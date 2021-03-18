Good Morning, Buffalo: Sabres' Ralph Krueger era comes to an end

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 18, 2021
Buffalo Sabres' Ralph Krueger era comes to an end
Lindy Ruff. Ron Rolston. Ted Nolan. Dan Bylsma. Phil Housley. And now, Ralph Krueger.
That's the list of head coaches the Buffalo Sabres have fired since 2013, a collection that grew Wednesday when General Manager Kevyn Adams gave the news to Krueger that his time had ended at the midway point of his second season. Assistant coach Don Granato will take over the bench on an interim basis, beginning with Thursday night's game against Boston in KeyBank Center, and Adams said a search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.
"Ultimately, the results speak for themselves. The standings speak for themselves," Adams told reporters on a video call, as his team is mired in last place in the NHL with a 6-18-4 record. "We’re not where we need to be, and I felt it was the right time to make the change.”
– Mike Harrington
COVID-19 UPDATES
WNY among lowest Covid rates in the state: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo noted that, statewide, the Covid-19 positivity rate is 2.41%, but that Western New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state. "Community behavior matters, Western New York was at the top of the scale for a long time, as people remember. Now it's at 1.99%," Cuomo said Wednesday. Read more
CUOMO COVERAGE
Assembly hires law firm to investigate Cuomo as Biden toughens talk about scandals: A week after approving an impeachment investigation of the various scandals engulfing Gov. Cuomo, Assembly Democrats hired a Manhattan law firm to help with the probe. Two of the three lawyers hired have extensive careers as former federal prosecutors. Read more
Rod Watson: What to do with an alleged sexual harasser? There's a party for that: As more and more of his fellow Democrats join the chorus calling for Gov. Cuomo's resignation, the New York governor could always find a new home in the Republican Party. After all, it still embraces Donald Trump, who's been accused of much worse, Watson says. Read more
State sues Sheriff Howard over handling of sexual misconduct allegations in county jails
The state Commission on Correction had warned Timothy B. Howard in 2017 to properly report serious incidents in the jails he runs or face legal action.
On Wednesday, the state agency that polices New York's local jails, prisons and lockups joined with State Attorney General Letitia James to take the Erie County sheriff to court.
In the petition, the attorney general and the commission say Howard failed to properly notify the agency of allegations of sexual misconduct between his employees and inmates, and failed to adequately investigate those reports. The legal petition insists that Howard better train his staff, work on improvements and appoint an independent person to audit the extent to which other cases have gone unreported.
– Matthew Spina
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Grand jury indicts woman accused of running over trooper on Bailey Avenue: A grand jury has indicted Deyanna Davis on first-degree assault charges for allegedly driving over a trooper as a protest outside a police station on Bailey Avenue turned violent. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he doesn't believe it was an accident, as her supporters say. "She ran over a state trooper and seriously injured him and could have killed him. But thank God he didn't [die]," Flynn said. Read more
Following ransomware attack, Buffalo Public Schools to resume instruction on Monday: While the academic tools are nearly fully restored, certain sectors of the district’s networks – which control everything from remote instruction to bus routing to heating and ventilation – are experiencing "intermittent stability," Superintendent Kriner Cash explained to the Board of Education on Wednesday. Read more
Pridgen: Right to Know law will 'build community,' not tear down police: Common Council president Darius Pridgen said Tuesday the law being drafted is about building trust and having a line of contact if a person feels he or she has been mistreated by a police officer. The Right to Know law will be modeled after a Syracuse statute that passed last year. Read more
Fate of $2M Ferrari in Buffalo court: Home to Italy or to Florida car collection?: The U.S. Attorney's Office doesn't know what to do with the fast and expensive car that's been in federal government custody since December 2019. Two people claim ownership: an Italian man from whom the car was stolen in 2003 and a Florida man who purchased it online for $1.435 million in September 2019 for his rare automobile collection. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A dangerous next two days for the South: Thursday appears likely to be a very dangerous day for a large area of the southeast, right up to the Atlantic coast, after storms began in Louisiana and Arkansas Wednesday night. Western New York will be mild in comparison, but we'll be greeted with a raw wind and a chilly rainy period in the evening. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Emmanuel Sanders offers Bills one-year upgrade at WR: Sanders gives the Bills three veteran receivers who create separation early in the down, who create space at the top of their routes and who know how to get open against any defensive coverage. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• With March as Women's History Month, the WNY Women's Foundation has created a directory of the area's businesses owned by women, Buffalo Rising reports.
• Local cycling studios will gather on the ice for an Ice Cycle at Buffalo RiverWorks this weekend, with 11 workout sessions scheduled to raise money for Roswell Park, WGRZ reports. The event has raised more than $150,000 so far.
• Buffalo Seamery owner Liz Brodfuehrer talked to WKBW about how the demand for masks during Covid-19 propelled her business to new heights, including the takeover of a full space on Parkside Avenue. Brodfuehrer's expansion furthers the momentum for a stretch of businesses situated on the block across from the Buffalo Zoo.
• While St. Patrick's Day in Buffalo lacked the buzz and green-tinged revelry of a typical year, WIVB's Gabrielle Mediak stopped by J.P. Fitzgerald's in Hamburg to learn about the bar-restaurant's commitment to corned beef and Reubens.
