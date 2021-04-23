Good Morning, Buffalo: Recession hits wages in some jobs harder than others

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 23, 2021
Recession hits wages in some jobs harder than others
How bad a recession feels depends, in large part, on whether you manage to keep your job and how it affects your pay.
We know the recession has been devastating on the job front. The Buffalo Niagara region is down more than 38,000 jobs.
But its impact on wages has been harder to track – until now. And the results aren't pretty, with total wages dropping by more than $750 million locally during the first six months of the pandemic.
Yet not everyone felt the same degree of pain.
If you work at a bar or a restaurant or a hotel, the Covid-19 recession has been devastating to your pay.
If you work at a factory, you’ve probably fared better than most.
And if you work in banking or insurance, the pandemic probably hasn't hit your wallet too hard.
– David Robinson
Among fans and musicians, a divided view on vaccination passports
Reaction to the idea that major concerts might soon follow the same "no vaccine, no admittance" policy as Bills and Sabres games is split among members of the region’s music community, be they fans, musicians, promoters or venue owners.
Many have already completed their vaccination regimens or are halfway through them, and thus, are largely OK with presenting proof of the process, if it means the return of large concerts.
Others vehemently oppose the vaccination and the concept of “no vaccination, no concert.”
– Jeff Miers
Canada added to State Department ‘do not travel’ list: Canada is continuing to struggle with its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic – and it ended up on the State Department's "do not travel" list as a result. Read more
Medical societies jump to defense of Erie County Health commissioner: Dr. Gale Burstein picked up support from two medical groups after being criticized by some school officials, doctors and parents over Erie County’s Covid-19 policies. Read more
Gowanda schools superintendent says Poloncarz wrong about Gowanda-Alden football game: Alden played football in Gowanda on April 12, and in the days after the game, several Gowanda players tested positive for Covid-19. But Superintendent Bob Anderson said none of the players had symptoms during the game, taking issue with a comment made by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Be part of the art when ‘Beyond van Gogh’ visits Buffalo: Imagine standing inside a painting as you're wrapped 360 degrees in the detailed brushstrokes of a master. That's how you'll feel when the traveling museum "Beyond van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" visits Buffalo this summer. Read more
Trial in Martin Gugino case not likely until 2024: Lawyers for Gugino and the City of Buffalo support a timetable that would likely not see Gugino's case come up for trial in federal court until 2024. A judge Thursday approved a set of deadlines for the case stemming from officers' push of Gugino during a protest last June. Read more
Discount Diva: Last-minute prom tips from WNY’s Prom King: If you want to know what this year’s promgoers are up to, you go to Jimmylee Steinfeld, who has been designing prom gowns for more than 30 years. So Samantha Christmann did. Read more
Tops turns to solar, taking supermarkets out of ‘the stone age’: Tops Markets is partnering with a New York-based energy storage company to provide electricity to 75 stores, nearly half of them in Western New York. Read more
Seasonal temperatures and precipitation are in sight: WGRZ's forecast shows the snow will subside by Friday, with seasonal temperatures returning and some sunshine for the weekend. Read more
Watch now: Exciting restaurants, bars opening in Buffalo area this spring and summer: Lovers of Buffalo food and drink have many reasons to be excited about spring as the region welcomes a number of new ventures. Read more
How a new, full-service health and wellness hub plans to lift the West Side: Several local foundations bankrolled the $3.4 million cost to remake the top floors of the largest building in a complex once known as Market Square in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood into a health and wellness hub. Ten social service agencies recently established offices at 1021 Broadway, joining primary care, fitness and health screening centers, a pediatrics office, dental clinic and pharmacy. A new coffee shop run by 716 Ministries is scheduled to open by fall. Read more
A heartbreaking loss leads to a new brain cancer podcast: Michael Traphagen died from glioblastoma last fall at age 45. “We were together for almost 20 years, so I'm grateful to have had that much time with him,” said his wife, Shannon. “In the same respect, it's a double-edged sword because I'm only 44.” She has plowed her resolve to go on into a new effort, the "Game on Glio" podcast, to honor her husband, channel her grief and steel her remembrance. Read more
Inside the Bills' pre-draft scouting report on Doug Flutie in year Bruce Smith was No. 1 pick: It sounds incredible now, but late in the 1984 season and a few weeks into 1985, there was growing sentiment in the media and among Buffalo fans to draft Flutie instead of Smith. Read more
Bills could draft Notre Dame star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as insurance for Matt Milano: “He is nothing but a consistent, all-around player,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said about the linebacker. Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres' struggles against Bruins continue in 5-1 loss: An inability to score on the power play doomed the Sabres in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins inside KeyBank Center. Read more
Observations: Power play squanders Sabres' chance to rally against Bruins: Lance Lysowski's observations from the 5-1 defeat include much more on the struggling power play, Rasmus Ristolainen looking like a long-term option and why the Sabres decided to wait until tonight to have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen make his first start. Read more
• A new nonprofit group founded by a local college student connects women through environmental activities. Members of Buffalo Women of Environmental Learning and Leadership, or BWell, participate in cleanups at public parks and engage in other outdoor pursuits, reports Brianne Kocher of Spectrum News.
• Distracted driving is a year-round menace, but safety advocates designate April as the month for raising awareness about the dangers. AAA of Western and Central New York hosted an online forum this week that red-flagged some jolting statistics.
• Batavia has branded itself as the “birthplace of Western New York,” and WGRZ’s Kevin O’Neill says the assertion can be backed up with facts. He visits the Holland Land Office Museum, the place where people went to buy undeveloped land in the region two centuries ago.
• Less than two weeks before April snow blanketed parts of the region, people in shorts enjoyed the outdoors on an 84-degree day. During a Delaware Park stroll, I envied the man who relaxed in a hammock strung between two perfectly distanced trees. Step Out Buffalo’s Nora Hassan highlights seven local parks ideal for hammock lovers, including Chestnut Ridge and Cazenovia Park.
