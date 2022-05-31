Good Morning, Buffalo: Racist attack highlights sparse supermarket options in Buffalo's Black neighborhoods

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 31, 2022

Racist attack highlights sparse supermarket options in Buffalo's Black neighborhoods

Corporate grocery and big box chains say they decide where to build new supermarkets based on traffic patterns, income levels and other demographic factors.

But researchers and community activists say those business strategies have left large sections of Black, inner-city communities — including much of Buffalo's East Side — with limited access to full-service grocery stores.

The racist massacre that killed 10 Black people at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the only supermarket in the 14208 ZIP code, has brought renewed attention to a problem rooted in years of historic disinvestment that one University at Buffalo professor calls "food apartheid."

– Stephen T. Watson

Help is still needed: As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

MORE COVERAGE

Q&A: Hate-fueled mass shootings didn’t start in Buffalo. It’s doubtful they end here: Those who track the hate behind the carnage see no end at this point – and fear that some of the twisted logic and conspiracy theories used to justify the shootings have gone more mainstream. Read more

‘No place in this country’: Jacobs, Tenney reject ‘great replacement' theory: "Great replacement" theory – the conspiracy theory that says there's a plot to replace America's white majority – has gained a foothold on Fox News and in some parts of the Republican Party. But Reps. Chris Jacobs and Claudia Tenney are rejecting it. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Taking time to honor the fallen on Memorial Day in Buffalo: Several Memorial Day events were held in Buffalo on Monday to honor those who died while serving the country. See more photos

Cheektowaga breaks ground on new veterans park, memorial garden during Memorial Day ceremony: After some debate over the name, veterans, community members and local representatives gathered on Memorial Day to break ground at the Veterans Park at Nob Hill and Pfc. Neil E. Bateman Veterans Memorial Garden in the town of Cheektowaga. Read more

Traffic proves no problem with reduced capacity for Outer Harbor concert: Cars moved smoothly along Fuhrmann Boulevard and on Route 5 both before and after the concert by rapper T-Pain Sunday, but without the kind of delays seen at past Outer Harbor shows. The main reason? Capacity was limited to 4,500 people. Read more

Erie County Legislature wants more permanent change after temporary assistance leaves East Side community: Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin has spent a lot of time in the Cold Spring neighborhood on the East Side since the Tops mass shooting. While resources have flooded in, Baskin said she wants to see permanent support put in place to help residents cope and to see progress made on county-sponsored anti-gun violence programs. Read more

Buffalo Marathon winner pushes 2-year-old in stroller for entire race, just misses world record: Canadian distance runner Lucas McAneney pushed a stroller with 2-year-old Sutton for the entirety of the 26.2-mile course in an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records mark for completing a marathon while pushing a stroller. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Expect muggy conditions today and potential storms Wednesday: A high-pressure ridge will continue to keep us rain-free today, with very warm and somewhat stickier conditions. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside Al Qimma: With the support of their families, Hussein Alsaudi and Nasser Darwish have brought their halal butchery and grill skills to Cheektowaga in a former Subway space in the Airport Plaza. Read more

BILLS

Josh Allen ready to partner with Patrick Mahomes for 'The Match': Football keeps pushing them apart, but golf has brought Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes together. Read more

Sean McDermott follows NFL trend in going for it on fourth down: On average, every team went for it on fourth down 24 times last season. In 2017, the average attempts per team was 15.1. How aggressive was the Bills' coach factoring in the down, distance, score and time remaining in the game? Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• About 400 people who have different backgrounds and represent several refugee communities are expected to work this year at a unique farm in Orchard Park. WKBW’s Jeff Russo recently visited the Providence Farm Collective, an enterprise that addresses food insecurity and access.

• One of Western New York’s renowned radio personalities hosted his final show last Friday. WGRZ looks back on Bill Lacy’s half-century career that included stints at Classic Hits 104.1, WBEN, WBUF and radio stations in Rochester and Pennsylvania.

• From boat tours and butterfly encounters to hiking in a stunning gorge, Niagara Falls offers visitors an array of activities. The Grand Rapids Kids website shares more than 20 things to do in Niagara Falls while also providing some intriguing facts.

• At the risk of sounding like a globe-trotting braggart, I’ve visited Cuba, Belfast, Warsaw and Mexico over the past several years. True, each of these destinations are located in New York State – but they were memorable visits nonetheless. CNY News in Syracuse shares this fun list of communities in our state that help us to feel like we’ve traversed the world.

