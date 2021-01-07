Good Morning, Buffalo: Reaction from the Capitol on dark day for the U.S.

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 7, 2021
Chaos at the Capitol: NY Congressmen, officials react to riots
Thousands of rioters descended upon the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday in Washington, D.C., breached security and forced members of Congress, who had gathered to certify the presidential victory of Joe Biden, to seek safety during the emergency.
After Biden told the nation that the rioters' acts "bordered on sedition," President Trump posted a video to his Twitter account urging rioters toward peace, yet doubled down on his appeal that the presidential election was "stolen" from him.
Jerry Zremski, The News' Washington correspondent, was close to Capitol Hill Wednesday, providing a nearby account of the riots and the immediate reaction: "A few hundred feet from where I stood, that mob wrote history, ugly history, trashing the seat of what we always thought was the world's leading democracy."
Zremski also reports on how Reps. Tom Reed and Christopher Jacobs responded to the violence, which left one person dead and more injured, and the president's video.
POLITICS
Rod Watson: Trump's silver lining is a proverbial 'teachable moment' in Buffalo schools: Watson explains how the present fragility of America's democratic republic, and the sociopolitical events of the last seven months, might encourage a more knowledgeable electorate in the future. High school teachers from McKinley and Middle Early College have noticed an increased interest in government and social justice this year. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hospitals across New York improving speed of vaccine delivery: Two days after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on hospitals across the state to pick up the pace in delivering doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to their employees, the rate has tripled, the governor said. Hospitals have to "keep it up" in order to make sure they can maintain adequate capacity to treat Covid-19 patients, Cuomo said. Read more
Mass Covid testing begins for Bills' playoff game: 'It was quick. It was easy': Wednesday morning, Lot 4 across the street from Bills Stadium in Orchard Park was the scene of a mass Covid-19 testing effort. More than 6,800 people will be tested by BioReference Laboratories through Thursday ahead of the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
After Bills viewing party on Chippewa sells out, organizers hope to expand: Roughly 270 Bills fans will get a chance to watch Saturday's playoff game at a street party dubbed "Playoffs on the Patio" that will shut down a small section of Chippewa Street. Soho and Rec Room are the two restaurants spearheading the event, which Jay Manno and Chris Ring hope will grow after a sold-out debut. Read more
Cuomo makes pitch for legalization of marijuana, mobile sports betting: A Covid-19 depressed economy, which has battered state tax revenues, is pushing the governor to again urge legalization of the sale and taxation of marijuana. He is also dropping his past opposition to efforts to make legal mobile sports betting across the state. Read more
Historic West Side church acquired by Rich Products, targeted for local landmarking: Should the former West Avenue Presbyterian Church be declared a local landmark as preservationist Gwen Howard hopes, it would have protection against demolition or other changes proposed by Rich Products or a different owner. Read more
Photographer learns some eternal truths traveling between Los Angeles and Buffalo: For photographer, musician and attorney Michael Lee Jackson, a decade spent traveling by car between homes in Los Angeles and Buffalo offered the opportunity to "get lost" on winding back roads and learn something about America. His new book documents his immersion in nature and offers metaphorical insight into the significance of solitude, silence and humility. Read more
WEATHER
Wintry shakeup looms after January's 'blah' start: The rest of this week is expected to be cloudy, with minimal precipitation, writes Don Paul, who also looks ahead to the forecast for Saturday's Bills home playoff game. Although Paul predicted a milder winter, some Arctic interruptions are still likely. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Buffalo-area restaurants, bakeries join in on Bills playoff madness: If the Bills win the Super Bowl, a Kenmore pizzeria will give a small pizza to everyone who enters its giveaway. Others with Bills-focused offers include Village Brew House – the new brewery at Butera's – as well as Marble + Rye and Blue Eyed Baker. Read more
BILLS
How Josh Allen improved his accuracy: There were many ready to write off Josh Allen for good after watching his first two seasons. Those accuracy numbers couldn't possibly improve. Heck, the accuracy concerns should've made him drop further in the draft, Allen's detractors may have said. What are those who subscribe to the old "either you have it or you don't" adage saying now? Vic Carucci took a deep dive into how Allen improved his accuracy. Read more
Josh's Journey: Jay Skurski, Jason Wolf and Mark Gaughan take a look at 10 defining games on Allen's journey to becoming one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel starts the path to quick buildup to the season: The Sabres captain's return to the ice, after missing the first four days of training camp with an upper-body injury, was a welcome sight for the Sabres. Head coach Ralph Krueger chimed in on his star's debut, while Eichel talked about growing a quick rapport with new signing Taylor Hall. Read more
Zemgus Girgensons' season-ending injury a 'big loss': Girgensons, who'd recently signed a three-year contract to remain in Buffalo, was a key member of the team's fourth line and a valued member of the locker room. Lance Lysowski talked to players about what Girgensons' absence means, and also considers who could fill his role. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Firefighters who responded to an Olean apartment fire were greeted by something rather unexpected: a 10-foot-long snake. The News' Keith McShea reports on the strange anecdote from the blaze.
• Teachers can fuel up for free at McDonald's, which is giving away a hot or iced coffee of any size, plus a sweet treat, through Jan. 15, writes Samantha Christmann.
• For families of Bills season ticket holders, choosing who could use the tickets allotted for Saturday's playoff game was not always easy. Spectrum News tells the story of longtime fan Horace Gioia, who decided to let his two sons, Ted and Will, take his seats.
