Good Morning, Buffalo: Reaction from the Capitol on dark day for the U.S.

BILLS

How Josh Allen improved his accuracy: There were many ready to write off Josh Allen for good after watching his first two seasons. Those accuracy numbers couldn't possibly improve. Heck, the accuracy concerns should've made him drop further in the draft, Allen's detractors may have said. What are those who subscribe to the old "either you have it or you don't" adage saying now? Vic Carucci took a deep dive into how Allen improved his accuracy. Read more