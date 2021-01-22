Good Morning, Buffalo: Rethinking grades amid the pandemic

COMMENTARY

Sean Kirst: At City Honors, honoring MLK’s dream and another hero, close to home: When City Honors holds its annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" celebration today to remember the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the event will have an aching note of loss and tribute. It will be the first one at the school held without the founder, Irene McVay, who died last year at 86. McVay, a longtime teacher's aide, was not only a legend within City Honors, but her teenage role in a student walkout to protest Jim Crow schools in Virginia made her part of the landmark case known as Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka – and thus an unsung part of a great pivot in American history. Read more