Good Morning, Buffalo: Restaurants are back – and busy – but challenges remain

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

June 17, 2021

Restaurants are back – and busy – but challenges remain

It's the moment we've all been waiting for.

After reaching the threshold where 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has dropped most restrictions on businesses, things are beginning to return to normal and Western New Yorkers are starting to feel more like themselves again.

That is especially the case for restaurants – one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic. After more than a year of changing regulations, mandated closures and business models turned upside down, restaurants are seeing customers return in full force.

But the sudden crush of patrons poses challenges for restaurants that are returning to full capacity without a full staff. The tight labor market was a problem even during slower days, but now it is kicking into overdrive. Restaurants are also facing higher prices, fatigue and out-of-stock items.