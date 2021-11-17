Good Morning, Buffalo: Rising Covid-19 cases causing WNY hospitals to fill up – again

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Hochul worried by high Covid-19 rates: ‘Go and get a booster now’: Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged anyone in Western New York who wants a booster to get one, citing the region's 8% transmission rate. She also suggested that tougher measures could be in the region's future if the infection rates don't come down, but implored the public to get vaccinated and wear masks so it won't be necessary. "How do we get rid of this pandemic? It's so simple, it is simple," the governor said. "Get more people vaccinated and get the booster if you haven't had it, wear a mask indoors and maintain the social distance." Read more