Good Morning, Buffalo: Retired Buffalo pilot recalls smoke-filled skies on Sept. 11, 2001

'It was overwhelming': News readers reflect on horror, sadness of 9/11: When The Buffalo News called on readers to send in their thoughts on what they underwent that day, they reflected on lives that turned, in a moment, into wholly different spheres. The News' Charity Vogel shares their stories.

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests: "The vaccine is doing its job," said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist, to The News' Sandra Tan. "It's not an absolute Superman suit. It's not going to prevent everything from happening." Sellick added that more than half a million people over the age of 18 in Erie County are partially or fully vaccinated, and "they're not in the hospital."