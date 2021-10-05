Good Morning, Buffalo: School cafeterias squeezed by supply chain delays

Buffalo lauded as one of nation’s best 'foodie cities': The region’s reputation as a great place for “foodies” continues to grow. In a national comparison of more than 180 areas, Buffalo ranks in the top 30 best "foodie cities.” The personal finance website Wallethub gives high marks to Buffalo’s food community for affordability, quality, diversity and accessibility. Read more

BILLS

Position grades: Spencer Brown passed first test with ease at tackle for Bills: The third-round draft pick gave up only one hurry in the 40-0 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, according to Buffalo News charts. Brown also did a good job run blocking, especially on the backside of runs on which he aggressively sealed off a lane for the running back. Read more