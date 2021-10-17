Good Morning, Buffalo: Role of police a clear dividing line in race for Buffalo mayor

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 17, 2021
Candidates’ contrasting philosophies mirror nationwide dialogue about American criminal justice system
India Walton’s Democratic primary win in June over Mayor Byron Brown puts her within reach of winning the mayor's office, and should she beat his write-in candidacy in the Nov. 2 election, she will shape the budget and policies of the police department she once ripped into at a protest.
Her anti-police rhetoric dramatically softened when she launched her mayoral campaign. She no longer curses police and also moved away from the "defund the police" mantra, although she promises cutting $7.5 million from the police budget.
"We all have room to grow and to learn," she said of her protest speeches.
But as policing emerged as a major campaign issue, Brown has sought to paint Walton as out of step with residents who want to be kept safe, for everything from gun violence in troubled neighborhoods to speeding drivers running stop signs in every neighborhood.
Their contrasting philosophies on policing mirror a nationwide dialogue about the American criminal justice system and the complicated questions raised after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer last year and the rise in gun violence and homicides in cities including Buffalo.
– Maki Becker
Buffalo Public Schools didn't pay ransom in cyberattack, but response cost nearly $10M
The Buffalo school district is spending nearly $10 million to respond to a March ransomware attack, including the ongoing cost to bolster the security of its computer network.
But it never paid a ransom to the attackers, nor was a ransom ever demanded from the district, general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma said last week.
Kuzma said it's still not clear how much information was exposed as a result of the attack nor what data, if any, was lost and not recovered. And he declined to say how, precisely, the attacker was able to breach the district's network nor whether investigators have determined who was behind the attack.
– Stephen T. Watson
WEATHER
Rainy, windy forecast: Expect showers, wind gusts up to 40 mph and a high in the mid- to upper 50s today, according to WGRZ. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?: Jay Skurski said there's no reason to believe this will become a distraction. Beasley was a popular topic in this week's mailbag. But there are plenty of other interesting questions and subjects to go over. Read more
Tyler Bass has a 'swagger': The Buffalo Bills' kicker has a few different nicknames. Dion Dawkins calls him Swaggy Bass. Bass is a cat guy, and some might even call him a smoothie connoisseur. Call him whatever you want, but the most important thing you can call him to Bills fans and around One Bills Drive is reliable. The Bills seem to have found themselves a good kicker and his confidence is only growing. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: The Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way: Center Cody Eakin: "We're always playing with speed on the forecheck, the backcheck, and it just kind of gets annoying to other teams." Perhaps that's the new identity of the Sabres: Annoying to other teams, says Mike Harrington. Read more
Observations: Rasmus Dahlin was arguably the best player on the ice for a good chunk of Saturday afternoon's game. As Lance Lysowski wrote, it "showed how the change from Ralph Krueger to Don Granato has brought out the best in the pillar of Buffalo’s defense." Lysowski's observations from Saturday lead with Dahlin and have more on Victor Olofsson's big day, which came on the heels of a rough camp and preseason. Read more
Photos: Here's what the action looked like on the ice during the Saturday matinee. View photos
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• How much would you pay for a Josh Allen autograph? Well, a Bills jersey signed by the former University of Wyoming quarterback fetched a winning bid of $15,500 Friday night in a fundraiser for his alma mater.
• Remember Cami Clune? The Western New York native who starred on NBC’s “The Voice” is performing locally while working on another project, WGRZ shares.
• Expect a lot of red, white and blue in the stands when the Bills visit the Titans on "Monday Night Football." As this photo gallery by James P. McCoy shows, Bills Mafia has already invaded Nashville.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Aug. 27.
