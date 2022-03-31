Good Morning, Buffalo: Seneca president says Hochul extracted 'ransom money' for new Bills stadium

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Police raid at Judge Michalski's home sought evidence of tax crimes: Two government sources said law enforcement officials are trying to determine whether an online retail clothing and jewelry business operated in the home has been following state and federal tax laws. And authorities are now seeking information about another individual – Michalski's wife, Susan – in addition to the judge. Read more

'It's a miracle no one died': Radio transmissions tell tale of gun battle during wild chase: "What should have been a minor vehicle and traffic stop turned into a running gun fight throughout the city," said Thomas H. Burton, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association attorney. "What this subject did resulted in citywide chaos. These Buffalo officers did what they had to stop one of the worst threats to the public that I have seen in three decades of representing cops." Maki Becker and Aaron Besecker detail what happened in the chase that saw three officers shot. Read more