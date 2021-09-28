Good Morning, Buffalo: Rise in vaccinations in Erie, Niagara counties follows new mandates

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 28, 2021

Rise in vaccinations in Erie, Niagara counties follows new mandates

“Public health pleas alone may no longer win over those who are still vaccine reluctant,” writes The News’ Sandra Tan. “But faced with the threat of being locked out of college, a Buffalo Bills game or a job, more local residents are rolling up their sleeves.”

A Buffalo News review of state vaccination data for Erie and Niagara counties shows increases in first-dose Covid-19 shots after the new mandates have been announced or taken effect.

Although one local health expert notes that the state data doesn’t offer definitive proof that the mandates caused more reluctant residents to get shots, he says it’s certainly possible.