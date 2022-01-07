Good Morning, Buffalo: Record-breaking winter storm blankets much of WNY, with Buffalo in the bull's-eye

Man left paralyzed by crash with state police vehicle settles claim for $9.5M: A state trooper was driving at more than 80 mph but also looking at his cellphone when he crashed into the rear of a minivan. Five people in the van were injured, and two were left paralyzed in 2019. One of the paralyzed victims has settled his claim against the state for $12 million. Now, The News has learned, the other will be paid $9.5 million. So far, the crash caused by distracted driving on the Thruway near Dunkirk has cost taxpayers $21.5 million, with more claims pending. Read more

How the brief life of special needs boy Zeke Sardina changed a family forever: The News first met Zeke when he was nearly 3 years old. It was the judge presiding over his adoption who called a reporter to say she'd never witnessed such a loving display. So many people showed up to his adoption hearing, and everybody cried. Zeke wasn't dealt a winning hand when he was born, and he only lived to be 5, but most of those years were filled with love because of one Allegany County family's belief that no child is born deserving less. We catch up with Zeke's mother, who recounted his life, his death on Tuesday and everything he left behind. Read more