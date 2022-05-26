Good Morning, Buffalo: Senate likely to reject gun control – while high court might expand gun rights

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 26, 2022

Analysis: Senate likely to reject gun control – while high court might expand gun rights

First, 10 people at a Buffalo Tops supermarket died when a gunman opened fire with an assault weapon. Then, 10 days later, 19 fourth graders and two teachers in Texas died when another gunman did the same thing.

And now, the Senate is poised to consider gun control legislation and a domestic terrorism bill. And both are likely to die in a 50-50 Senate where 60 votes are needed to produce anything meaningful.

Across the street from the Capitol at the Supreme Court, though, the justices seem poised to do the very opposite of tightening access to guns. They very well may overturn a 108-year-old New York law that requires gun owners to prove why they need to carry their weapons in public.

– Jerry Zremski

MORE COVERAGE OFF MASS SHOOTINGS

A farewell to a former Buffalo police officer who gave all: ‘Aaron bravely fought evil that day’: At a funeral service at The Chapel in Getzville attended by hundreds, Aaron Salter was awarded the Buffalo Police Department's Medal of Honor, the highest honor that can be bestowed on an officer – "for his sheer bravery in taking on the face of evil in order to save lives," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told mourners. "Aaron saved lives." Read more

‘Pearl is indeed a pearl’: Family, community remember shooting victim Pearl Young’s service and joy: The joy of worship, strength of faith and love for others evident on the Saturday morning of Pearl Young's death were hallmarks of her life, which was honored in a three-hour "homegoing service" Wednesday in front of more than 200 family, friends, religious leaders and community members at Elim Christian Fellowship. Read more

Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Talley, 62, devoted mother, sister and excellent baker: Geraldine "Gerri" Chapman Talley, one of the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at Tops, was remembered by former colleagues for her "sunny, sweet smile" and her baking skills. Talley even baked birthday cakes for her co-workers' children. Read more

Attorneys for accused Tops killer seek court order to silence DA about case: Defense attorneys for the 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people and injuring three in the Tops massacre have asked a judge to bar Erie County District Attorney John Flynn from making further public comments about the case. Attorneys on both sides argued over the defense motion on Wednesday and the judge said he would issue a decision in about a week. Read more

Schools increase security after mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo: Niagara Falls and Buffalo Public Schools on Wednesday started requiring anyone visiting schools – parents, caregivers, siblings and vendors – to call first. Read more

Hochul seeks to raise age limit to buy AR-15s: Just 10 days 10 African-Americans were gunned down in Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday addressed the latest mass shooting in Texas. She promised New York will continue its gun control efforts, including her new proposal to raise the age of AR-15 purchase from 18 to 21. Read more

Help is still needed: As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: How do you carry on Aaron Salter’s legacy? Through life: Three friends of Aaron Salter, the retired police officer killed in the Tops Markets massacre, are at the center of a scholarship at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, where Salter graduated almost 40 years ago. The annual award will go to a student “mechanically inclined and interested in improving upon existing technology in such a way that would make life easier and better for future generations,” someone whose work ethic and civic passion echo Salter’s. Read more

Alan Pergament: TV reporters whose hearts remain in Buffalo return to assist on mass shooting story: They may have left Buffalo, but many former local TV reporters also left a piece of their hearts here, Pergament writes. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students: Five former Canisius students have sued the college’s trustees, accusing the college of retaliating against them after they complained in 2019 about Michael Noonan, a longtime professor and chairman of the animal behavior, ecology and conservation program in the college’s biology department. Read more

Rath, Giambra now officially set for GOP Senate primary: State Sen. Edward A. Rath III said Wednesday that he will defend his seat against challenger Joel A. Giambra in an Aug. 23 primary election, setting up a rare intraparty contest featuring two of the best-known names in Republican politics. Read more

Trautman plans renovation of former Stewart Title building at 130 Pearl: Trautman Associates proposes to transform the vacant former office building in downtown Buffalo into a mix of 12 apartments on the basement and upper two floors, plus first-floor commercial space. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Expect unsettled weather to finish workweek, but a fine holiday weekend is on the way: A partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky along with a slightly stronger south-southwest breeze will boost today's afternoon high to the upper 70s-80. Humidity will continue to slowly increase tonight, becoming marginally high toward Friday. Read more

GUSTO

New summer cocktails are colorful, fruity and clever: Whether you prefer your drinks shaken or stirred, here’s where you can enjoy some artfully created summery craft cocktails. Read more

Enjoy the variety at weekly food truck events: Sure, food trucks can be found at most summer festivals, concerts and other events. But click the link below to learn more about four ongoing events where food trucks are the star, not a supporting player. Read more

Kid-friendly events, attractions: Check out our list of special events and attractions that will even make adults feel like kids again. Read more

From Plasticiens Volants to Pride, highlights of a summer in music and arts: In-person events of both the large-scale and intimate variety return with a vengeance this summer. The overarching theme might be seen as a hard-earned celebration of gathering en masse to enjoy the arts, and the sense of community that enjoyment fosters. Read more

BILLS

Josh Allen's leadership continues to hit new levels: Josh Allen’s leadership has transcended the football field recently. The Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback was front and center last week when his teammates visited the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay their respects to those who were killed in the horrific mass shooting May 14. Read more

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back in his comfort zone: Jordan Phillips – who is back with the Bills after two years with the Arizona Cardinals – says it feels as though he never left Buffalo. “From the first time I was here, I was kind of the young guy,” he said. “It’s weird now, because now I’m kind of the old guy. I’m trying to spread the knowledge of what I do have. But our guys in our room, the ability we have is just unreal. … We just need to come together fast and get it going.” Read more

SABRES

Observations: Amerks' season ends with dramatic loss in triple OT: A postseason run that included memorable, galvanizing comebacks, individual heroics and depth-depleting injuries had just ended in Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday night with the Rochester Americans losing 6-5 to the Laval Rocket in triple overtime. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A local community empowerment group is grappling with the issue of school violence, WBFO’s Marian Hetherly reports. We Are Women Warriors was founded a decade ago and is hosting a series of monthly community forums, including a session that will be held tonight.

• The weekend garden walk has become a summer tradition in the Buffalo area, and for good reason. It is time spent outside leisurely strolling through yards and neighborhoods. Susan Martin has put together a list of the many local garden-related events.

• If you’ve ever marveled at the natural beauty of Letchworth State Park, you can thank a man who was born 199 years ago today. William Pryor Letchworth was a business mogul who was known for his charity work. Several years before his death, he bequeathed 1,000 acres of land and his Glen Iris mansion to New York State for use as a public park. His legacy is chronicled on this website that highlights the park’s history.

• Buffalo Pride Week kicks off May 31, and Step Out Buffalo notes there are “an abundance of ways to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture.” The activity roster highlights key events.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.