Good Morning, Buffalo: School cafeterias squeezed by supply chain delays

Oct. 5, 2021
No chicken tenders for lunch? School cafeterias squeezed by supply chain delays
Chicken tender Tuesdays are now Taco Tuesdays, and forget about getting chicken patties every week in the school cafeteria.
You've seen reduced offerings at restaurants, and grocery shelves that are full one week, empty the next.
Those same supply issues are affecting school cafeterias, which are getting late or canceled shipments.
It's one more pandemic headache for food service directors, who also are dealing with their own staff shortage.
– Barbara O’Brien
Fruit Belt land trust touted by India Walton ‘performing fine,’ funder says. Byron Brown is unimpressed: Walton, the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor, cites her work as founding head of the trust as evidence of her experience and skill, and she sees the land trust as a model to protect residents from gentrification in the city's other neighborhoods. Read more
Cuomo’s former chief political leader endorses Hochul for full term: As Gov. Kathy Hochul increases her outreach to the Democratic Party's liberal base in New York City, one of the most vocal ex-cheerleaders of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has thrown his support behind Hochul's bid in 2022 for a full term. Read more
Catholic Health, union to meet today as Mercy Hospital strike continues: After a weekend of back-and-forth public statements when neither Catholic Health nor the union could agree on where and when to resume talks, the two sides have agreed to meet in person this morning. In a dispute where progress has proven elusive, it’s viewed as a step in the right direction. Read more
Niagara Falls tourism report proposes theme park, multi-use venue, pedestrian-only core: A report by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute floated several ideas for new attractions in hopes of making tourism a year-round industry in the city. The institute suggested a theme park aimed at foreign visitors, a multi-use sports and entertainment venue, a rebuilt Wintergarden, pedestrianizing downtown and building on existing offerings such as the Aquarium of Niagara. Read more
$284M in improvements proposed for cash-strapped ECC: An architecture firm’s recommendation to shut down two buildings on the South Campus of Erie Community College has fueled concerns that county and college officials are planning to close the entire campus. Read more
Organ at Our Lady of Victory Basilica gets 130 new pipes – and more power: The restoration of the 3,000-pipe organ in Lackawanna will "increase the power and brilliance of this instrument," said organ specialist Timothy Smith. Read more
John Garcia wins latest fundraising race in contest for Erie County sheriff
Three candidates have been raising as much cash as possible to plow into their races, according to reports recently filed with the state Board of Elections.
A fourth candidate, Conservative Party nominee Karen Healy-Case, has done little to puff up her campaign account. After losing the Republican Party primary, Healy-Case's account holds approximately $3,600.
By contrast, Republican nominee John Garcia had almost $191,000 when his account was totaled days ago.
Democrat Kimberly Beaty, who had about $7,459 on hand after her party’s primary, now has $50,540. Ted DiNoto, a detective lieutenant with the Amherst Police Department who is running on an independent line, has $50,400 after taking in $44,738 during the period.
– Matthew Spina
A foggy start with mild temperatures: There may be a few isolated showers to start the day on Tuesday but it will, overall, be a cloudy day across the entire region, predicts WGRZ. Read more
A living museum of apples at LynOaken Farms: Three hundred varieties of apples grow in LynOaken Farms U-pick setup, which runs through the month. Read more
Buffalo lauded as one of nation’s best 'foodie cities': The region’s reputation as a great place for “foodies” continues to grow. In a national comparison of more than 180 areas, Buffalo ranks in the top 30 best "foodie cities.” The personal finance website Wallethub gives high marks to Buffalo’s food community for affordability, quality, diversity and accessibility. Read more
Position grades: Spencer Brown passed first test with ease at tackle for Bills: The third-round draft pick gave up only one hurry in the 40-0 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, according to Buffalo News charts. Brown also did a good job run blocking, especially on the backside of runs on which he aggressively sealed off a lane for the running back. Read more
Monday observations: We don't yet know whether the Bills will be without three crucial players on defense or not for Sunday night's showdown with the Chiefs. Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer and Taron Johnson are all listed as day to day. Monday's observations story leads with the injury news. Read more
Observations: Not much help for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as Sabres fall to Blue Jackets: There wasn't much Luukkonen could do as the Sabres (1-3) fell into a four-goal hole through 40 minutes and lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, in mostly empty KeyBank Center. Jakub Voracek led a veteran Columbus lineup with a goal and two assists. Read more
German winger J-J Peterka showing Sabres he's 'something special': As a child, Peterka aspired to bring a championship to Munich. Now, he wants to be the latest German-born player to make an impact in the NHL. Read more
• Western New York has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to ghost stories and "haunted" places, The News’ Samantha Christmann reports. With nearly a month before Halloween, there is still time to visit them all.
• Kayaking along the Buffalo River can help adventurers understand how the region and its historic Erie Canal helped grow the nation’s economy in an earlier era. Spectrum News’ Casey Bortnick talks with a local tour guide in an Empire Adventures segment.
• Sure it's football season, but Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham reminds us that fall also is the time to take care of some seasonal tasks outdoors. Come spring, you'll be glad you did.
• Dubbed Buffalo’s “most glamorous drive-in,” Gleasons was a popular dining spot for a few decades after the first outlet opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Sheridan in 1960. News contributor Steve Cichon looks back on a restaurant known for its tangy signature sandwich known as the Hi-Burger.
