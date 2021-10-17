Good Morning, Buffalo: Role of police a clear dividing line in race for Buffalo mayor

GOP seeks to break Democrats' lock on Amherst Town Board: Democrats have held every seat on the Amherst Town Board since sweeping the supervisor's race and two races for Town Board four years ago. This year, despite the Democrats' advantages of incumbency and voter enrollment, Republicans are hoping to pick up at least one seat, if not a majority, on the board. Development, taxes and transparency are issues in the campaign. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools didn't pay ransom in cyberattack, but response cost nearly $10M

The Buffalo school district is spending nearly $10 million to respond to a March ransomware attack, including the ongoing cost to bolster the security of its computer network.

But it never paid a ransom to the attackers, nor was a ransom ever demanded from the district, general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma said last week.