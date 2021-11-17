Good Morning, Buffalo: Rising Covid-19 cases causing WNY hospitals to fill up – again

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 17, 2021
Rising Covid-19 cases causing WNY hospitals to fill up – again
Yet another surge of Covid-19 cases in Western New York is straining hospital resources and forcing an exhausted health care workforce back on its heels, drying up bed capacity across the region and leaving officials concerned heading into the holiday season.
For example, capacity at Buffalo General is at 109%, meaning Kaleida is having to board some patients in its emergency room.
Catholic Health, busy ramping up services following the Mercy Hospital strike, had 104 Covid-19 patients in its hospitals as of Tuesday. About two weeks earlier, that figure was 47.
Complicating matters further is the fact that there are currently fewer available staffed hospital beds than there were just two months ago. That's partly due to the Mercy Hospital strike and a staffing crunch that has hospitals scrambling to hire.
– Jon Harris
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul worried by high Covid-19 rates: ‘Go and get a booster now’: Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged anyone in Western New York who wants a booster to get one, citing the region's 8% transmission rate. She also suggested that tougher measures could be in the region's future if the infection rates don't come down, but implored the public to get vaccinated and wear masks so it won't be necessary. "How do we get rid of this pandemic? It's so simple, it is simple," the governor said. "Get more people vaccinated and get the booster if you haven't had it, wear a mask indoors and maintain the social distance." Read more
East Aurora teacher sues school district over vaccine, testing mandate: An English teacher placed on unpaid leave at East Aurora High School for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine or weekly diagnostic tests has filed a $3.2 million lawsuit against the school district. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Belstadt found guilty in murder of Mandy Steingasser: Joseph Belstadt's murder trial started exactly 28 years after the body of Mandy Steingasser was found in a Lewiston ravine. An autopsy concluded the 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl had been strangled to death with her own bra. Tuesday, a jury convicted Belstadt of the 1993 crime. He faces 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10. "I've never had a better day," said Gabe DiBernardo, 85, one of the detectives who worked on the case for years. Read more
Man who sexually assaulted 4 teen girls in Lewiston gets probation: Christopher J. Belter Jr., who pleaded guilty to two felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with sexual assaults of four teenage girls in his Lewiston home when he was 16 and 17 years old, was continued on probation for the next eight years Tuesday. Belter, who turns 21 next month, violated the terms of interim probation by watching online pornography, but Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said a prison sentence would be "inappropriate." Read more
Ethics panel rescinds lucrative Cuomo book deal approval: In what could be a costly decision for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a state ethics panel has rescinded staff approval for Cuomo to write a book – and collect $5.1 million – about the state's early response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The board, by a 12-1 vote, said, in part, that Cuomo did not live up to the terms of the ethics approval, including the use of state resources and personnel in writing the book. Read more
Hochul on stadium negotiations: ‘Very much moving on track’: During a Buffalo visit Tuesday, Gov. Hochul indicated a stadium deal with the Buffalo Bills could be reached in time for it to be addressed in the state budget she will propose early next year. Read more
12-year-old struck, killed remembered by family as an ‘old soul’: Marcell Yanders was struck by a vehicle Monday on Buffalo’s West Side when he was walking home after school. Relatives and neighbors gathered on Hampshire Street on Tuesday to remember a boy described as “empathetic” and who “loved everybody.” Read more
POLITICS
Demands grow for Byron Brown’s ouster from Democratic National Committee: Mayor Brown, the immediate past chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee, had to run against the nominee of his own party – India Walton – when he launched his write-in campaign for re-election following his primary defeat. But Brown is also a member of the party's highest level – the Democratic National Committee. Now, leading liberals are launching an effort to dislodge him from the DNC after he apparently defeated the Democrats' official nominee in the Nov. 2 general election – even as state Chairman Jay Jacobs continues defending Brown. Read more
Garcia appears likely winner in Erie County sheriff race: Republican John Garcia appears to be the likely winner of the Erie County sheriff race over Democrat Kimberly Beaty after elections workers counted mail-in ballots and posted new results late Tuesday. Garcia had a 3,078-vote lead over Beaty after 11,848 absentee ballots were counted Tuesday. Beaty grabbed more than half of the absentee ballot votes, but was unable to catch Garcia. Other close races were clarified – for a County Legislature seat and for town board races in Aurora, Cheektowaga and Amherst. Read more
GUSTO
Welcome home: Here's where to go Thanksgiving eve: Thanksgiving eve has long been dubbed the biggest party night in Buffalo. Swarms of expats target their favorite stomping grounds or explore attractions that have opened since their last visit home. A bounty of compelling events is slated for the Buffalo area on Nov. 24 with two Strictly Hip shows, a Nerds Gone Wild party capping a likely Guinness World Record feat and a homecoming show by Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones at a buzzy new venue in the Elmwood Village. Read more
BILLS
Bills WR Stefon Diggs' first turkey giveaway in Buffalo centers on single moms: With Imagine Staffing, Wegmans and PLB Sports & Entertainment, Stefon Diggs is providing turkey vouchers and Wegmans gift cards to 500 families this year. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Dustin Tokarski fends off Penguins, leads Sabres to road win: Goalie Dustin Tokarski delivered a career-high 45 saves, including 20 in the chaotic third period, to hold off the Penguins and secure a 2-1 win for the Sabres. Read more
Sabres notebook: GM Kevyn Adams showing patience with Jack Quinn, other Amerks: Jack Quinn's remarkable start to the season in Rochester hasn't gone unnoticed by Sabres coach Don Granato. Yet, it wasn't Quinn or fellow top prospect Peyton Krebs who were recalled by the Sabres when an extra forward was needed for their game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Winger Brett Murray got the call again. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Every Western New Yorker has a story from the back-to-back lake-effect snowstorms of November 2014 that killed 13, knocked out power to thousands and dumped 7 feet of snow on the region. Because of the way the storm sliced through the area like a knife – snow was dumped on the Southtowns, while the Northtowns got a dusting – many deemed it the "wall of snow." Take a look back at our coverage from 2014, when News reporters and photographers braved the elements to document the storm. Also, here's an interactive look back at the storm through the lens of Buffalo News photographers in November 2014, and again in May 2015.
• About 600,000 hunters trek into the wilds across New York State each year, according to state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. Niagara Frontier Publications shares tips for staying safe in the woods this hunting season.
• Buffalo isn’t the only city that has been repurposing old grain elevators as part of redevelopment plans, Buffalo Rising reports. The Victory Soya Mills Silos complex on Toronto’s waterfront is being touted as part of a mixed-use project that might include an addition being constructed above the existing silos.
• The Buffalo Museum of Science is perhaps best known for the big things it showcases, including a giant mastodon and a 26-foot-long albertosaurus. But a new exhibit highlights the beauty and intrigue of small artifacts in the museum’s vast collection. Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib says the Lost Beauty II exhibit will be on display through the end of December.