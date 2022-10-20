Good Morning, Buffalo: Say Yes Buffalo's youth apprenticeship program blazes a nontraditional path

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 20, 2022

'A real passion': Say Yes Buffalo's youth apprenticeship program blazes a nontraditional path

Four years of college immediately after high school does not have to be the norm. Alternative paths entice as high school graduates demand practical, hands-on opportunities outside of a lecture hall.

A new youth apprenticeship program by Say Yes Buffalo stiff-arms tradition and addresses two issues simultaneously: a worker shortage hamstringing local businesses and at-times intimidating costs to attend college.

CareerWise Greater Buffalo has placed 25 youth apprentices, hailing from six Buffalo Public Schools, into jobs at employers such as M&T, Wegmans, Tesla and more this fall. The three-year program, which has separate work and education elements, would land the apprentice a full-time job if they thrive.

Consider one apprentice: Trezhon Powell, a Class of 2022 graduate from Hutch-Tech, is preparing to start at Tesla as a maintenance technician. His apprenticeship will be bolstered by studying mechatronics at Northland Workforce Training Center, which has partnered with SUNY Erie and Say Yes.

With the Buffalo Bills at their bye week after an impressive 5-1 start, find out what the games to watch are on the remainder of the schedule. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan explain what players they think can make a bigger impact down the stretch.

Fire commissioner: Natural gas cylinders on top of truck hit bridge, sending two flying

Murray Holman woke up Wednesday morning to the sound of two loud "booms."

"We were all sleeping and the house shook," said Holman, who is the executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition. "You could hear explosions."

Items fell off the walls, said Holman, who ran outside to see what happened and called 911.

It would turn out that a Modern Disposal Services recycling truck struck a CSX railroad bridge Wednesday morning on Clinton Street, sending natural gas cylinders on top of the truck flying into nearby houses and a light pole.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

Community groups calling for transparency in stadium benefits plan: Community advocates feel left out of the negotiations for a community benefits agreement tied to the new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium planned for Orchard Park. Read more

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024: The new area code will start being assigned as early as April 2024 to residential and business customers requesting new service or additional lines throughout the 716 area code region – all or portions of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Read more

Buffalo Schools plans to file human rights complaint against Section VI for 'discriminatory' treatment: Buffalo Public Schools is alleging that Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association have discriminated against the district's student-athletes. Read more

DEC plans $7 million addition to Reinstein Woods education center, more than doubling its size: The state-funded project would also include enhancements to outdoor recreation and environmental programs at the Cheektowaga facility. Read more

Rod Watson: Bail reform mirrors our politics – necessary but imperfect: It was obvious New York’s bail laws needed reform. But it’s just as obvious more tinkering is needed to protect the public. So why do our “either, or” politics have to make that so hard? Read more

Eight finalists selected for 43North startup competition: The finalists will pitch live onstage tonight in front of a packed crowd at Shea's Performing Arts Center. A new panel of judges will pick five companies to each win a $1 million investment from 43North. Read more

Tesla’s solar energy business continues its rebound: Tesla, as has become typical in its quarterly reports, said nothing about production of its solar roof – the roofing product with solar cells built inside – that is supposed to be the signature item made at its South Buffalo factory, built with $950 million in taxpayer money. Read more

New senior residential community planned for Amherst: A Cleveland-area company is eying a pair of Wehrle Drive properties for an adult-living project, which would span a breadth of care from independent living and villas to memory care and assisted living. Read more

Downfield throws have Josh Allen on historic passing pace through six games: Josh Allen already has completed 16 passes of 20 or more yards downfield for 627 yards, six touchdowns and one interception through six games. The deep completions, yardage and TD totals all lead the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Read more

Ilya Lyubushkin misses practice, considered day to day: Lyubushkin, who wasn’t on the ice for practice Wednesday, received good news through medical testing, said Sabres coach Don Granato, and is considered day to day. If Lyubushkin isn’t available Thursday night against the Calgary Flames, defenseman Casey Fitzgerald will draw into the lineup. Read more

• Consider it a “ghoulish task.” WGRZ’s Collin Bishop and Nate Benson catalogued local ghost stories in a quest to compile a list of the most haunted spots in Western New York. The creepiest venues include the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda and the Statler Building in downtown Buffalo.

• The goal: To instill a lifelong love of reading. WBFO’s Mike Desmond visits a unique South Buffalo venue that sponsors reading workshops, writing programs and other literary events that attract bookworms of all ages.

• Joe Perry is known as “the accordion guy” at the University at Buffalo. The Spectrum’s Katie Skoog writes that the chemical engineering major has been bringing “peculiar, odd and mystical” music to campus as he plays his instrument while walking between classes. Students have been sharing their “favorite accordion guy moments” on social media.

