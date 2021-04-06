Good Morning, Buffalo: Scrawled 86 years ago at Statler, hidden names summon a family

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

State budget hits roadblocks over ‘Excluded Workers Fund,’ mobile sports betting: Due to be in place March 31, a new budget for the state's 2021 fiscal year failed to see final enactment yet again. Ongoing legal and political debates raged on with considerable finger-pointing and anger between Democratic lawmakers from liberal and moderate wings. Officials hoped to announce a final deal sometime late Monday, though the timing of the budget's final adoption is unclear. Read more

NFTA to study eliminating bus stops, enhancing others: When you think about it, NFTA buses pretty much follow the same routes and make the same stops as their streetcar predecessors of a century ago. Now, Metro Bus will comprehensively study all 5,000 of its bus stops to determine which can be eliminated to speed up trips, and which can be enhanced to retain and attract passengers. Read more