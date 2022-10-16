Good Morning, Buffalo: Route 33 residents split over restoration plan

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 16, 2022

'They cannot replace what's gone': Route 33 residents split over restoration plan

There's been surprisingly little public engagement for a planned $1 billion Kensington Expressway project announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in January. The highway destroyed once-grand Humboldt Parkway, splitting a portion of the East Side in the process.

The most likely plan is likely to call for a deck over the highway between East Ferry and Dodge streets, allowing streets and neighborhoods separated by the highway to be reconnected after more than a half century.

News reporter Mark Sommer and photographer Libby March spoke with residents living near the highway on the seven streets that used to cross the Kensington in that 3/4-mile stretch to see what they think should happen. Some liked the deck idea, while others want the parkway restored between Delaware and Martin Luther King parks, the way it once was. Still, others questioned the wisdom of spending $1 billion when there are other community needs, while some were unaware a study has been underway.

One thing was clear: There isn't a consensus – at least, not yet.

Angola sells beachfront parcel to a buyer with connections 17 years after accepting bid: After 17 years, Angola trustees just wanted to get it done, village Mayor Thomas M. Whelan said. They sold an acre of beachfront property well below market value to a buyer with connections, the politically active businesswoman Karen Erickson. The price of $186,000 was struck in 2005, before the massive runup in real estate prices. Red tape then delayed the closing date. But when Erickson secured the land just months ago, she put it on the market for more than three times her cost. Read more

$2.4M settlement ends Amherst's flawed experiment to turn sewer waste into fertilizer: Amherst will pay $2.4 million to settle a lengthy billing dispute with the consultant hired to manage a flawed town program that tried to convert sewer sludge into market-ready fertilizer. Micro-Link LLC had argued the town owed the company hundreds of thousands of dollars, dating back to 2006. It was the final piece of litigation tied to the now-defunct pelletizing program. Read more

Police search for wounded killer who stabbed Buffalo State student at UB North: An altercation Friday evening outside a freshman dorm at the University at Buffalo North Campus left a 19-year-old student from SUNY Buffalo State fatally stabbed and police searching for his killer. But officials at both schools told students, faculty and staff that the incident was not random and there was no further threat to the campus communities. Read more

'This is my campaign now': Jack Quinn, family raising hundreds of thousands for Parkinson's research: His diagnosis, his network and his family are the reasons why Jack Quinn is still sitting behind a desk today, working a phone and chasing the numbers and feeling good about all of it – even as Parkinson’s continues to damage his nervous system, affecting his speech and movement. Read more

Analysis: The season of polls: “They don’t call these elections ‘races’ for nothing,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. “ ‘Who’s gonna win?’ remains the big question on the campaign trail. It has its place in the overall story. That’s why poll stories will dominate the horse race aspect in big campaigns like Republican Lee Zeldin against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul for governor. Over the past few days, they are everywhere.” Read more

A fine fall day: Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Read more

UB medical, health students pilot new training to counter medical misinformation: A pilot program at UB is aimed at training medical and health students to deal with the rise of medical misinformation about vaccinations and other treatments that are injecting mistrust into provider-patient relationships. Read more

First Amherst plans new medical office building in Amherst: It has been 25 years since the Obletz family bought the large triangular plot of land along Sheridan Drive and the I-290, but the family's real estate company is now ready to bring another development project to the site alongside the existing Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Read more

The Closer: Von Miller was brought to Buffalo for opponents like Chiefs, quarterbacks like Mahomes: Miller’s best ball throughout his career has been on the biggest stages (29½ sacks in 44 prime-time regular season games) and largest moments (10½ sacks in 11 playoff games, including four in two Super Bowl wins). Read more

Bills Mailbag: Weighing pros and cons of a potential trade for Christian McCaffrey: Aside from the obvious connections to the Buffalo Bills’ front office, one of the reasons the talk about McCaffrey coming to Buffalo likely won’t die down until after the trade deadline has passed is because his contract is actually ridiculously affordable, writes Jay Skurski. Read more

Observations: Eric Comrie stands tall, Sabres' comeback falls short: Comrie stopped 33 of 37 shots, including 11 of 13 on the penalty kill, to provide the Sabres with a second promising goaltending performance to start the season in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. Read more

Mike Harrington: Even in defeat, lots for Sabres to learn from tussle with pugnacious Panthers: This matchup with the Florida Panthers had a much different feel than the Sabres' four losses last season, writes Harrington. Read more

• When Arcangelo Capozzolo Jr. saw his neighbor's garage on fire on Oct. 4, he could have just called 911 and waited for firefighters to get there. But he couldn't be sure that they would arrive in time. So he took matters into his own hands. Thanks to his quick thinking and a nearby garden hose, the 16-year-old Canisius High School junior likely saved a house and earned the respect of his local fire department, Harold McNeil reports.

• Buffalo Bills fans enjoyed themselves at Taps on Main in Kansas City on Saturday in anticipation of the Bills' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out Harry Scull Jr.’s photos from the gathering.

