Good Morning, Buffalo: Sheriff's team turns up a thin internal file on former Deputy Achtyl

COVID-19 COVERAGE

As supply outpaces demand, mass vaccination sites are being ignored: Erie County gave only about 300 shots combined at clinics Tuesday at ECC North and ECC South, despite having vaccine for more than 1,500 people. Offerings of shots with no advance online registration raised little interest from the public. Officials now wonder if the concept of the mass vaccination site has outlived its usefulness. Read more

Cuomo: Ages 60 and up won't need appointment for Covid-19 vaccine; homebound may receive delivery: Beginning Friday, all New Yorkers age 60 and older will be able to walk into any mass vaccination site across the state and get a Covid-19 shot without having to first get an appointment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, Erie County residents who are homebound will be able to request vaccines to be delivered to them soon, Sandra Tan reports.