Good Morning, Buffalo: School districts struggling with 'severe' bus driver shortage

Aug. 30, 2021
Many districts face ‘bus challenges’ this school year
Christopher J. Swiatek had just started his new job as Frontier Central Schools superintendent in July when he had to attack one of his first problems: getting kids to school in September.
"What we quickly recognized is, unfortunately, we didn’t have enough operational bus drivers to function within a three-tier bus system," he said.
Frontier wasn't alone, and that was part of the problem.
"Just drive down Route 5 from Buffalo to Silver Creek, and everybody’s got a help wanted bus driver sign," Swiatek said.
There's a national shortage of bus drivers. It prompted one charter school in Delaware to pay parents who drive their children to school, according to the Washington Post. And Pittsburgh public schools are starting more than a week late while the district implements new transportation strategies because of the shortage.
– Barbara O'Brien
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: How do we deal with news we don’t like? The tension over mask mandates has existed for the last 17 months – but so have the facts, as researchers have learned more about Covid-19 and how it spreads. Why, then, are we still grappling with the realities of science and medicine? In this Pandemic Lessons, Tim O'Shei explores why it’s difficult to handle news we don’t like. Read more
Erie County's Covid-19 case total highest in state outside New York City area: In Erie County on Saturday, 137 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total of cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic to 94,277. Two people in Erie County died from Covid-19 on Saturday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hochul pushes to get stalled marijuana sales program underway: Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to do something that Andrew M. Cuomo avoided: begin a required regulatory process that can commence soon after she picks an executive director and board chair of the new Office of Cannabis Management. That person must iron out final regulatory details of what will become a multibillion-dollar industry. Read more
Federal sentencing delayed for ailing schoolteacher who admitted to drug trafficking and gun crimes: Michael Masecchia, a respected Buffalo schoolteacher and coach who moonlighted as a marijuana grower and trafficker, is suffering from lymphoma, and a federal judge has indefinitely postponed his sentencing date. Read more
Buffalo-born priest in New Orleans as Ida nears: 'Keep praying for us': Sheltered in a church a block from the French Quarter early Sunday afternoon, the Rev. Anthony Rigoli took comfort. “There's a reason I'm here,” he said by phone. “And I'm OK." Read more
As neighbors raise a stink, DEC orders more odor control at Niagara Falls paper mill: A company spokesman said Cascades Containerboard Packaging has spent more than $2 million on odor control measures, but a nearby resident said Friday that hasn't improved his quality of life. "I not only wear my mask for Covid but I have gotten into the habit of wearing it outside for the smell," Duane Walsdorff told The Buffalo News by email. Read more
WEATHER
A cooldown begins: Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high in the lower 80s, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more
BILLS
Bills final 53-man roster projection: Defensive line puzzle difficult to sort out at final cuts: The Bills have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster from its current 81 players. Jay Skurski examines a couple of things to keep in mind heading into final cuts. Read more
Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future: “You kind of put all your cards on the table, do everything you can do,” Fromm said. “It’s out of my hands. Whatever happens, happens." Read more
SABRES
Sabres could be headed to Hamilton for outdoor game vs. Maple Leafs: Multiple sources say plans are in the works for the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs to play an NHL Heritage Classic game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., with March 13 currently a target date. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Western New York is already stepping up in the wake of Hurricane Ida. WKBW’s Ali Touhey reports that some of the region’s animal rescues were called upon to save cats and dogs in Louisiana whose futures were uncertain.
• This news could have some foodies rejoicing: Shake Shack appears to be coming to Western New York, with a location projected for the New York State Thruway’s Angola rest stop, WKBW shares.
• Don’t let this late-summer heat fool you: Fall is fast approaching. As Jackie Albarella notes in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, now’s the time to repot your indoor house plants.
