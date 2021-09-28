Good Morning, Buffalo: Rise in vaccinations in Erie, Niagara counties follows new mandates

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 28, 2021
Rise in vaccinations in Erie, Niagara counties follows new mandates
“Public health pleas alone may no longer win over those who are still vaccine reluctant,” writes The News’ Sandra Tan. “But faced with the threat of being locked out of college, a Buffalo Bills game or a job, more local residents are rolling up their sleeves.”
A Buffalo News review of state vaccination data for Erie and Niagara counties shows increases in first-dose Covid-19 shots after the new mandates have been announced or taken effect.
Although one local health expert notes that the state data doesn’t offer definitive proof that the mandates caused more reluctant residents to get shots, he says it’s certainly possible.
"This is great data," said Dr. Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the University at Buffalo’s Institute for Healthcare Informatics. "I personally was feeling really discouraged that we weren’t making any headway. At least we were able to increase the rate of vaccination, and it’s stayed up. We need to do better, but at least people are listening, and it gives me heart."
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Despite delays and higher costs, Canalside apartment project expected to start soon: When a plan to build two apartment buildings to overlook the canals at Canalside was announced three years ago, the project was expected to be the catalyst for mixed-use development. After three years of inaction, Sinatra & Company Real Estate say they've solved parking concerns and cost increases due to Covid-19, and are prepared to begin work this fall. Read more
911 call takes focus at trial over fatal shooting of Rachael Wierzbicki: The 911 call was the centerpiece of testimony Monday in the trial of Shane Casado, accused of fatally shooting Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in South Buffalo the evening of Nov. 27, 2018. Read more
New judge assigned to trial in North Tonawanda slaying: Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun has been assigned to preside over the trial of Joseph Belstadt, the Town of Tonawanda man accused of murder in the 1993 death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser. Mohun will keep the schedule set by the previous judge, Erie County's Sheila DiTullio, who dropped out of the case for medical reasons. That means jury selection starts Oct. 18 and opening statements are slated for Oct. 25. Read more
Minimum wage for upstate New York workers is going up again: The minimum wage will rise to $13.20 an hour across upstate New York at the end of this year. The 5.6% increase will provide an extra 70 cents an hour for the lowest-paid workers. Read more
Hochul: NY to create first map of broadband service: In an effort to identify the availability, reliability and cost of high-speed internet across the state, Gov. Kathy Hohcul announced the launch of a first-ever, in-depth statewide broadband mapping study. Read more
Seasonable fall temps for WNY: Slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid-60s return today, Don Paul reports. Sunshine will be dominant Wednesday into next weekend. Read more
Southern Tier Buffalo opens today, featuring sauces that incorporate beer: Southern Tier Brewing Company’s takeover of the moribund 716 sports bar complex on Scott Street has been completed. A menu posted to social media shows tavern fare and larger plates, many dressed in sauces incorporating Southern Tier beer. Read more
At Clay Handi, Pakistani glories and dishware shopping: The cooks at this restaurant on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore “are offering the best Pakistani cuisine short of Toronto, with masterful spice-blending and bread wizardry leading the way,” writes The News’ Andrew Galarneau. Read more
Position grades: Bills defense blanked another foe downfield: The focus for the Bills’ defenders against Washington was to keep everything in front of them. The Bills rushed five or more men at Taylor Heinicke only three times in the game, and Heinicke was not able to stretch the field. He was 0 for 2 on passes 20-plus yards downfield, with an interception. Read more
Bills OC Brian Daboll remembers his late grandmother, Ruth Kirsten, as 'tough, loving and loyal': Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was asked during his video conference Monday to describe what his grandmother was like. Ruth Kirsten died Wednesday at the age of 86, and while the pain of his loss was easy to detect in Daboll’s words, the profound impact she left on him also was apparent as he spoke. Read more
Sabres notebook: Preseason opens Tuesday, and what's with Aaron Dell's number?: It's only preseason, but the Buffalo Sabres have an actual NHL game Tuesday night for the first time in nearly five months as they open their exhibition schedule in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Read more
Sabres' top pick Owen Power doing his best to downplay the hype at Michigan: A lineup chock full of NHL draft picks will make Michigan a huge target in college hockey this season. And no one will be bigger than Owen Power, the defenseman the Buffalo Sabres took No. 1 overall in July. Read more
• Leaf-peepers will find this link helpful. Only in Your State shares a fall foliage prediction map to time fall foliage road trips across Western New York and beyond.
• A cosmonaut aboard the International Space Station captured a stunning photo of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Gorge. NASA shared the image on its Earth Observatory website.
• Vinyl records have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years. Music fans plunked down more money for vinyl than they did for CDs last year for the first time since the mid-'80s. The trend bodes well for at least one local businessman, reports Thomas Tedesco in The Record, SUNY Buffalo State’s student-run news outlet.
• “Not all historic buildings scream, ‘Look at me,’ but that’s no reflection on their importance,” Nancy Mingus writes in Buffalo Spree. She cites as an example a two-story wooden mill in a small hamlet on Route 104 in Orleans County. Jeddo Mills emphasizes “its simple functional past, rather than any ornate style,” she writes.
