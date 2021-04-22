Good Morning, Buffalo: Sheriff's team turns up a thin internal file on former Deputy Achtyl

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 22, 2021
Sheriff's team turns up a thin internal file on former Deputy Achtyl
About three weeks ago, an attorney defending Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and former Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl in a wrongful arrest lawsuit said Howard's team could not find its internal affairs report on the bloody arrest of Nicholas Belsito in December 2017.
Just days ago, however, the Sheriff's Office found the internal report and turned it over to the opposing lawyer. Later obtained by The Buffalo News, the file shows Howard's internal investigators left a few stones unturned during their brief inquiry about the arrest, which led to Achtyl's criminal conviction in 2019.
The internal investigators, according to the department's summary, did not consider the body camera video that, when viewed with onlookers' cellphone videos, showed Achtyl had no reason to use force against Belsito as he tailgated outside New Era Field.
– Matthew Spina
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As supply outpaces demand, mass vaccination sites are being ignored: Erie County gave only about 300 shots combined at clinics Tuesday at ECC North and ECC South, despite having vaccine for more than 1,500 people. Offerings of shots with no advance online registration raised little interest from the public. Officials now wonder if the concept of the mass vaccination site has outlived its usefulness. Read more
Cuomo: Ages 60 and up won't need appointment for Covid-19 vaccine; homebound may receive delivery: Beginning Friday, all New Yorkers age 60 and older will be able to walk into any mass vaccination site across the state and get a Covid-19 shot without having to first get an appointment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, Erie County residents who are homebound will be able to request vaccines to be delivered to them soon, Sandra Tan reports.
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Somalia's president, a longtime WNYer, promises push for democracy: The News' Tim O'Shei conducted a series of interviews with Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the Grand Island resident who is now president of Somalia. Mohamed is under international scrutiny as he tries to deliver on his goal of instituting democratic elections while pushing back against Al-Shabab, the jihadi fundamentalist group gripping swaths of his country. Read more
Rush of calls to Assembly hotline with info on Cuomo scandals: The State Assembly’s impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has attracted more than 200 tips to a hotline reporting system and outside lawyers have contacted lawyers for more than 70 people who might have "relevant" information for the probe, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine said Wednesday. Read more
Council wants data before expanding Buffalo police mental health team: Advocates for police reform have called for new strategies for responding to people who are having a mental health crisis, including pairing police trained in crisis intervention with mental health professionals. Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen posed questions to Police Oversight Committee Wednesday. Read more
Lee Zeldin aims for early GOP nod in strong push for governor in 2022: Blitzing the state following his official declaration of candidacy on April 8, Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin is racking up commitments from party leaders and raising money at a clip far exceeding recent GOP candidacies for governor. Read more
Rod Watson: For taxpayers, Sheriff Howard is the gift that keeps on taking: The hiring of an outside law firm to represent Sheriff Tim Howard's department against a state commission trying to make Erie County's jails follow the rules means taxpayers are again paying to defend the indefensible. Read more
WEATHER
Snow departs, but still cold Thursday: WKBW forecasts cloudy skies in the morning that begin to clear as the day goes on, but temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A, fast-food chains criticized for proposing suburban designs in Buffalo: "We have an opportunity to make our city look less like Transit Road. We should take advantage of that opportunity," said city resident Daniel Sack, who denounced urban projects – involving a Burger King, Tim Hortons and Chick-fil-A – that would violate the Green Code. Read more
No free lunch, but free rent offered for restaurant: 43North may fund select startups in Buffalo, but Character, a new real estate company co-owned by a local developer, is running a business plan competition for restaurants. The winner will receive a year of free rent at a new building at 808.5 Main, on a narrow parcel in the Allentown Historic District. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Schumer pushes $110 billion tech bill with an eye for benefits in WNY: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is now in a position to help push legislation to the Senate floor – and he plans to do just that with a bill that could boost Buffalo: one that would create 10 regional tech hubs across the nation. Read more
Buffalo Film Works wants to add office space and apartments to studios: Upon completion of the project's buildout – expected by late summer – Buffalo Film Works will boast more than 120,000 square feet of stage and related space, plus 60,000 square feet of flex space for movie, TV and commercial production, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
Solar energy plant project proposed at former coal-burning plant: The scene is the Town of Somerset, where Supervisor Jeffrey M. Dewart said this week that sPower, a green energy developer headquartered in Salt Lake City, has informed the town of its interest in a solar project surrounding the dormant Somerset Operating Co. plant on Lake Road. Read more
Bye-bye, Mickey Rats. Hello, Grandview Bay: Ellicott Development Co., which acquired the landmark Lake Shore Road property several years ago, is working on plans for its new Grandview Bay development, transforming a place known for parties, drinking and summertime festivities into a small mixed-use community – but don't fret, a public beach will remain. Read more
BILLS
NFL draft profile: Easy to imagine Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge in Bills' offense: "It’s easy to imagine Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll daydreaming of ways to get the football into Eskridge’s hands," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
SABRES
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on cusp of Sabres' most anticipated goalie debut since Ryan Miller: Hockey fans in Buffalo have watched Luukkonen’s ascent from afar, from his gold-medal winning performance for Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship to earning Ontario Hockey League Most Valuable Player honors with a .920 save percentage for Sudbury in 2019. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The 3.1 inches of snow that accumulated at the Buffalo airport on Wednesday is a mark for the record books, Barbara O'Brien reports. News staff photographers Mark Mulville and Derek Gee captured the abrupt return to winter weather in their photo gallery, amusingly titled "Spring showers, Buffalo style."
• Forget the snow for a minute: think about cherry blossoms, majestic during Buffalo's spring (especially when they're not under a wintry blanket). The News' Ellen Przepasniak has cobbled together a video slideshow that not only shows off the flowers' beauty, but also the work of The News' staff photographers.
• After mostly local residents showed their support last spring and summer, Explore Buffalo leaders expect a larger, more geographically diverse crowd during its eighth season, which begins this weekend, even though Covid-19-prevention measures will remain in place, The News' Scott Scanlon writes.
• Two major corporations with local presences are looking for workers. The News' Matt Glynn reports that Spectrum is hosting a drive-thru job fair to fill 30 customer service spots, while WGRZ writes that Home Depot, preparing for a busy spring, aims to hire 440 people in the Buffalo area.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.