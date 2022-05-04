Good Morning, Buffalo: Public asked to weigh in on Scajaquada Corridor options

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 4, 2022

Public asked to weigh in on Scajaquada Corridor options that would have generational impact

It wasn't long ago where the notion of removing the entire Scajaquada Expressway would have seemed impossible. Not anymore.

Getting rid of the 3.6-mile expressway or partially removing the roadway in order to reunite Delaware Park are firmly on the table. So are turning the road into an at-grade parkway or leaving it essentially as is.

A public meeting today at SUNY Buffalo State will explore the four scenarios and provide opportunities to give feedback.

The clock is ticking. A "preferred option" is expected to be decided in July or August. But this process may have a better chance than previous attempts since 2002 to weld a solution that garners community support.

One possible solution to the congressional redistricting morass? No districts at all: New York's 26 congressional districts could be merged into one – and the state's congressional primaries and election turned into a statewide free-for-all – if a federal court doesn't act, Democrats warned in their redistricting lawsuit filed in Manhattan. Read more

Hochul assures New Yorkers on new Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado: ‘I feel we got it right’: Gov. Kathy Hochul endured a major political crisis when her original appointment as lieutenant governor – Brian Benjamin – was forced to resign after his arrest and indictment on corruption charges. Now the governor is assuring New Yorkers that a thorough vetting process has produced the right choice in her new running mate – Rep. Antonio Delgado of the Hudson Valley. Read more

Intense local reaction to looming Supreme Court abortion decision: Activists on both sides of the abortion debate in Buffalo are reacting to news the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The pro-life movement has fought to overturn that 1973 decision, which legalized abortion nationally, for five decades. Pro-choice activists have fought to maintain access to safe, legal abortions. Buffalo was a center of the battle over this issue throughout the 1990s. Read more

BryLin closing outpatient mental health, addiction clinic in Amherst: BryLin Behavioral Health System has decided to focus on its inpatient hospital services in Buffalo at a time of financial constraints. Read more

Prosecutors describe ‘three days of control,’ degradation as jury deliberates in Riverside rape trial: A jury on Tuesday began deliberating the fate of a Buffalo man accused of four felonies, including two counts of first-degree rape. Prosecutors allege Bryam D. Bassett, 31, attacked and held his girlfriend in their apartment in 2019. Read more

Rescue team prepares to remove 3,500-pound problem from the brink of Niagara Falls

If all goes according to plan today, a massive Chinook New York Army National Guard helicopter is scheduled to fly in from Rochester and remove a section of ice boom that wound up at the brink of Niagara Falls three years ago.

On Tuesday, Niagara Falls State Park Police Swiftwater Rescue Team was tasked with getting the ice boom pontoon and the area around it ready for the next day's operation.

They'll be back in the water today – to hook up the pontoon to the lines lowered from the helicopter and then untether it from where it has been anchored for the last three years.

"It needs to get removed," said Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola, "because it’s close to the brink of the Bridal Veil Falls. Underneath that is the Cave of the Winds attraction, so if it went over there, that would be catastrophic. It's not a little stick out there. It's a 3,500-pound piece of steel. It could do a lot of damage."

6 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Buffalo area: The fifth of May calls to mind tacos, mariachis and margaritas, but the day is more than that. Read more

Edward Rath reverses withdrawal and looks to run in new Senate district: "I am absolutely moving forward with running for re-election," the state senator from Williamsville said, lamenting what he called the loss of a Western New York district to New York City. Read more

Erik Brady: Vanity plates let everyone know it’s GR8 to be from BFLO NY and to love DA BILLS: "I like to think of it as asserting some small measure of personal identity on the open road by telling other drivers who you are," Brady writes. Read more

Alan Pergament: Despite Jeanneret’s late-season assist, Sabres’ ratings down 10% from year ago: The season’s highest-rated Sabres game on any platform was an 8.1 rating for the 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on cable’s TNT on March 13 for the outdoor Heritage Classic. Read more

Roundup of NFL draft grades shows national analysts generally in approval of Bills' class: There was plenty to like – and a little to nitpick – with the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 NFL draft. At least, that’s the consensus of several national draft analysts, who in recent days have filed their grades now that the annual selection process is in the books. Here’s a look at what those analysts had to say about the Bills’ eight-man class.

Mike Harrington: The Sabres' culture is transformed, but GM Kevyn Adams has plenty more work to do: Adams said you're always building a team, and coach Don Granato pointed out the only truly rebuilt team is the one that wins the Stanley Cup. Sobering to ponder, writes Harrington. Read more

Takeaways: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to look outside for a goalie this summer: Craig Anderson, Dustin Tokarski and Malcolm Subban are unrestricted free agents. Injuries have prevented Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from seizing a full-time job in Buffalo. Devon Levi and Erik Portillo opted to return to college rather than signing with the Sabres. There’s money to spend. The Sabres are projected to have $43.1 million of salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. But Adams has no interest in adding someone who could block one of the prospects – he mentioned Luukkonen and Levi, specifically – from emerging as a franchise goaltender. Read more

• “Buffalo wants to become a climate haven. Is that even possible?” asks a headline in Fast Company. Adele Peters explains how local decision-makers are taking steps to become “more resilient” as forces relating to climate change become more severe.

• If you do a fair amount of traveling and have never heard of TripIt or LoungeBuddy, Forever Young contributor Jennifer Merrick says these apps and other travel technology can help to make road trips less stressful.

• A “darkly humorous secret” is buried on a patch of land in Ridgeway, Ont., reports Richard Hutton on the Niagara This Week website. The late owner created a “rogue’s gallery of reviled dictators” by placing tombstones for the likes of Ferdinand Marcos, Mu’ammar Qaddafi and Idi Amin.

• It was 100 years ago this month when Buffalo’s mayor pleaded no contest to Prohibition violations. In this installment of [BN] Chronicles, News contributor Steve Cichon writes that voters elected Frank X. Schwab as mayor in 1921 knowing that Schwab’s Buffalo Brewing Company had been busted for violating a law that banned the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages.

