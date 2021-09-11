Good Morning, Buffalo: Retired Buffalo pilot recalls smoke-filled skies on Sept. 11, 2001

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 11, 2021
Retired Buffalo airline pilot recalls smoke-filled skies on Sept. 11, 2001
Continental Airlines Capt. Dave Kozak had never thought about using his cockpit fire ax as a weapon before. But there were a lot of things that had never happened before Sept. 11, 2001.
Like so many others, Kozak, a Buffalo native, recalls that morning's crystal clear sky. As he guided his MD-80 commercial airliner from Indianapolis toward Newark International Airport in New Jersey, off in the distance he could see the smoke. At first, he assumed it to be the smoldering remnants of a ground fire at the airport that he had glimpsed from the air the day before.
Kozak passed along the memories of what he saw in the air, informed by his extensive experience as a pilot, and his sobering statement that "America just changed forever."
REMEMBERING SEPT. 11, 2001
For Western New Yorkers, 9/11 memorials are a reminder of pain and purpose: "There's a meme that goes around social media that says: Be the nation we were on Sept. 12, 2001. I love that meme because I never felt so unified, the whole country," Maj. Jeff Miles, now a commander of Army National Guard recruiters, said. The News' Maki Becker and Charity Vogel learn the variety of reactions that Western New Yorkers have to 9/11 memorials. Read more
Somber ceremonies across Western New York to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11: The Buffalo & Erie County Naval Park, Kleinhans Music Hall, Delaware Park and the City of Niagara Falls Fire Department are among the organizations hosting 9/11 tribute events. Harold McNeil shares the details. Read more
'It was overwhelming': News readers reflect on horror, sadness of 9/11: When The Buffalo News called on readers to send in their thoughts on what they underwent that day, they reflected on lives that turned, in a moment, into wholly different spheres. The News' Charity Vogel shares their stories. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests: "The vaccine is doing its job," said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist, to The News' Sandra Tan. "It’s not an absolute Superman suit. It’s not going to prevent everything from happening." Sellick added that more than half a million people over the age of 18 in Erie County are partially or fully vaccinated, and "they're not in the hospital." Read more
Employers await vaccine mandate details: 'Another cost of doing business in the Covid era': "It's not cheap to do business in a pandemic, but it's better than the alternative of sick workers and families or a closed business," said Bob Confer, president of Confer Plastics in North Tonawanda. Confer told The News that he expects to pay roughly $30,000 in overtime costs alone for his 60 unvaccinated employees to receive weekly Covid-19 tests. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Bishop suspends four priests accused of abuse; allegations were in secret court papers: Four more Buffalo Diocese priests were suspended from ministry Friday due to abuse allegations diocese officials said they learned about in confidential documents filed in federal bankruptcy court. The priests have denied the claims, according to diocese officials. Jay Tokasz delves into the details. Read more
Fitch, citing improved finances, calls Buffalo's fiscal outlook 'stable': Fitch Ratings, one of the city's three major credit rating agencies, has revised Buffalo’s financial outlook upward to “stable” from “negative,” reflecting its expectations of where the city is headed after “significant uncertainty” in the early months of Covid-19. Read more
21 students suspended after fights at Niagara Falls High School: Four fights broke out Thursday at the high school; all of the students suspended were female. There were no weapons involved, despite a student's report of seeing one, said Superintendent Mark Laurrie. School administrators have teamed with Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Peacemakers for a greater presence at the school. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Western New York is not done with summer weather: After Friday’s seasonable temperatures, we’ll be shifting over to more summerlike readings during the weekend. The average high is now down to 75, and we should be running above that reading just about every day starting Saturday through next week, Paul writes. Read more
GUSTO
Fine performances, compelling characters fuel 'Speed of Dark' at American Repertory Theatre: ART's cast and the characters they play have an easy on-stage rapport, writes contributing reviewer Melinda Miller. Vincenzo L. McNeil is David, a big and boisterous man with an ego to match. Hugh Davis plays it cooler as Richard, a fellow with more experience in work and life, one who prefers books to boasting. Read more
At O'Connell & Company, arguments and humor are used to discuss the meaning of 'Art': As directed by Victoria Pérez at O’Connell and Company’s home at the Elmwood Commons, Yasmina Reza's "Art" is both an indictment of the critical elite and a reminder not to take ourselves, or our art, too seriously, writes Matthew Nerber. Read more
BABEL returns with major writers – and with live events at Kleinhans: Four internationally renowned writers are coming to Buffalo for Just Buffalo Literary Center's 2021-2022 BABEL series. Aminatta Forna will kick off the author series on Oct. 14, followed by Chang-rae Lee on Nov. 18, Alison Bechdel on March 16, 2022, and Colson Whitehead on April 21. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Why this year's home opener promises to be unforgettable: Jay Skurski answers readers' questions as the Buffalo Bills prepare for a "legendary" home opener. Read more
Scouting Report: Bills, Steelers have two of the league's best four-receiver sets: How do the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers match up ahead of their Week 1 contest? Read more
Q&A: Buffalo Bills rookie Greg Rousseau is used to heavy lifting: Bills rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau has always worked hard, but his résumé is concise. He’s had exactly two jobs: helping run bounce house rentals for kids’ parties in South Florida and playing professional football at the highest level. Read more
• For many in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, the first half-week of school is history. News photographer Derek Gee published a photo gallery that explores the meaning – and highlights the precautions – of a return to in-person school after a year of fully virtual or hybrid learning.
• A GoFundMe that was set up earlier this week for University at Buffalo volleyball player Monika Simkova has eclipsed its goal of raising $100,000 to offset medical costs that Simkova will face as she recovers from a life-threatening illness, Rachel Lenzi reports. Simkova's family has elevated the fundraising goal to $250,000 to help cover long-term medical care and rehabilitation.
• Thirteen hours of free, outdoor live music are the draw for Saturday's Music Is Art, the annual local-focused music festival put on by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac. Buffalo Rising presents useful information, such as maps and logistics, for the event.
• The "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibition in the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall is extending its stay in Western New York, WGRZ reports. The popular attraction will now run through Nov. 14.