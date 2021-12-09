Good Morning, Buffalo: Remote learning gives schools options in face of online threats

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Woman pulled from car submerged at brink of Niagara Falls in harrowing rescue attempt: A Coast Guard diver conducted a harrowing rescue attempt in the Niagara River at the brink of the American Falls, where an occupied vehicle was partially submerged in the swift-moving currents. The woman in the car was dead before the diver reached her and police are investigating how she ended up in the river 50 yards from the falls in an incident that drew international attention Wednesday afternoon. Read more