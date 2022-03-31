Good Morning, Buffalo: Seneca president says Hochul extracted 'ransom money' for new Bills stadium

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 31, 2022
Seneca president says Hochul extracted 'ransom money' for new stadium; 10 takeaways from stadium MOU
A day after Gov. Kathy Hochul strong-armed $564.8 million in casino revenues out of the Seneca Nation and targeted it to the new Buffalo Bills stadium, the tribe's president Wednesday reacted with an angry statement that attacked the governor's husband for his employer's potential ties to the new facility.
But the Seneca president treated Hochul's stadium funding plan as all but inevitable, even though other Senecas proposed renewing a legal battle that the tribe has repeatedly lost in the past in an effort to get back that money. Jerry Zremski shares Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels' reaction to Hochul's use of the Senecas' payment and Pagels' jab at Hochul's connection to Delaware North Cos.
Meanwhile, The News' Sandra Tan identified the major points from the 15-page nonbinding memorandum of understanding, explaining what would be expected of the county, state and the Bills under this deal. Tight deadlines, the finer points of the non-relocation provision and team-related givebacks are among the 10 takeaways.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Police raid at Judge Michalski's home sought evidence of tax crimes: Two government sources said law enforcement officials are trying to determine whether an online retail clothing and jewelry business operated in the home has been following state and federal tax laws. And authorities are now seeking information about another individual – Michalski's wife, Susan – in addition to the judge. Read more
'It's a miracle no one died': Radio transmissions tell tale of gun battle during wild chase: "What should have been a minor vehicle and traffic stop turned into a running gun fight throughout the city," said Thomas H. Burton, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association attorney. "What this subject did resulted in citywide chaos. These Buffalo officers did what they had to stop one of the worst threats to the public that I have seen in three decades of representing cops." Maki Becker and Aaron Besecker detail what happened in the chase that saw three officers shot. Read more
Man accused of trying to kill Buffalo cops has prior gun conviction, was shot in 2012: 28-year-old Kente Bell, who authorities say will face three counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with Tuesday's bullet-riddled, citywide police pursuit, was a shooting victim himself a decade ago. Two years ago, he pleaded guilty after being charged with illegally possessing a gun, police said. Read more
Concerns about teachers, buses, equity shared with Buffalo's interim superintendent: Parents and employees talked about the chaos on school buses and the needs of children with autism. They called for better training for teachers and hiring more teachers of color. They asked for more aides on the buses and more equity in the schools, writes Mary Pasciak. Read more
Rod Watson: Bills déjà vu as opportunity slips away – again: As the stadium's approval process unfolds, the reality of what might have been – a downtown stadium that could have done much more than simply host football games – will begin to sink in, writes Watson. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
Costco to open first Buffalo-area store in Amherst: Years after Costco Wholesale first began looking at the Buffalo Niagara market, the company has picked a site in Amherst along the busy Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor for its first area warehouse. The international, membership-only wholesale club plans to construct a new-build store at 4200 Ridge Lea Road, across the road from Benderson Development Co.'s busy the Boulevard shopping center. Read more
Diversity-focused technology training firm Bitwise coming to Buffalo: California-based Bitwise Industries is coming to Buffalo and bringing with it the company's scalable, venture capital-funded approach to solving the problem of lack of diversity in tech. Bitwise teaches people from marginalized and underrepresented communities the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Brief warmup turns back into cold, windy and cloudy days: Apart from a few rumbles of thunder inland, strong winds will be felt all across our region Thursday, shifting from southerly to southwest at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50, Paul writes. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s before plummeting into Friday morning. Read more
GUSTO
An A-plus 'To Kill a Mockingbird' finally arrives in Shea's: After breaking box office records on Broadway with a month’s rehearsal in New York City and a week of rehearsal in Buffalo, "To Kill a Mockingbird," starring Richard Thomas, has opened here to a glorious welcome, writes News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase. Read more
Watch now: Look inside BTR Brews in Angola: Brandy Lombardo was devastated but not broken by a fire that destroyed her Deli O's business in Angola. She rebounded quickly to launch BTR Brews, a hybrid taproom and bottle shop focused on regional, local and national craft beers. As Deli O's is rebuilt a few miles away, a fraction of the menu is still in service at BTR. Watch now, with help from Robert Kirkham's photos.
BILLS
Rams' Sean McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players: “I think that the street cred that (Miller) had with the players in our locker room having won Super Bowl MVP, having been through that journey, he really pushed guys to elevate their game,” McVay said. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres show what has changed since 18-game skid: Buffalo’s 8-3-3 record in March is its best in years and extended its point streak to seven games. It’s the team’s longest such streak since it won 10 games in a row from Nov. 8-27, 2018. Five of the Sabres' last six games have gone to overtime, and they have only one regulation loss in their last 10 games. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Pop-punk band Taking Back Sunday, which has sold out indoor shows in Buffalo, has announced a stop at Lakeside Lawn this summer for the Outer Harbor Concert Series, WIVB's Evan Anstey reports.
• A new leader has been chosen at WGRZ. Tegna, the owner of the station, announced last week that general sales manager Mark Manders will be the president and general manager at WGRZ effective Monday, Alan Pergament reports. Manders will replace Jim Toellner, who ends his 19-year run as general manager on Friday.
• Buffalo Place plans to return two of its summer staples: the Downtown Country Market, which features locally grown produce and other goods, and the Thursday & Main concert series, which gives a big city stage to local bands. Jonathan Epstein has the full details.
• Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps is introducing a new parking option in its five city ramps for hybrid workers, adding a 14-day "expanded part-time monthly parker" option to the existing part-time payment plan, which will also see its rates adjusted, Epstein reports.