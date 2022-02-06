Good Morning, Buffalo: Prospectus 2022: Buffalo's changing landscape

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Prospectus: What will the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence bring?

Prospectus is The News’ annual look at where our region has been and where it is going. The five sections in today’s newspaper and the special section on BuffaloNews.com take an inside look at how Buffalo Niagara business is changing. We peek inside the startup scene, provide a guide to Buffalo’s next wave of building and ask local experts how our region’s companies can lead on diversity.

As we enter the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence, the story has changed. For much of the past decade, we reported about a gusher of public money, intended to be like an adrenaline shot for a heart attack patient. The Buffalo Billion. The hundreds of millions poured into the Medical Campus. State, federal and New York Power Authority money to clean rivers, create parks and develop the waterfront.

The adrenaline worked. It built confidence, attracted hundreds of millions in private investment, wooed back Buffalo expats, kept our kids from leaving and attracted new talent.