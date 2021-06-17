Good Morning, Buffalo: Restaurants are back – and busy – but challenges remain

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
June 17, 2021
Restaurants are back – and busy – but challenges remain
It's the moment we've all been waiting for.
After reaching the threshold where 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has dropped most restrictions on businesses, things are beginning to return to normal and Western New Yorkers are starting to feel more like themselves again.
That is especially the case for restaurants – one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic. After more than a year of changing regulations, mandated closures and business models turned upside down, restaurants are seeing customers return in full force.
But the sudden crush of patrons poses challenges for restaurants that are returning to full capacity without a full staff. The tight labor market was a problem even during slower days, but now it is kicking into overdrive. Restaurants are also facing higher prices, fatigue and out-of-stock items.
– Samantha Christmann
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time: The Erie County Fair will be open at 100% capacity, and a Taste of Buffalo will once again be free. Local festivals are looking forward to getting back to normal this summer, Barbara O'Brien reports. Read more
BPS: Remote learning available in fall only to students with medical exemptions: At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, all Buffalo Public Schools students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to return to full in-person instruction five days a week, Superintendent Kriner Cash said. Read more
[More: Stay up to date with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Salacious accusations prompt Servotronics to put CEO on leave: Strip clubs, brothels and prostitutes. Those are at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a Servotronics Inc. employee that alleges misconduct by its top executive, Kenneth D. Trbovich. The Servotronics board of directors put Trbovich on paid administrative leave and launched an investigation into the allegations. Read more
Elmwood Crossing developers purchase parking ramp, proceed with other projects: The developers behind the multiyear conversion of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus have completed their purchase of the city-owned Gallagher Ramp parking facility, even as litigation to block a key aspect of the $100 million venture continues in state court, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
Rod Watson: Howard and his clones make case for appointed sheriff: Despite running to be the county’s top law enforcement officer, several Republican and independent candidates seem not to understand what the term means, particularly when it comes to the state’s dreaded SAFE Act. Watson discusses the impact of Howard's term and questions whether such a position should be voted upon rather than appointed. Read more
Health Professions Hub expands D'Youville's role on the West Side: D’Youville College will start to take a new approach with its Health Professions Hub, a 59,000-square-foot building that opened Wednesday and will be the focal point for eight related programs at the West Side school. The Grey Nuns who inspired the college mission could never have imagined a century ago what these students will experience. Read more
Rediscovering Elizabeth Murray through a Buffalo lens: In Murray's first posthumous retrospective, UB Art Galleries director Robert Scalise has curated "Elizabeth Murray: Back in Town" to focus on how Murray's time in Buffalo shaped her artistic style. The exhibition is on display through Oct. 3. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: WNY's climate still a plus: Paul digs into the "life-threatening heat" in the Southwest and the enduring drought that has plagued the western half of the United States. The veteran meteorologist explains why Western New York is largely spared from oppressively high temperatures. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Wielding birria tacos, D.A. Taste opens in South Buffalo convenience store: Booming early demand for trendy beef birria tacos has helped D.A. Taste owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia begin a promising food stand in South Buffalo. Read more
BILLS
With every key starter returning, Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game': It’s a good time to be Matt Milano. The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker signed a new, four-year contract extension this offseason that could pay him nearly $50 million. The partially torn pectoral muscle that interrupted his 2020 season is completely healed. The defense that he’s a part of returns every starter from last year, and even gets one of Milano’s buddies back, too. Read more
SABRES
Goalie prospect Erik Portillo preparing to take over starting job at Michigan: While game experience is a goalie’s greatest development tool, Portillo had to take a different route to improving in the crease, writes The News' Lance Lysowski. After biding his time behind the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, the young netminder should have the crease to himself this season. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
Blue Jays notebook: Teoscar Hernandez-style bats being used in Vladdy's big season: "A secret weapon to Vladimir Guerrero's incredible season for the Toronto Blue Jays? It might be the new bats he ordered for 2021," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The love-hate sports relationship between Buffalo and Toronto runs deep, with border-crossing taunts common. News contributor Erik Brady connects Buffalo's support for the Toronto Blue Jays with Sabres fans' loathing of the Maple Leafs, who blew a 3-1 lead to Montreal in the NHL playoffs.
• Should WKBW drop the phrase "Eyewitness News"? Is it possible to replace anchor Keith Radford, who's spent more than three decades at the TV station? The News' Alan Pergament considers these questions, with insight from WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin.
• Buffalo's Most Amazing Race, a key fundraiser for in-need Salvation Army, is back for 2021. WIVB breaks down the July event, which weaves in a race involving steins from new bar-restaurant Hofbrauhaus. Those glasses are not light.
• This weekend's Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show has sold out, WIVB reports, but boat owners are in luck.
