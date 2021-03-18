Good Morning, Buffalo: Sabres' Ralph Krueger era comes to an end

Pridgen: Right to Know law will 'build community,' not tear down police: Common Council president Darius Pridgen said Tuesday the law being drafted is about building trust and having a line of contact if a person feels he or she has been mistreated by a police officer. The Right to Know law will be modeled after a Syracuse statute that passed last year. Read more

Fate of $2M Ferrari in Buffalo court: Home to Italy or to Florida car collection?: The U.S. Attorney's Office doesn't know what to do with the fast and expensive car that's been in federal government custody since December 2019. Two people claim ownership: an Italian man from whom the car was stolen in 2003 and a Florida man who purchased it online for $1.435 million in September 2019 for his rare automobile collection.

