Good Morning, Buffalo: PSE confirms plans for public-private partnership to finance new Bills stadium

Aug. 14, 2021
'This will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership'
Pegula Sports and Entertainment told Mayor Byron W. Brown this week that it will seek a "public-private partnership" with state and local government to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.
A PSE executive late Friday confirmed Brown's account of his conversations over the past few days with officials "at the highest levels" of the company that indicated Bills ownership will not seek a deal totally financed with public money.
Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of PSE, offered his first public comments on the stadium proposal late Friday. He said "the Pegulas purchased the Bills with a commitment to build a championship caliber organization."
"They want to win, and they have continued to provide the resources necessary to do so," Raccuia said. "When it comes to the future new home of the Bills, they have always known that, like virtually all NFL stadiums, this will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership.”
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Delta variant reigns in WNY, but vaccines have blunted the impact: All but one positive Covid-19 test sample sequenced this week from Erie County turned out to be the Delta variant. “This variant does not escape the vaccine,” said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist and infectious diseases physician. “Some people will get a mild reinfection but almost all the deaths and hospitalizations we’ve seen are among the unvaccinated and it’s not a large number.” Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: For business, growing population is a game changer: For half a century, Buffalo Niagara businesses have learned to manage decline as the region's population shrunk. Not anymore. With the population now growing, there are more opportunities for businesses – and that will bring more opportunities for jobs that could lead to further population growth. It's a sea change that will have major implications for the region in the coming years if it continues. Read more
Promoters see promise, uncertainty in the future of Buffalo's outdoor concerts: Buffalo's summer concert season used to be so predictable. The weekly concerts on Thursdays lasted for 30 years, the last nine at Canalside. Now the proposed construction of one and possibly two new venues leaves the future potentially bright but also uncertain. Read more
Assembly Democratic leader stops impeachment probe of Democrat Cuomo: Democrats who control the state Assembly said Friday they were ending their five-month impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, saying they don’t possess the legal authority to impeach the governor once he resigns. Republicans said Democrats were covering for Cuomo, and they threatened to release their own report. Read more
Service dogs for local veterans are being trained in Niagara County jail: On Aug. 5, three inmates at the Niagara County Jail were given dogs to keep in their cells. The inmates were chosen to participate in a 10-month dog training program created by Chris Kreiger, president of WNY Heroes, who thought incarcerated veterans could be used to train service dogs for other veterans suffering from brain injuries or post-traumatic stress. Read more
WEATHER
Comfortable conditions: Today will be sunny with a high in the mid-70s and a noticeable drop in humidity, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Westminster Commons affordable housing on East Side complete: The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and Rochester-based Cornerstone Group transformed the former Westminster Settlement House and surrounding properties at 419 Monroe St. into Westminster Commons, a four-story building featuring 84 apartments for adults aged 55 and up. Read more
Mac's on Hertel gets new owner: Andy Huang, who brought octopus fritters and other Japanese street treats to Amherst eight years ago through Taisho Bistro, paid $850,000 through D&H Buffalo to acquire the two-story brick building at 1435 Hertel. Mac’s pivoted to takeout-only service when the Covid-19 pandemic began. It managed to survive through 2020, but succumbed early this year. Read more
BILLS
In battle of first-round picks, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau gets upper hand: As far as first impressions go, Greg Rousseau made a good one Friday night for the Buffalo Bills. Read more
Observations: Devin Singletary comes out hot in Bills' opening preseason win: The Bills’ third-year veteran rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and caught one pass for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of the 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions. Read more
SABRES
Sabres sign defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to two-year, two-way deal: The 5-foot-11 Fitzgerald was a restricted free agent who is hoping to move up the organizational depth chart on the thin right side of the Buffalo defense. Read more
Sabres' 2021-22 game times list seven matinees in KeyBank Center: The NHL announced start times for its 2021-22 schedule on Friday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• From Megan Thee Stallion bringing 'Hot Girl Summer' to Niagara Falls to a sign from a frustrated church congregation, catch up on the lighter side of the news in this week’s Off Main Street column.
• The 2021 Decorators’ Show House – the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave. – is scheduled to open for public viewing from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18. This story has some details if you're planning to go but look for complete coverage of the decorated house next week in The Buffalo News and on BuffaloNews.com.
• What’s that smell? In 1897, it was a “terrible stench arising from the Erie Canal” – a scent of frustration for many Buffalo residents. Steve Cichon takes a look back in this edition of [BN] Chronicles.
