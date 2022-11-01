Good Morning, Buffalo: Public funding for Tennessee Titans stadium eclipses money for Bills

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 1, 2022

Public funding for Tennessee Titans stadium eclipses money for Bills

The Tennessee Titans are closing in on an agreement for a new stadium, and the City of Nashville and Tennessee could be pumping in up to $1.26 billion in public money for what will reportedly be between a $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion project to build a domed stadium.

That would exceed the approximately $850 million in public funds earmarked for the $1.4 million project to build an open-air stadium in Orchard Park.

But as a percentage of total cost, the public funding for both stadium projects is roughly equal, at around 61% for the Bills and 60% for the Titans.

Before the Bills deal, the high mark for public funding was set by the $750 million in taxpayer money going toward Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders since the 2020 season. The Bills, state and county are still finalizing their new stadium agreement. The sides reached an initial outline for the deal in March.

“The Bills only held the record for about six months, and then Tennessee came along and said, ‘Here, hold my beer,’ ” said Victor Matheson, a professor of economics at the College of Holy Cross.

However, the structure of the two deals, funding sources and the differences between the two cities should be considered when comparing the stadium projects, said Marc Ganis, an expert in sports and stadium finance who is the president of international film platform Jiaflix.

– Michael Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Almost a year later, Starbucks has no union contract. A look at the latest in the high-profile talks: Discussion between Starbucks and union representatives have moved slowly and, last week, they broke down, with the company walking out of the Elmwood Avenue and Genesee Street store negotiations. Read more

Free press advocates ‘alarmed’ by Buffalo judge’s ruling in Starbucks case: A judge has ruled that Starbucks workers and union representatives must hand over to the company all documents and recordings they have of their conversations with the media about unionizing stores in Buffalo. That concerns free press advocates, who note that communications between reporters and sources are usually respected as privileged and private. Read more

Education commissioner denies parents’ petitions to remove superintendents over Covid-19 masks: Jan. 25, the day after a state Supreme Court judge threw out New York's mask mandate, was a confusing day. Some kids went to school without masks, and when they were told to put them on or go home, some parents asked the state education commissioner to remove superintendents in those districts. Read more

Buffalo Urban League receives largest single donation ever: The organization received a $6 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Monday. How the money will be used is unrestricted, agency leaders said. Read more

Fuccillo Automotive Group sells three Grand Island dealerships to Ithaca company: Fuccillo Auto Group has sold the three dealerships to the Maguire Auto Group. Fuccillo is exiting the Buffalo Niagara market after 22 years, while Ithaca-based Maguire is expanding into the region through the deal. Read more

‘Lucky you’re not in the cemetery’: East Aurora man gets jail, probation in trooper assault, burglary cases: The cases against Chaz M. Brzezicki from 2017 and 2020 wrapped up Monday when a judge issued sentences of six months in jail and five years of probation. State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek warned Brzezicki against doing anything that would bring him back to court before his probation period expires. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Voters will decide if New York borrows $4.2 billion to protect the environment: The bond act would address four categories of concern: restoration and flood risk reduction; water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; open space land conservation and recreation; and climate change mitigation. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: Does our warming climate have an impact on tornadoes? There is no current consensus among climate scientists and meteorologists on the most likely trends in numbers and intensity of tornadoes tied to warming, Paul writes. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto guide: Western New York’s favorite white pizzas: In WNY, “white pizza” simply means pizza made without a tomato sauce base. There might be other undercoats, like garlic sauce, fresh tomatoes, spinach and onions. Read more

At Home Taste, delicious reminders Chinese invented noodles: From hand-pulled noodles made fresh daily for noodle soups to dumplings in a dozen varieties, Home Taste’s dough work raises eyebrows, News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Uniland wants tax break for second Renaissance Commerce Park warehouse in Lackawanna: The developer is planning to construct a 151,200-square-foot industrial facility on vacant land at 10 Dona St. on the former Bethlehem Steel site. Read more

BILLS

Upon Further Review: Run defense took step back Sunday – cause for concern or no big deal?: The Bills’ run defense is very good. It simply did not have a good night against the Packers. Should anyone care all that much? Read more

Analysis: Bills' offensive line turns in encouraging night vs. Packers: It’s encouraging because the Bills’ next two games are against stouter run defenses. Buffalo visits the New York Jets on Sunday. Like Green Bay, the Jets have a lot of size on their defensive line, but they also are getting better linebacker play than the Packers. After that, the Bills return home to face Minnesota, which has allowed the eighth fewest rushing yards. Read more

SABRES

Observations: A 'new player,' Jack Quinn scores to start Sabres' onslaught in 8-3 win: Quinn’s performance Monday night in the Sabres’ 8-3 win over the Red Wings, from the quick shot to a hip check on Calder Trophy finalist Lucas Raymond, confirmed that he’s ready to contribute as a rookie in Buffalo. Read more

Mike Harrington: On a historic Halloween, the numbers are all lined up for Tage Thompson and the Sabres: On a Halloween night we won't soon forget, Thompson flat-out spooked the Detroit Red Wings with the signature performance of his career Monday night. A hat trick. Three assists. Six points. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Now that we have closed the creaky door on Halloween, some families might soon wonder what they should do with those calorie-filled heaps of leftover candy. A local bakery shop owner suggests turning surplus candy into a “monster cookie bar." She explains how in this segment of WKBW's "AM Buffalo."

• A student at a charter school in the Old First Ward neighborhood was upset when he saw a friend being picked on by peers for wearing shoes that were falling apart. He decided to do something about it. WGRZ’s Dave McKinley says Romello Early saved his allowance and bought the teen a new pair of shoes.

• One of the most famous chapters in Buffalo history came to an end 121 years ago today when the Pan-American Exposition closed. The world’s fair highlighted the cultures and achievements of countries. This fascinating 12-minute video posted by the Library of Congress takes viewers on a tour of the festival grounds in North Buffalo.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

