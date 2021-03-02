Good Morning, Buffalo: Rural Allegany seeks boost to state's lowest vaccine rate

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 2, 2021
'We're forgotten': Rural Allegany seeks boost to state's lowest vaccine rate
Allegany County has the lowest first-dose Covid-19 vaccination rate among New York's 62 counties. But it's one of a number of rural counties in the state where vaccination rates are lagging behind their more populated peers.
Local observers say the state hasn't prioritized delivering vaccines to less-populated communities. Older residents face obstacles in navigating online appointments and much of the county lacks reliable access to high-speed internet, experts say.
When appointments are made available, they go quickly.
“From what I heard, the last one they put out was booked in four minutes,” Amanda Joyce-Phelps, director of the Allegany County United Way, said of the county Health Department.
Experts say this is only the latest example of the rural-urban divide when it comes to the delivery of health care.
And they warn that rural communities are more vulnerable to the virus because they have higher-than-average rates of poverty, smoking, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
– Stephen T. Watson
Taste of Buffalo, Allentown Art Festival among summer events planning comeback: Last year at this time, large and small events were agonizing over whether to cancel their summer festivals. But this year, some events are cautiously planning a return. Read more
St. Bonaventure’s president dies of Covid-19: After more than two months of hospitalization, including about six weeks on a ventilator, Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, 62, died of Covid-19. The South Buffalo native had been president of St. Bonaventure University since June 2017. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Analysis: Democrats now turning on weakened Cuomo: “The most powerful figure in New York politics – the all-controlling force in state government for more than a decade – suddenly finds himself lonely at the top,” The News’ Robert J. McCarthy writes of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Also, The News' Tom precious reports that state lawmakers were quickly looking to expand the power of the state attorney general to investigate wrongdoing and to end extraordinary powers Cuomo was granted during the pandemic. It is a sign of growing troubles for Cuomo as he faces sexual harassment accusations and ongoing criticism over Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. Read more
Pharoah's owner charged with bribing DEA agent as feds investigate Buffalo Mafia: Peter G. Gerace Jr., the nephew of the man whom prosecutors say runs the Buffalo Mafia, was arrested Sunday night by authorities in Florida and arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale. Gerace was arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into “Italian Organized Crime” in Buffalo, a source close to the investigation told The News. Read more
Free at last: Buffalo man released after 20 years confined in psychiatric centers: After a long legal battle, William Sutherland was released from the Buffalo Psychiatric Center on Feb. 18. He had been confined in state psychiatric centers since October 2000, when he pleaded “not responsible by reason of mental illness” to a felony arson. His plea enabled him to avoid prison, but a judge ordered him held in the custody of the state Office of Mental Health for at least six months. The six months turned into two decades. Read more
Anderson to retire as Highmark and HealthNow affiliation is completed: HealthNow of New York has finalized its affiliation with Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh, completing an agreement announced in June. David Anderson will retire as HealthNow's CEO at the end of 2021, after about seven years at the leadership helm. Read more
Don Paul: Brief cold snap greets meteorological spring: "Nothing magically springlike occurs on the first day of meteorological spring, which started Monday and runs through May (the same can be said for the first day of astronomical spring). In fact, for a brief time, we are headed in the opposite direction – back into winter," writes Don Paul. Read more
Public Espresso is the cafe every downtown needs: Here's what The News' Andrew Galarneau says about the cafe in Hotel at the Lafayette: "Again and again, Public Espresso takes the mundane and makes it magnificent." Read more
FDA deals a setback to Athenex: The Buffalo-based company had high hopes for a drug it was developing to treat metastatic breast cancer. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn't sold on the drug, ordering a new trial and other steps that will delay the rollout of the long-anticipated drug. Athenex executives say they're still high on its prospects, but the FDA ruling raises questions about whether the treatment will live up to the company's high hopes. Read more
Analysis: Missing out on J.J. Watt stings some, but Bills' offseason is far from over: "The J.J. Watt sweepstakes came to an end Monday with the Buffalo Bills failing to be in possession of the winning ticket," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Sabres Notebook: First game with fans is Tuesday in MSG: The Buffalo Sabres will play a game in front of fans for the first time in nearly a year Tuesday when they meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Read more
Mike Harrington: With Ralph Krueger's credibility shot, Sabres again in a coaching bind: "It feels as if there's no way Ralph Krueger can be the coach of the Buffalo Sabres next year. Heck, you can make the easy case he shouldn't be the coach Tuesday night in New York," Harrington writes. Read more
• There’s a reason Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors. “Western New Yorkers have a longstanding tradition of supporting friends and neighbors through snowstorms, power outages, floods and other emergencies,” writes Jordana Halpern in Buffalo Spree. “During the pandemic, that tradition grew stronger.”
• If you spot a colorful handmade postcard at a local coffee shop or bank, it might be the creation of a fourth-grader at Dodge Elementary School in the Williamsville Central School District. More than 100 students have been making “positive postcards" in art class. WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak says instructor Thomas Knab is encouraging the kids to distribute the cheerful greetings as a way of “putting positive energy out in the community.”
• A unique collection of about 100 dolls on display at the Buffalo and Erie County Central Library aims to promote diversity and inclusion. The Buffalo Challenger reports that the Black Doll Exhibit represents themes from Black history and showcases the achievements of some prominent women.
• Monday’s wintry blast reminded us that winter is not quite over yet. "Embrace the chill," suggests Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Malkowski. She highlights six venues ideal for winter hikes. The list includes Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew and Buckhorn Island State Park on Grand Island.
