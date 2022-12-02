Good Morning, Buffalo: Residences and more proposed for mammoth terminal building on Outer Harbor

Dec. 2, 2022

Residences and more proposed for mammoth terminal building on Outer Harbor

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to resurrect the mammoth Terminal A building on the Outer Harbor, and it will be up to developers to come with plans for what that might look like.

Her administration took the first step Thursday toward a transformation by requesting proposals from experienced real estate developers interested in buying and developing the vacant 550,000-square-foot building at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd., along with three small adjacent buildings, all north of Safe Marina Harbor.

It would be a massive undertaking.

Terminal A's footage covers nearly 10 times the space inside the main exhibit hall at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. It is comparable in size to the 523,000-square-foot Central Terminal, which is also seeking developers. Terminal A would be one of the largest redevelopment projects in Buffalo's history.

Residences, along with offices, restaurants and cultural attractions, are included among the uses mentioned as possibilities for the former Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in the state's request for proposals.

The responses are due on March 30.

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Redistricting plan would dramatically shake up Assembly: A bipartisan panel charged with drawing New York’s legislative district lines has struck a compromise agreement. And it could mean changes for Assembly members who represent Buffalo. The panel unanimously passed draft state Assembly lines that are significantly different from those created by the Assembly itself earlier this year. Read more

Takeaways from the approved $2.1 billion Erie County budget: The budget addresses overtime spending concerns and remains under the state tax cap. But personnel increases, both in new jobs and raises, will affect budgets long after the next fiscal year passes. Read more

Two lanes, three lanes, two-way, multimodal: Ideas for reshaping Goodell Street run gamut: New plans to revamp the traffic flow on Goodell are all aimed at slowing down drivers. After more than a year of study, the region’s primary transportation planning organization is proposing a series of changes to the four-lane thoroughfare coming off Route 33. Read more

Pilot program starts in Buffalo to speed up border crossing: A program that aims to cut the backlog of NEXUS applications started at the Peace Bridge on Thursday. NEXUS is a program that prescreens travelers to speed up processing at border crossings between the U.S. and Canada. Read more

Investigators release photo of shirt found on unidentified woman’s remains in Chautauqua County: The yellow, short-sleeved shirt is tattered at the collar and so faded it's hard to tell that it was once striped. The tag shows that it was a size 18/20, was 65% polyester and 35% cotton, and was sold under the brand name Jacques & KoKo, a brand first sold in the early 1990s at Lane Bryant stores. Investigators hope someone may recognize that shirt and help them identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found last year near a hiking trail in the Town of Portland. Read more

WEATHER

Warmer, but cloudier: Skies will be cloudy Friday, with a high around 48 degrees. Read more

Depew teen with cerebral palsy hopes new physical therapy center will help her walk crutch-free

Tim and Kim Klima have been to many places over the years with their only child, Emily, when strangers approach with questions.

“What’s wrong with your daughter?”

“Did she fall?”

“Did she break something?”

Emily, 15, has grown up with the questions, too.

When the family members explain that Emily has a disability, the response is pretty much the same.

“I'm so sorry,” said Emily, a Depew High School sophomore.

“There's nothing to be sorry for,” she always thinks in her head and often says out loud.

Emily, born with cerebral palsy, takes her condition in stride.

It isn’t always easy.

She soothes and steels her spirit through writing, including a piece that came together in September after a particularly hard day at school.

“I remember paying attention to all these little things happening,” she said, “and it kind of all just spilled out.”

She shared it with The Buffalo News – along with the inspiration she feels about a new physical therapy clinic in the region designed to help her get the most from a body that often challenges her.

– Scott Scanlon

HEALTH & WELLNESS

The flu vaccine is a good match this year – and cases are rising: If influenza hasn’t already laid you out in bed or on the couch for several days, there is still time to get a flu shot before the late December holidays take hold. That’s the message the Erie County health commissioner shared after seeing figures for an influenza season that got hot quickly. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

CleanFiber raises $10 million to increase production at Blasdell facility: The Western New York startup that makes building insulation from recycled cardboard received a $10 million investment that will allow the company to increase its local production capacity by five times in the next year, CEO Jon Strimling said. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Marathon drive rights ship for Bills' offense, leading to big divisional win over Patriots: The Bills marched 94 yards in 15 plays – taking 8:55 off the clock – reaching the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary in what ended up a 24-10 win. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Hey, Bills, three wins in 12 days is great. Now go get Odell Beckham Jr.: "Now comes the real get-it-done challenge during the Bills’ mini-bye: Convincing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he is the final piece to the team’s Super Bowl puzzle," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills defeat New England Patriots 24-10 on 'TNF'

SABRES

Observations: Dylan Cozens' breakout continues with 3-point night in Sabres' loss: While Cozens’ three-point night Thursday in KeyBank Center wasn’t enough to help the Sabres overcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche’s power play in a 6-4 loss, he showed again that he’s emerged as a consistent difference-maker in Buffalo. Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres are no longer boring but it's tough to win giving up all these goals: "The Sabres have been bad for a long time, as we all know. Maybe the first step to getting good is not being boring. The Sabres are certainly interesting. These games have been shake-your-head, must-see TV," writes Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Refreshing winter air, the smell of evergreens, horse-drawn carriage rides and more family fun are the bonuses of visiting a Christmas tree farm where you can pick out the perfect tree for the holidays. Read more in Gusto's Guide of where to go.

• As a growing number of veterans seek recreational therapy, the VA health care system is working with a local group to offer a unique winter alternative: curling. WGRZ says the VA is partnering with the Buffalo Curling Club to grow a program that offers significant “therapeutic value."

• A new record lounge and store will soon give downtown Niagara Falls “a different spin,” writes Mark Scheer in the Niagara Gazette. Daredevil Records plans to open on Niagara Street. While Scheer acknowledges that a record lounge “doesn’t change the city’s fortunes,” he believes it’s a welcome step for a downtown “that could use more cool stuff to see and do.”

• Whether you fancy dressing up as Santa or enjoy the adrenaline rush of wading into bone-chilling waters, there are plenty of local activities to keep you smiling on this first weekend in December. WKBW’s Anthony Reyes highlights this year's SantaCon, the Buffalo Polar Plunge, the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rotary Rink and several other events.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

