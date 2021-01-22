Good Morning, Buffalo: Rethinking grades amid the pandemic

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 22, 2021
Rethinking grades amid the pandemic: Back to the ABCs
No more pass-fail grades like we saw in the spring.
This school year, most schools went back to a traditional grading system, despite many children learning remotely for at least part of the week.
In the spring, it was "give them the benefit of the doubt."
Today, the word is flexibility.
"As school leaders, we don’t always know what impact the pandemic is having on a family," said Shanda DuClon, Springville Griffith Institute Middle School principal.
– Barbara O'Brien and Mary Pasciak
Kansas City, here they come: Bills Mafia rolls into Chiefs country: Sunday's AFC championship game against the Chiefs is a hot ticket because of Covid-19 rules limiting capacity, but Bills fans are doing whatever it takes to get there. They'll encounter different regulations than those in place for two home playoff games this month, including – yes – tailgating allowed outside Arrowhead Stadium. Read more
As majority leader, Schumer breaks ground – and faces obstacles: Sen. Charles Schumer has become the first majority leader from New York and the first Jewish lawmaker to ascend to the top leadership post of either chamber. But after savoring these firsts Wednesday, Schumer returned to the back-and-forth legislative grind, of which there is likely to be a great deal in a Senate that’s split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Read more
Former prison escape artist fights for his life in Buffalo hospital: Albert Steele, a former criminal who "went straight" and became a successful Buffalo businessman, is battling for his life in Erie County Medical Center. Steele, 65, who once escaped from prison four times in a 13-month period, appears to have beaten Covid-19 but has serious stomach and kidney ailments, his family says. The News’ Dan Herbeck reports on the ex-convict's latest challenge. Read more
Soil tests find plutonium, other radioactivity in Porter Field: The Army Corps of Engineers plans to remove all the World War II-era nuclear waste stored in a Lewiston landfill, probably starting in 2026. But now the Corps has disclosed that tests in a vacant field north of the landfill showed radioactive elements are in its soil and groundwater. It's believed that radioactive material was burned there in the open air in the 1950s. Read more
Belstadt remains ‘not interested’ in plea offer in 1993 slaying: Joseph H. Belstadt again has turned down a first-degree manslaughter plea offer in the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser, 17, of North Tonawanda. This was the second time Belstadt has refused a prosecution offer to plead guilty to manslaughter. Read more
The latest numbers: Stay current with Covid-19's impact on Western New York with The News' updated maps and statistics.
WEATHER
Turning colder: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s, but temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
97 Rock spurs Dash’s to remove Kansas City barbecue sauce from shelves before Bills game: A clever plan by morning show hosts Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Rob Lederman has come to fruition, with Dash's Market pulling its Kansas City barbecue sauce from shelves ahead of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs clash. Read more
Mansard rebounds from break-in: Becky Morgan, co-owner of the Mansard in Orchard Park, estimates she lost more than $25,000 after a break-in earlier this week that police continue to investigate. The community has rallied around the restaurant, however, which has been able to reopen for partial indoor dining. Read more
COMMENTARY
Sean Kirst: At City Honors, honoring MLK’s dream and another hero, close to home: When City Honors holds its annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" celebration today to remember the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the event will have an aching note of loss and tribute. It will be the first one at the school held without the founder, Irene McVay, who died last year at 86. McVay, a longtime teacher's aide, was not only a legend within City Honors, but her teenage role in a student walkout to protest Jim Crow schools in Virginia made her part of the landmark case known as Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka – and thus an unsung part of a great pivot in American history. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
How many microplastics are you ingesting? A new company can help you find out: Plastic decomposition is so long-lasting, its pollution so widespread, that humans ingest an estimated 5 grams of related particles every week – the equivalent of eating a credit card. A new Western New York company looks to improve microplastics water testing and filtration. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Preservationist seeks to expand Genesee Gateway Historic District: Kerry Traynor of KTA Preservation Specialists says expanding the boundaries to cover another 16 properties on three streets will help to preserve a historic neighborhood that was a “destination for shoppers for over 100 years.” Read more
BILLS
Did 2017 win in KC change direction of Bills' franchise?: What if the Bills lost during their 2017 trip to Arrowhead Stadium? It's an interesting path to go down, considering what the win meant and where the Bills are now. Read more
Tyrann Mathieu will be the X factor: The Chiefs’ 28-year-old safety has 10 interceptions and 21 passes defended over the past two seasons. Only Denver's Justin Simmons has gotten his hands on more balls from the safety position over that time. Mathieu's wide range of skills makes him the obvious X-factor for a Chiefs defense that will be trying to slow down Josh Allen and the offense. Mark Gaughan's X's and O's story this week shows us how he may do that. Read more
SABRES
As Ullmark mourns, Eichel's gesture feels big: Linus Ullmark got a call from his mother after the morning skate Monday in Philadelphia. She told him that his father had died. Later that night, after the Sabres torched the Flyers, Ralph Krueger turned the floor over to captain Jack Eichel and he presented the game puck to Ullmark. Read more
Ovechkin, others will miss time: Caps star Alexander Ovechkin, second-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov, shutdown defenseman Dmitry Orlov and starting goalie Ilya Samsonov will miss the weekend games vs. the Sabres as they are in Covid-19 protocols. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz is “in awe” of the Bills Mafia, saying Bills fans are “unique.” The News’ Alan Pergament reports that Nantz predicts the team will be “at the upper echelons of the AFC for a long time.”
• We all know about separation of church and state, but nobody said anything about church and sports. WKBW’s Jeddy Johnson reports on a friendly football wager between a church in Niagara Falls and one in Kansas City.
• Buffalo attorney William Lorenz Jr. likes to refer to himself as “Buffalo’s Best Batman.” WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes profiles a man who has made nearly 100 memorable appearances as a charity superhero.
• “You can’t use up creativity,” the late Maya Angelou once said. “The more you use, the more you have.” But getting those creative juices flowing can be a challenge. WIVB’s Jhas Williams tells us about two professors at the University at Buffalo who are helping people to tap into their creative sides through workshops and creativity coaching.
