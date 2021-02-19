Good Morning, Buffalo: Second half of strange school year brings new set of concerns

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 19, 2021
Second half of strange school year brings new set of concerns
With all local school districts finally open for in-person instruction to one degree or another, questions have shifted away from whether to bring back students. Now the questions center on what to do with students now that schools have them back.
For instance, should social distancing be reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet so that more students can be taught at one time? Should schools that have virtual learning on Wednesdays eliminate that? And what can be done to make up for the learning loss that has occurred during virtual instruction?
Parents have these and other questions as the second half of the school year begins Monday.
And looming over it all is a question that still has yet to be answered: What assessments have been done comparing achievement this year to prior years to determine just how much impact the pandemic has had?
– Jay Rey
WNY’s Covid-19 hospitalizations plummet below springtime high: The sharp decline in the spread of the coronavirus in the region continues, as the number of patients hospitalized due to Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties fell below the high of the pandemic's tough early days last spring. Read more
Niagara County shows Covid-19 progress, but health chief is wary: Niagara County’s Covid-19 caseload has dropped 83% in four weeks. Only 12 of those patients are in hospitals. The county’s all-time hospitalization high was 44. But Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton isn’t declaring victory, noting that “it could change tomorrow.” Read more
CBRE says pandemic drove vacancy rates higher for office, retail space: The Covid-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the commercial real estate market, triggering jumps in vacancies for office space and stores. Despite the rising vacancies in these sectors, industrial space in the Buffalo Niagara region remained hard to find. Read more
Robert J. McCarthy: Cuomo nursing home response posing gravest crisis of long career: Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been basking in national praise for his handling of Covid-19 communications. But now his lack of communication on nursing home deaths – some say his coverup – leads to defections even among his own Democrats. Read more
Will the Blue Jays return to Buffalo? Maybe, but it’s complicated: Still unable to play in Canada due to the pandemic, the Toronto Blue Jays announced they're opening the 2021 regular season in their spring training home of Dunedin, Fla. But after that, they could be returning to Sahlen Field for the second straight summer. Here are some questions and answers about the latest news from the Bisons' parent club. Read more
Sean Kirst: In frigid Texas, Buffalo expats draw on lessons learned in the City of Good Neighbors: Joye Runfola and Joy McKnight share more than similar first names. They are both natives of Buffalo who moved to Houston, and their Western New York connection – forged by a shared devotion to the Bills – led to the return of McKnight's lost dog amid the devastation of a frightening winter storm. Read more
Construction starts soon on $180 million power line from Royalton to Elma: The Empire State Line, targeted for completion in June 2022, will be able to carry the entire output of the Niagara Power Project plus 1,000 megawatts of imported Canadian power. Its purpose is to provide a backup line that can keep Power Project electricity flowing to the state's power grid if existing lines fail. Read more
Feels like February: Some snow today with accumulations less than an inch. Highs near 30. Read more
Black Restaurant Week spotlight: PhatCatz of WNY: Kim Collins-Jones sees Black Restaurant Week as a chance to introduce more people to her family's rich history of Southern cuisine, featuring excellent fried chicken, large spare ribs and lots of leftovers. Read more
Erie County sheriff’s deputies 'caught sleeping on the job': Multiple times in recent years, supervisors caught some deputies "fast asleep" during their shifts in the Erie County Holding Center, reports WKBW's Charlie Specht. They were not awake to see serious incidents occur, including assaults, sex offenses and deaths, according to the I-Team report. Read more
Future looks bright for young kickers: The ninth in a series assessing the Bills’ status at each position looks at special teams. Read more
Bump of NFL's cap floor doesn't change belt-tightening picture for Bills: The Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL teams won’t be looking at the worst-case scenario on the salary cap for the 2021 season. Read more
Offensive struggles continue for Sabres in 3-1 loss at Washington: The Sabres’ power play, a source of energy and confidence early this season, created more frustration for an offense that is struggling to score. Read more
Rasmus Ristolainen not expected to join team on road trip: “With Risto, we’re going to take our time,” coach Ralph Krueger said. “You can see the writing on the wall, that he needs more space to get his energy level up." Read more
• Call us sensitive, but we have a request for the folks at the Weather Channel. When you’re referring to a city that copes with harsh winters, could you please use Duluth, Minn., Cleveland or even Syracuse? As meteorologist Mike Seidel was showing near-whiteout conditions in Louisiana this week, he commented: “No, this is not the New York State Thruway in Buffalo. This is I-20 in Louisiana.” The old saying “any publicity is good publicity” only goes so far.
• Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is enjoying the national limelight this week after making it on Yelp’s list of Top 100 places to eat in 2021. WGRZ reports this isn’t the first time the creative culinary crew at this Kenmore Avenue establishment have garnered attention beyond Buffalo’s borders.
• Consider it a high school musical with a timely twist. Students at Maryvale High are working on a unique show titled “Canceled.” “It’s literally about how these kids find out their show is canceled due to Covid,” says school musical director Joanna Daigler. She tells Spectrum News Buffalo it's a hybrid production that will film students as they perform on stage and at home.
• We take clean water for granted. When was the last time you gave any thought to how many times each day you turn on a faucet – and for how many tasks? Margaux Valenti thought about it a lot recently after her water was shut off for a day. Valenti, the staff attorney for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, shares this insightful blog post.
