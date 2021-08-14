Good Morning, Buffalo: PSE confirms plans for public-private partnership to finance new Bills stadium

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: For business, growing population is a game changer: For half a century, Buffalo Niagara businesses have learned to manage decline as the region's population shrunk. Not anymore. With the population now growing, there are more opportunities for businesses – and that will bring more opportunities for jobs that could lead to further population growth. It's a sea change that will have major implications for the region in the coming years if it continues. Read more

Promoters see promise, uncertainty in the future of Buffalo's outdoor concerts: Buffalo's summer concert season used to be so predictable. The weekly concerts on Thursdays lasted for 30 years, the last nine at Canalside. Now the proposed construction of one and possibly two new venues leaves the future potentially bright but also uncertain. Read more