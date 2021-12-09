Good Morning, Buffalo: Remote learning gives schools options in face of online threats

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 9, 2021
Remote learning gives schools options in face of online threats
Three Western New York adolescents have been arrested recently and charged with making online threats that led to school closures. The latest such case came in Lockport Wednesday, when a 14-year-old boy was charged with two felonies of making a terroristic threat.
But school officials say the recent rash of threats aren't caused by copycatting. They blame stress resulting from remote learning and the Covid-19 pandemic. But police say they have to take all such matters seriously, and a school closing means they are investigating, while schools have the option to turn to remote learning in such cases.
– Thomas Prohaska
PLAYACTION
The Buffalo Bills will have to contend with Tom Brady's deep passing this weekend when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 44-year-old is the exception to the rule, with his deep passing game rejuvenated after joining the Bucs last season. Mark Gaughan shows how Tampa Bay uses this to its advantage.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
ECMC terminates 60 unvaccinated employees as religious exemptions end: With religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers no longer allowed, Erie County Medical Center has terminated 60 unvaccinated workers. That is fewer than ECMC expected to terminate just two weeks ago when it began notifying affected workers that the exemptions were ending, Jon Harris writes. Read more
Poloncarz shares Erie County's Covid woes with colleagues in D.C. forum: Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz traveled to the nation's capital Wednesday, supposedly for a session on stimulus funding and infrastructure investment. But Poloncarz and his colleagues instead ended up largely focusing on the woes they've faced during the pandemic. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in Western New York with The News' statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Woman pulled from car submerged at brink of Niagara Falls in harrowing rescue attempt: A Coast Guard diver conducted a harrowing rescue attempt in the Niagara River at the brink of the American Falls, where an occupied vehicle was partially submerged in the swift-moving currents. The woman in the car was dead before the diver reached her and police are investigating how she ended up in the river 50 yards from the falls in an incident that drew international attention Wednesday afternoon. Read more
Settlement of excessive force claim against police officer would cost Buffalo $70,000: A Buffalo man accused a police officer of using more force than necessary during a 2012 arrest. Court documents show the officer has a lengthy disciplinary record and some credibility issues, leading Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn to say Officer Joseph Hassett will no longer be called as a witness for any future criminal court cases. Even though earlier charges were dismissed against Hassett, the lawsuit settlement from the 2012 arrest will be expensive. Read more
Longtime Matt Urban Center director sues over 'unjustifiable' firing: A lawsuit Marlies Wesolowski filed in federal court reveals her departure from the East Side organization was messier than most people knew. The board of directors asked her to describe it as her retirement, which she resisted. In court Wednesday, a lawyer for the organization called it a "performance-related termination." Wesolowski says she's a victim of age, disability and gender employment discrimination. She's asking for $2 million and her job back. Read more
Rod Watson: Diversity in the culturals? Show us the numbers: Mayor Byron Brown called out the cultural community after the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor was the only organization of color among the 13 that will receive funding in perpetuity from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s $100 million donation to help arts and cultural organizations, Watson writes. Brown had an alternative suggestion for how grants should have been distributed, and Watson pushes for data to track cultural organizations' diversity in their workforces. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: If you're expecting persistent wintry weather, you've come to the wrong month: Thursday will be cold in the morning with temperatures warming as the day progresses, with a possible rain/snow mix affecting evening travel. But the warm spell has some staying power, Paul writes, even if high winds are anticipated. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside the Banshee Irish Pub: A new downtown pub has embraced Irish authenticity, with three of the four partners hailing from Ireland. Shepherd's Pie, a traditional Irish breakfast, Irish soda bread, and corned beef and cabbage grace the menu, while Guinness, Harp, Smithwick's and local options are on tap. Patrons can settle down with a book in the cozy library section, bolstered by a roaring fireplace, or watch many of the international soccer matches on TV. Watch here
Sophia's Restaurant plans huge expansion in 2022: Sophia’s is moving to a new spot next year that can hold almost four times as many diners as its current Military Road spot, and it’s only a block away. "We were able to make a deal, and I've been working on it for about 11 months now," said Sophia’s owner Sam Doherty. Read more
BILLS
Bills safety Micah Hyde addresses postgame news conference: Hyde wanted to expand on Monday’s postgame news conference when he and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were asked about whether they were embarrassed by the run defense in a heated exchange with a reporter that got national attention. Read more
SABRES
How GM Kevyn Adams' plan for the Sabres was shaped by his time in Carolina: Adams explains how his Cup-winning tenure with the Hurricanes taught him how a winning culture could be developed. It was on-ice leadership by stars like Rod Brind'Amour, but also off-ice camaraderie that brought a talented team even closer together. Read more
Notebook: Marquee callup is a thought if Casey Mittelstadt is out long term: Mittelstadt's possible recurrence of an upper-body injury could mean another long spell on the sidelines, and Mike Harrington points to a trio of players thriving in Rochester who may get summoned to the parent club. Head coach Don Granato is resisting the urge, at least for now, to rush a youngster into the spotlight. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The last piece of the aviation safety law enacted after the 2009 Flight 3407 plane crash in Clarence – a federal database of pilot records – finally took effect this week, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Wednesday. The News' Jerry Zremski explains what this law means for pilots navigating the skies.
• As Christmas nears, the Buffalo-area booms with appealing events, from James Taylor's gig at KeyBank Center with a special guest to the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's brilliant "Hamilton" to Shea's for the first time since 2018. Here are the marquee events for this week.
• Buffalo has a new retro furniture store, as Grand Island transplant the MadHouse has experienced a hot start in Riverside. Newell Nussbaumer introduces owner Justin Neri and talks furniture trends.
• With myriad holiday light displays competing for the attention of eventgoers, WIVB spotlights the Buffalo Zoo's Zoo Lights. Gabrielle Mediak has more information.
