, political analysts point out his hypocrisy: Looking toward a race for governor next year, Rep. Tom Reed most likely welcomed the troubles swirling around Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, which grew Friday when a current aide accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. But The Washington Post on Friday unleashed a bombshell that landed right in the middle of Camp Reed. It quoted a woman saying a drunken Reed fumbled with her bra at a pub four years ago. What about Reed’s race for governor now? Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Waiting for school to reopen: 'Our hope is 3 feet, masks and no barriers': The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday that 3 feet of social distancing is sufficient. But middle and high schools in an area with high community transmission like Erie County should stay with 6 feet of social distancing. The New York State Health Department says it is reviewing the new guidance. Read more
Attorney General: No charges in death of Lockport man during police confrontation: No criminal charges will be filed against any of the Lockport police officers or Niagara County sheriff's deputies who handled the case of Troy A. Hodge, a Black Lockport man who died after a confrontation with officers in front of his mother's home in 2019. But the state Attorney General's Office wants the city to make changes after it found "serious concerns" in the actions of the officers. Read more
[Read more: Keep up with The News' coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in WNY, with maps and statistics]
Judge hit by train under investigation over claim of $5,000 payment for wedding: The state Judicial Conduct Commission is investigating an allegation that State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski accepted $5,000 for officiating at a wedding ceremony for his friend, Peter Gerace Jr., owner of Pharaoh's strip club. State judges are prohibited by state law from accepting more than $100 for performing a wedding ceremony. Read more
UB incubator gives new push to startup growth: The University at Buffalo has opened a $7 million incubator downtown to fuel startups, the latest example of the push to cultivate what was long an undersized segment of the local economy. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: The chill vanishes as the dryness continues: Both weekend days will feature brilliant sunshine and moderating temperatures. On Saturday, a Lake Erie breeze will hold temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s within a few miles of the lake. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Frankie Primo's +39 to take over former Crazy Jake's in North Tonawanda: Frankie Primo's owner Jay Manno is looking to mirror his "peasant Italian" restaurant concept on Chippewa to fill a much bigger second location, on Webster Street near Gateway Harbor. The former Crazy Jake's features three bar areas, a banquet room and a courtyard with a fire pit. Read more
Keen on style and design, Overwinter Coffee expands into Williamsville: The new café opening soon at 5548 Main St. in the Village of Williamsville will be the third overall location for owners Josh Halliman and Ben Trojan, but the first in the suburbs. The duo continues its mission to take older buildings and transform them into modern coffee shops without losing charm. Read more
BONNIES IN NCAA TOURNAMENT
How St. Bonaventure's Kyle Lofton kept taking his shots on path to NCAA Tournament: The knock on Lofton in high school was that he wasn't a good enough shooter to reach his goal: to play basketball at the NCAA Division I level. But Lofton's coaches in high school and prep school couldn't keep him away from the gym, and that sense of dedication has followed him to Olean, where he's shined since shouldering major responsibility as a freshman. Read more
Life in the bubble is different for St. Bonaventure, NCAA Tournament teams: The News' Rachel Lenzi gives readers a sense of the unusual NCAA Tournament "bubble" setting in Indiana, with reaction to the restrictions from former UB head coach Nate Oats and St. Bonaventure's coach Mark Schmidt and standout guard Kyle Lofton. Read more
Game preview: St. Bonaventure tangles with LSU in first round: There's a competitive history between the two head coaches: LSU's Will Wade, previously at VCU, coached against Schmidt in a few memorable Atlantic 10 games, including the infamous court-storming affair of 2017. The stage Saturday is obviously much different, however. Read more
BILLS
Emmanuel Sanders' first impression of Buffalo: 'I already love this city': Sanders knew the Buffalo Bills would be a good fit for him long before the veteran wide receiver got an offer to sign with them as a free agent. Read more
SABRES
Sabres game postponed Saturday after 4 more Bruins enter Covid-19 protocols: Boston forwards David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Craig Smith and Jake DeBrusk entered the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocols Friday morning, while the Sabres, who lost to the Bruins on Thursday night, did not have anyone entering protocols. The game scheduled for Saturday was supposed to be the Sabres' first this season with 10% capacity in KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has become the official repository for the archives of comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died last June at the age of 98. Alan Pergament and Harold McNeil share the full story.
• Friday was "Match Day" for graduating medical students from UB's Jacobs School of Medicine. Nearly 200 students learned their destinations for residency, which represents their next step toward becoming doctors. WKBW covered the day of celebration.
• Alleyway Theatre is looking for a muralist to beautify a 20-foot by 60-foot area of the wall in the theater lobby, Buffalo Rising reports. A cool $6,000 will be available for the muralist whose proposal wins.
• For those eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system is offering in-person assistance with booking appointments. Maki Becker has the details and locations.
