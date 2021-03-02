Good Morning, Buffalo: Rural Allegany seeks boost to state's lowest vaccine rate

Pharoah's owner charged with bribing DEA agent as feds investigate Buffalo Mafia: Peter G. Gerace Jr., the nephew of the man whom prosecutors say runs the Buffalo Mafia, was arrested Sunday night by authorities in Florida and arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale. Gerace was arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into “Italian Organized Crime” in Buffalo, a source close to the investigation told The News. Read more

Free at last: Buffalo man released after 20 years confined in psychiatric centers: After a long legal battle, William Sutherland was released from the Buffalo Psychiatric Center on Feb. 18. He had been confined in state psychiatric centers since October 2000, when he pleaded “not responsible by reason of mental illness” to a felony arson. His plea enabled him to avoid prison, but a judge ordered him held in the custody of the state Office of Mental Health for at least six months. The six months turned into two decades. Read more