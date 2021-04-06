Good Morning, Buffalo: Scrawled 86 years ago at Statler, hidden names summon a family

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 6, 2021
Scrawled 86 years ago at Statler, hidden names summon a family
What started as just another day of asbestos removal for Jeff Haynes during the restoration of the old Statler abruptly changed last month, when he removed some panels and discovered the names "Jerry Toomey" and "George Blainey" written on a beam in the basement of one of Buffalo's most storied hotels.
The date they marked next to the names: March 3, 1935.
The discovery stopped Haynes, who was haunted by the idea that the two workers hoped someone, someday might wonder who they were. So he went to Buffalore, a Facebook page that travels into the city's past, and asked if anyone had any hints or clues.
The post ignited, with Facebook sleuths coming up with information that we brought to nationally recognized researcher Megan Smolenyak. Her help led to one more step, especially moving for Haynes, that closed the circle:
With Buffalo News photographer Robert Kirkham there to chronicle the moment, Judy Toomey – Jerry's 83-year-old daughter-in-law – and two of Jerry's granddaughters drove to downtown Buffalo last week to meet Haynes, and see the names.
Will the Restaurant Revitalization Fund make a difference in Western New York? The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside $28.6 billion for restaurants – the single largest earmark in the stimulus bill. Restaurateurs agree, any money is a good thing. But some wonder: Is it too little too late? Read more
Cuomo: WNY leads state in Covid-19 infections again, so ‘don’t get cocky’: The average daily caseload in the region is at its highest level in two months, and the number of Western New Yorkers hospitalized – 233 as of Sunday – is the highest since Feb. 22. Gov. Andrew Cuomo points to community behavior as a driver of transmission rates. Read more
As Niagara County resumes DMV walk-ins, Kearns says Erie County won’t: Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says motor vehicle offices will not return to allowing walk-in customers without appointments after the Covid-19 pandemic. Niagara County's DMV offices will allow walk-ins one day a week. But Kearns said online appointments are the way to go, because customers don't have to worry about how long they'll have to wait and the county knows how many people are coming, which helps with employee scheduling. Read more
State announces ad campaign to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations: The “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign will kick off Wednesday and is meant especially for those who live in areas “where Covid was most devastating,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
State budget hits roadblocks over ‘Excluded Workers Fund,’ mobile sports betting: Due to be in place March 31, a new budget for the state's 2021 fiscal year failed to see final enactment yet again. Ongoing legal and political debates raged on with considerable finger-pointing and anger between Democratic lawmakers from liberal and moderate wings. Officials hoped to announce a final deal sometime late Monday, though the timing of the budget's final adoption is unclear. Read more
NFTA to study eliminating bus stops, enhancing others: When you think about it, NFTA buses pretty much follow the same routes and make the same stops as their streetcar predecessors of a century ago. Now, Metro Bus will comprehensively study all 5,000 of its bus stops to determine which can be eliminated to speed up trips, and which can be enhanced to retain and attract passengers. Read more
Judge: ECMC must honor Benderson lease, despite objections to doughnuts and rent: Erie County Medical Center may have valid concerns over a lease that allows too much fast food but not enough rent per square foot in retail space in its lobby, a judge says. But the lease with Benderson Development that ECMC calls "unconscionable and constitutes a public waste" wasn't unconscionable at the time the two sides entered into the lease in 2001, said State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker. He ruled ECMC cannot end the lease early, and that means hospital visitors and staff will have Tim Hortons in the lobby – for now – for doughnuts and coffee. Read more
Used car dealers sue over alleged ‘shill bidding’ in ACV’s auctions: Two local used-car dealers have filed a lawsuit over alleged "shill" bidding on ACV Auctions' online platform, claiming that phantom bids drove up prices for vehicles. And the lawsuit claims the Buffalo-based tech company failed to step in to stop it. Read more
Drought is spreading, and now Western New York is included: Don Paul reports that the U.S. Drought Monitor has placed a substantial portion of the region into moderate drought classification. Read more
Fattey Beer Co. to expand: After success in Hamburg, downtown and most recently in Orchard Park, craft-beer store/bar hybrid Fattey Beer Co. has plans for the Wurlitzer building in North Tonawanda, a sprawling natural space in Ellicottville and the brand's first restaurant. They’re all slated to open in June. Read more
State budget would require nursing homes to spend more on staffing: After years of concern over understaffing in nursing homes, the New York State Legislature is expected to take a big step in addressing funding for staff. But here's the catch: It won't be coming from additional taxpayer dollars, for the most part. Instead, the measure, part of the proposed state budget, will require nursing homes to devote 70% of their revenues to direct resident care. Of that percentage, 40% must go to staffing. Read more
NFL draft preview: Bills don’t need a quarterback, but it's a good year for teams that do: "If you’re an NFL team needing a quarterback, immediately or in the future (which could always be sooner than later), this should be a fruitful draft. The Buffalo Bills can consider themselves fortunate not to be among those clubs," writes
Vic Carucci. Read more
ESPN's Todd McShay thinks draft may break Bills' way on pass rusher: In McShay’s latest mock draft, he has University of Miami's Jaelan Phillips lasting all the way until the Buffalo Bills pick at No. 30. Read more
On top of his solid season, Linus Ullmark has become a shootout dynamo: With a shootout victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Ullmark improved to 33 of 38 in his career, and his .868 save percentage took over first place all-time in the NHL for goalies with at least 10 shootouts. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Arttu Ruotsalainen gets the call, now waits for his chance: Don Granato wouldn't commit to Tuesday night's game in New Jersey being the one, but the Buffalo Sabres' interim coach said Arttu Ruotsalainen's day is coming. Read more
• True, this year’s Dyngus Day parade was scaled-down for obvious reasons. But some local residents trekked to Buffalo’s Polonia to celebrate the holiday. The News’ Mark Mulville shares this photo gallery. Also, The News’ Harold McNeil recaps Dyngus Day 2021.
• The Easter surge is over at the Broadway Market. “What a difference just a couple of days make,” reports WKBW’s Eileen Buckley. She visited the historic East Side landmark Monday to learn how vendors survive after the holiday shopping crowds disappear.
• When do lion cubs know that lunchtime has arrived? This adorable video clip posted by the Buffalo Zoo has attracted about 13,300 views in its first few days, making Momma Lusaka and her babies local social media stars.
• From lion cubs to salamanders. “One of spring’s most fascinating displays is the annual salamander breeding migration,” reports WGRZ’s Terry Belke as he explores vernal pools in a 2 the Outdoors segment.
