Good Morning, Buffalo: Recession hits wages in some jobs harder than others

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 23, 2021

Recession hits wages in some jobs harder than others

How bad a recession feels depends, in large part, on whether you manage to keep your job and how it affects your pay.

We know the recession has been devastating on the job front. The Buffalo Niagara region is down more than 38,000 jobs.

But its impact on wages has been harder to track – until now. And the results aren't pretty, with total wages dropping by more than $750 million locally during the first six months of the pandemic.

Yet not everyone felt the same degree of pain.

If you work at a bar or a restaurant or a hotel, the Covid-19 recession has been devastating to your pay.

If you work at a factory, you’ve probably fared better than most.

And if you work in banking or insurance, the pandemic probably hasn't hit your wallet too hard.