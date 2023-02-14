COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 14, 2023

Rise in office vacancies leaves Buffalo pondering how to get more people back downtown

The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of remote work are taking some of the life out of downtown Buffalo, with fewer people coming in regularly to work.

And that has landlords, developers and business owners worried. They're searching for ways to get people to return to downtown to support the shops, restaurants and other merchants that depend on them.

“We’ve got to do something to get more people downtown, and I don’t know what it is,” said Paul Ciminelli, CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which is headquartered at Fountain Plaza and owns properties throughout the city. “Part of it is remote work, but I don’t know what to do about it.”

Ciminelli's concerns are echoed by other business leaders, who are eager to get companies to bring their office workers back downtown more frequently or at least to find other solutions to restore the city's momentum.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Amid judge fight, Hochul budget omits union protections, raises questions about where she stands with labor: Gov. Kathy Hochul has introduced a state budget absent any language ensuring two of her major initiatives will employ unionized labor. That has sparked speculation in labor circles about the administration’s motives, and may generate further friction. Read more

New ‘Bottle Bill’ proposes doubling deposit fee, expanding list of beverages: If the so-called Bigger, Better Bottle Bill now being debated at the state level is successful, you'll soon be paying a 10-cent deposit, and on new beverages such as wine, liquor and sports drinks. The bill is now in committee in the state Senate. Read more

Shootings at Club Marcella were not targeted at members of gay community, officials say: Four people have been shot – one fatally – in the last two weeks at one of Buffalo's most popular nightclubs. But the shootings at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue do not appear related, Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said. They also do not seem targeted at the LGBTQ community, which for years has found a welcoming environment at Club Marcella. Read more

Buffalo police avert tragedy, rescue woman in icy water at Broderick Park: "It's a situation that could have turned very tragic," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia declared in a press conference Monday, a day after officers rescued a woman who fell through ice along the shore at Broderick Park. Read more

5-year-old rescued, mother dies after they fall 90 feet into Niagara Gorge: The woman and her son fell about 90 feet into the gorge, said State Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola, adding that investigators do not believe it was an accident. The boy was flown by a Mercy Flight helicopter to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Read more

Teacher launches Common Council bid, cites overcoming struggles ‘a lot of our families face’: Eve Shippens, who has been a teacher in Buffalo Public Schools for 22 years, is challenging North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. Shippens was a staffer on India Walton’s unsuccessful campaign for Buffalo mayor in 2021. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: Was 2022 one of the worst years on record for global weather disasters?: Global insurance broker Gallagher Re issued its annual report for 2022 in January on weather catastrophes. They cataloged 42 billion-dollar disasters with total costs of $360 billion, and only 39% of those losses were insured. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto Eats guide: Boricua Buffalo, the region’s Puerto Rican restaurants: Here are the best places to find in Island of Enchantment’s flavors in the Buffalo area, from pernil sandwiches to fried-while-you-wait pastellitos. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Buffalo native Brian Gatewood thrilled 'Sharper' is playing at his favorite area movie theater: When he was a teenager, Gatewood trekked to the Amherst Theatre to watch many films. Gatewood is excited that the Apple TV+ film “Sharper” that he co-wrote with Alessandro Tanaka will open there Feb. 17, the same day it premieres on the streaming service. Read more

BILLS

6 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider: Here are six players from either the Chiefs or Eagles who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month and who may draw varying degrees of interest from the Bills. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Special-teams woes continue for Sabres in fourth straight loss: Each of the Sabres' four consecutive losses have been to teams that are in a playoff spot: Minnesota, Carolina, Calgary and Los Angeles. More the most part, they've defended well at 5-on-5. But brief lapses have led to insurmountable deficits. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The African American Veterans Monument in the Buffalo and Erie County and Naval & Military Park is the first of its kind in the nation. As WKBW continues to showcase Black History Month, Pheben Kassahun interviews a veteran who played a role in the six-year mission to bring the monument to fruition.

• If you’re looking to whip up a quick Valentine’s Day treat, WIVB’s Chris Horvatits suggests chocolate-covered strawberries. Check out his video with the owner of Dipped and Designed by Mallory for a sweet snack that takes about five minutes to make.

• Lily Dale is enjoying national exposure on grunge.com in a feature that describes the Chautauqua County community as “the spiritualist hotspot of New York State.” Leslie Veliz traces the history of the movement.

• Barbara Link LaRou, viewed by many as “a first lady” of Western New York theater, talks about her storied career on local stages in this podcast interview on Off Road with Peter Palmisano.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.