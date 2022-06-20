Good Morning, Buffalo: Rising mortgage rates just starting to impact home sales

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 20, 2022

Rising mortgage rates just starting to impact home sales

James F. Markey and his girlfriend have been living in a rented house in the Elmwood Village for about a year, but they're ready to buy a home of their own.

The couple, both 25-year-old University at Buffalo graduates, have been looking since January for a three-bedroom house in Buffalo or the Northtowns. They tried three times, but were significantly outbid on each one, most recently in May.

When they started their search six months ago, the software consultant and occupational therapist, respectively, were told they could get a mortgage of up to $350,000 for just under 3%. Now, Markey said, they're looking at 6.75% – a difference of nearly $800 per month. So they're abandoning the hunt for now.

"When home values are significantly inflated over what they should be, and interest rates are high, you end up paying a ridiculous amount for a home," said Markey, a Long Island native. "It would have been a bad financial decision."

Their experience may be a harbinger of things to come for the still sizzling Buffalo Niagara housing market.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Southern Junction's smoked & fried cauliflower packs a punch of flavor and crunch. From market food to a Southern Junction staple, the classic Indian gobi manchurian (deep-fried cauliflower and spicy sauce) gets a Ryan Fernandez twist: It's coated in his house barbecue rub, then smoked. Get the full recipe >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With the 'literacy gap' widening, educators turn to the science of reading: Some educators say more phonics is what is needed to boost reading scores. And a dozen groups have formed a collaborative to increase awareness of the science of reading. Read more

Erie County to beef up training, monitoring of emergency call takers after firing of two employees: Erie County administrators say that despite two high-profile complaints about dropped 911 emergency calls that resulted in the firing of two county workers, including one involved in the handling of the May 14 Tops shooting calls, most calls are handled professionally. But there is still room for improvement. Read more

Berm will protect wind turbines from Lake Erie storms: Late fall and winter storms along Lake Erie's eastern end, and the seiches that come with them, have pounded the shoreline for years, and now the owner of wind turbines in Hamburg is looking to keep the lake out. Brookfield Renewable U.S. plans to construct a berm to protect its Steel Winds II facility from damage during storms. Read more

After supply chain delays, work accelerates on Albright-Knox expansion: Construction workers at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery have been installing the steel frames that will hold the glass curtain wall in the three-story, semi-transparent Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building being erected along Elmwood Avenue. Across the campus, the steel frame for "Common Sky," the sculptural canopy being installed at the 1962 Seymour H. Knox Building, is being welded together, sanded and painted. Read more

The fight goes on: Man wins another court decision in battle with Orchard Park over a Tim Hortons: Ray Miranda used to say six years was a long time to wait for a cup of coffee. That was three years ago, and he's still waiting to serve that first cup on Chestnut Ridge Road just outside the Village of Orchard Park. But he might be getting closer. Read more

Erie County Democratic chairman demands City of Tonawanda observe Juneteenth holiday: In a Sunday afternoon press conference behind Tonawanda City Hall – on the actual holiday of June 19 – Jeremy J. Zellner said the state and federal governments had established Juneteenth as a government holiday in June 2021 and October 2020, respectively, as has Erie County. And he criticized Mayor John White for not following suit. Read more

WEATHER

Another mild day: WIVB says today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-60s to lower 70s. Read more

CRIME AND COURTS

Woman charged with striking trooper during protest wasn't targeting police, attorney says: Deyanna J. Davis, 33, wasn't targeting heavily armed police with her vehicle in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, but was responding to the direction of a man in her SUV who had just fired a gun, according to her attorney. Read more

Gramaglia slams parolees with guns following 'point-blank' shots at two cops: "I can only guess that what was in this individual's mind was that he had no fear of the criminal justice system," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. "He had no fears as to what was going to happen to him if he was caught with that gun. We need violent offenders behind bars." Read more

BILLS

With minicamp in the books, a Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp: The Buffalo Bills’ roster is unlikely to change all that much between now and July 24. That’s the date the team will begin training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. Sure, general manager Brandon Beane may decide to bring in another player to fill the last remaining vacancy on the 90-man roster or cut somebody to open up another spot, but by and large, the Bills will head into their summer break with basically the team they’ll take to camp. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• "The Buffalo Zoo has hit a home run with its newest installation – Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights," writes Buffalo Rising's Newell Nussbaumer. "This production is tremendous, as seen via the photos, but there’s nothing like seeing it all in person."

• There are 11 new area restaurants that are worth your consideration this summer, according to Step Out Buffalo, which takes a look at what each has to offer.

• Two Western New York educators have been inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. Williamsville’s Thomas Knab and Springville’s Andrew Beiter were recognized, WKBW reports.

• A World War II veteran who spent time in a German prisoner of war camp has been named WNY Heroes Veteran of the Year. WIVB spoke with Casey Bukowski, 98, about his honor.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.