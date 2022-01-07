Good Morning, Buffalo: Record-breaking winter storm blankets much of WNY, with Buffalo in the bull's-eye

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 7, 2022
Record-breaking winter storm blankets much of WNY, with Buffalo in the bull's-eye
The snow band was narrow – only about 10 miles wide – but its impact was profound. Winter’s first lake-effect strike on Western New York closed schools and made for onerous commutes on Thursday, particularly in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Depew.
By Thursday night, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded 16.5 inches, more than double the old record for Jan. 6 of 7.3 inches set back in 1974.
Check out our storm roundup below compiled by The News’ Maki Becker and Aaron Besecker.
Also, here are photos from Western New York’s first snowstorm of 2022.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Military medical team coming to capacity-strained ECMC: A 23-member military medical response team will arrive at Erie County Medical Center this weekend, part of an effort to alleviate pressure on one of the state's most capacity-strained hospitals. The team, which includes 14 nurses, will be there for at least 30 days. Read more
Gillibrand, local congressmen urge Biden to keep border open despite Covid-19 surge: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs sent President Biden a letter urging him not to consider re-establishing any restrictions on border crossings because of the current Covid-19 surge. The lawmakers said such an action would create serious economic and personal hardships for businesses and some residents who frequently cross the Niagara River. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hochul moves to scrap much-criticized ethics agency: The Joint Commission on Public Ethics, charged with enforcing ethics and lobbying laws in the state, has been no stranger to its controversies over secrecy, dragging out investigations and being overly cozy to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he was in office. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing to do away with that agency. It would be replaced with an independent board that would not be appointed by governors or lawmakers and would be subject to new sunshine rules. One watchdog group calls it the biggest ethics overhaul effort that Albany could see this year. Read more
Mobile sports betting can start this weekend in New York: The state Gaming Commission has given the go-ahead to four out of the nine operators already approved to be a part of the new gambling venture in the state to commence bets anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday. Read more
D’Youville College employees shift to four-day workweek: The college is adopting a four-day, 32-hour workweek, instead of a five-day, 37.5-hour week. Employees' pay and benefits will remain the same. Read more
Man left paralyzed by crash with state police vehicle settles claim for $9.5M: A state trooper was driving at more than 80 mph but also looking at his cellphone when he crashed into the rear of a minivan. Five people in the van were injured, and two were left paralyzed in 2019. One of the paralyzed victims has settled his claim against the state for $12 million. Now, The News has learned, the other will be paid $9.5 million. So far, the crash caused by distracted driving on the Thruway near Dunkirk has cost taxpayers $21.5 million, with more claims pending. Read more
How the brief life of special needs boy Zeke Sardina changed a family forever: The News first met Zeke when he was nearly 3 years old. It was the judge presiding over his adoption who called a reporter to say she'd never witnessed such a loving display. So many people showed up to his adoption hearing, and everybody cried. Zeke wasn't dealt a winning hand when he was born, and he only lived to be 5, but most of those years were filled with love because of one Allegany County family's belief that no child is born deserving less. We catch up with Zeke's mother, who recounted his life, his death on Tuesday and everything he left behind. Read more
WEATHER
What to expect in the next 36 hours: As Buffalo and the eastern suburbs continue to dig out today, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for southern Erie County and a lake snow warning is in effect in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, both until 7 a.m. Saturday. The lake snow warning for all of Erie County expired at 1 a.m. today, but additional accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected in the most persistent lake snows in southern Erie and Southern Tier counties. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Alcohol became a crutch for a growing number during the pandemic: If Covid-19 pandemic history is any guide, plenty of adults will reach for beer, wine and spirits in coming weeks as the Omicron variant rages through the region. Studies have reported that adults drank more alcohol, and binge drank more often, during the first year of the pandemic than in previous years. Moms with young kids accounted for the highest spike. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
Erie County Legislature reappoints leaders, party rift continues: Democrat April Baskin was re-elected chairwoman in a 7-4 vote along party lines. Read more
Active village volunteer appointed new Williamsville trustee: Matt Carson will take the place of former Trustee Matthew Etu, who resigned effective Sunday in a letter to village officials criticizing Mayor Deb Rogers for an anti-mask agenda. Rogers defended her right to express her opinion about Covid-19 mask mandates. Read more
BILLS
Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips: Patty Champion has tweeted more than 14,000 times to vote for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to help him win the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge.” Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres can't overcome slow start without key players, fall to Sharks: The absence of seven Buffalo Sabres in Covid-19 protocol loomed large as coach Don Granato’s players struggled to handle the puck in a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Read more
Mike Harrington: A weird night for Sabres. Must have meant the Sharks were in town: The Sabres seem to be heading in the right direction with this rebuild, but it would still be nice to see a modicum of positive results here, writes Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Could 800-pound robots be clearing snow from sidewalks in the near future? Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer talks with the founder of a company that recently relocated to Buffalo. Snowbotix has developed a self-driving snow removal robot.
• True, winters in Buffalo can be trying. But Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Malkowski notes that our cold weather months can also be beautiful. She shares a list of “picture perfect spots” for enjoying Western New York winters, including Knox Farm State Park and Niagara Falls.
• If you’re into social media, is there a platform you simply couldn’t function without? The hosts of the When’s Food? podcast “dive into the digital world” and discuss how social media has shaped our lives.
• Musical meditation can improve health, ease anxiety and even improve sleep and memory, writes Ashley Ziomek in Forever Young. She interviews a local resident who was trained in meditation by Tibetan Monks and has spent decades introducing people to the benefits of musical meditation.