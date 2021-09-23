Good Morning, Buffalo: Schools grapple with home learning amid quarantine spike

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 23, 2021
'It's not good enough': Schools grapple with home learning amid quarantine spike
School is back in session, but for hundreds of Erie County students who have already been quarantined, it seems like last year: stuck at home, with some assignments to do, but not a lot of contact with the classroom teacher.
Remember those who said one of the things we learned during the pandemic was how to pivot to remote learning? It heralded the end of snow days, and instruction did not need to be interrupted for a power outage or water main break. But it's not that easy.
When a student is quarantined this year, most schools will provide asynchronous learning, where the student works independently on assignments from home.
Students and teachers at Akron High School, whose administration decided late Wednesday, with assistance from the Erie County Department of Health, to move to fully remote learning for a week after a Covid-19 outbreak within the school, must now grapple with the abrupt change.
– Barbara O'Brien
Josh Allen: Built For Buffalo – A documentary book containing a collection of stories and original photographs from our newsroom is now available in The Buffalo News store. Get yours today >>
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate: Gov. Kathy Hochul's requirement that all health care professionals must be fully vaccinated to continue working and caring for patients is having tough, bottom-line consequences for hospitals. And Erie County Medical Center is the first local hospital to outline just how difficult that transition is going to be, with roughly 400 employees expected to remain unvaccinated after the state's mandate goes into effect on Monday. Read more
No shot, no show: WNY venues adopt stricter protocols for live music, events
Last week, fans of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres learned that they would no longer be able to attend games if they hadn’t received at least one shot in the Covid-19 vaccination regimen prior to the event. This policy will be in place beginning with this week’s Bills home game, on Sept. 26.
Somewhat lost in the inevitable uproar following the announcement was the fact that similar policies will soon be in effect at all major concert events held at KeyBank Center, a building that, like the Bills’ Highmark Stadium, falls beneath the purview of Erie County. Music fans will get their first dose of this new reality on Saturday, when country megastar Eric Church brings his "Gather Again" tour to KeyBank Center for what is now a vaccinated-only event.
However, new protocols are not limited to the buildings covered under the agreement between Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Erie County.
– Jeff Miers
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hochul: Study on Bills stadium site coming soon: A study on the best site for a new Buffalo Bills stadium will wrap up soon and the state will release the document to the public, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. This is a new, state-commissioned analysis and not the study produced in 2019 on behalf of the Bills that largely remains hidden from public view, officials confirmed. The state study could be released in the coming weeks or months, Hochul said. Read more
Hochul marks completion of one Niagara Power Project upgrade, start of another: A 10-year, $460 million plan that replaced all 12 power-generating turbines at the Lewiston Pump Generating Station has concluded. That's one of the two power plants at the 61-year-old site. Also, officials announced the completion of the upgrade of the first of the 13 turbines at the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, the second plant at the Lewiston complex. Read more
Rod Watson: Stopping flow of illegal weapons should unite both sides in gun debate: The Most Valuable Parents will march Saturday against gun violence, with a focus on the federal Tiahrt Amendments. Those provisions still prohibit the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from giving the public – including cities, states, researchers and litigants – access to the gun trace data it collects. Watson explains how the MVP group, which is not against gun ownership, plans to raise awareness. Read more
Republicans in WNY plan fundraiser for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, potential presidential candidate: Those hosting the fundraiser include businessman Gerry Buchheit; Rochester fundraiser Loren Flaum; Charles P. Joyce of Wellsville, a member of the Republican National Committee; state GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy; and Buffalo developer Nick Sinatra, Robert J. McCarthy reports. Read more
Arguments in South Buffalo murder trial expected to begin next week: Erie County's first homicide trial since last June began Wednesday with jury selection. Shane Casado faces a second-degree murder charge in the November 2018 killing of his girlfriend, Rachel Wierzbicki, in South Buffalo. Aaron Besecker shares the anticipated timeline and some key details for the trial. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Fall makes a wet and dreary arrival in WNY: Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s on Thursday, Paul writes, but the rain that drenched Wednesday night will regroup as showers Thursday morning. Most of the rain is expected east of the metro area, however. Read more
GUSTO
Apples, pumpkins and pies: Where to enjoy the tastes of the fall season: Browse the fresh-baked treats at Sanger Farms, stock up on varieties of garlic and cherries at Singer Farms, or choose an apple-picking adventure at one of several destinations. News contributor Emeri Krawczyk offers a bushel of suggestions. Read more
[More: Don't miss fall activities to enjoy with the whole family]
BILLS
Analysis: Just like fans, Josh Allen wants more as Bills live with high standards: "As the Bills enter a Week 3 game against the Washington Football Team, it’s time to remind ourselves: Allen and the offense still are the strength of the team. The offense is going to be just fine," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Bills DE A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game: Epenesa’s stat line Sunday didn’t reflect all the damage he caused. While the defense as a whole combined for six sacks on Dolphins quarterbacks, Epenesa was left without a sack of his own. He was credited with two quarterback hits, but left craving a sack. Read more
SABRES
Roundtable: Who takes on a prominent leadership role and other burning questions: The News' Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski give their answers to pressing questions that the Sabres face. How much of a distraction will Jack Eichel be? Who fill the leadership role if and when Eichel departs? What's the plan in goal? Read more
Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin agree to terms on 3-year, $18 million contract: Buffalo's prized young defenseman was an unsigned restricted free agent before Wednesday, when he came to terms with the team just before the dawn of training camp. Lysowski breaks down the contract. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• India Walton, the winner of the mayoral primary, is sticking to her August declaration that she would participate in just one debate; she declined a second debate, one that would have been carried on local television, in a statement to sponsors Wednesday.
• The beloved sign featuring neon tango dancers at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway is expected to be unveiled in October, Dale Anderson reports. It was removed in 2015, but a joint effort by Douglas Development and the Buffalo Arts Commission has led to its rebirth.
• Luscious smashburgers, boozy milkshakes and a welcoming atmosphere have made Mister Sizzle's a popular destination since Casey and Chris Casas opened the old-school hamburger joint on the West Side this summer. Enjoy Gusto's Look Inside photo slideshow, with Robert Kirkham's enticing photos.
• The plaza outside the Burchfield Penney Art Center will soon be adorned with a gift from the Junior League of Buffalo: six vibrant sculptures created originally by Shasti O'Leary Soudant using materials from Rigidized Metals in Buffalo, Buffalo Rising reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.