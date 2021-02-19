Good Morning, Buffalo: Second half of strange school year brings new set of concerns

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 19, 2021

Second half of strange school year brings new set of concerns

With all local school districts finally open for in-person instruction to one degree or another, questions have shifted away from whether to bring back students. Now the questions center on what to do with students now that schools have them back.

For instance, should social distancing be reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet so that more students can be taught at one time? Should schools that have virtual learning on Wednesdays eliminate that? And what can be done to make up for the learning loss that has occurred during virtual instruction?

Parents have these and other questions as the second half of the school year begins Monday.

And looming over it all is a question that still has yet to be answered: What assessments have been done comparing achievement this year to prior years to determine just how much impact the pandemic has had?