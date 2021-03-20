Good Morning, Buffalo: Shootings skyrocket in Buffalo so far in 2021

FOOD & DRINK

Frankie Primo's +39 to take over former Crazy Jake's in North Tonawanda: Frankie Primo's owner Jay Manno is looking to mirror his "peasant Italian" restaurant concept on Chippewa to fill a much bigger second location, on Webster Street near Gateway Harbor. The former Crazy Jake's features three bar areas, a banquet room and a courtyard with a fire pit. Read more

Keen on style and design, Overwinter Coffee expands into Williamsville: The new café opening soon at 5548 Main St. in the Village of Williamsville will be the third overall location for owners Josh Halliman and Ben Trojan, but the first in the suburbs. The duo continues its mission to take older buildings and transform them into modern coffee shops without losing charm. Read more

BONNIES IN NCAA TOURNAMENT