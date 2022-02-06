Good Morning, Buffalo: Prospectus 2022: Buffalo's changing landscape

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 6, 2022
Prospectus: What will the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence bring?
Prospectus is The News’ annual look at where our region has been and where it is going. The five sections in today’s newspaper and the special section on BuffaloNews.com take an inside look at how Buffalo Niagara business is changing. We peek inside the startup scene, provide a guide to Buffalo’s next wave of building and ask local experts how our region’s companies can lead on diversity.
As we enter the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence, the story has changed. For much of the past decade, we reported about a gusher of public money, intended to be like an adrenaline shot for a heart attack patient. The Buffalo Billion. The hundreds of millions poured into the Medical Campus. State, federal and New York Power Authority money to clean rivers, create parks and develop the waterfront.
The adrenaline worked. It built confidence, attracted hundreds of millions in private investment, wooed back Buffalo expats, kept our kids from leaving and attracted new talent.
Now the story is about what that energy generates. New ideas are zooming across the region. As Covid loosens its grip, will the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence turn into the region’s most fervid business decade in a century?
– Mike Connelly
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Rapid Covid-19 tests could be affected by the cold: Many of the rapid Covid-19 tests that governments are giving away have to be stored between 35 and 86 degrees. So what does that mean for tests sent from the federal government that have been waiting in a cold mailbox all day? Read more
State's Covid positivity hits lowest level since Black Friday: Friday's test results, released Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, showed 7,246 Covid cases out of 192,754 tests, a rate of 3.76%. Erie County's rate remains considerably higher than the statewide number, but the county Health Department tweeted a 7.6% positivity rate on Saturday, the county's lowest since Dec. 17. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Dave Robinson: New dynamics bring a new look to the Buffalo Niagara economy: “Together, there are new, competitive dynamics coursing through the economy – and it is having an impact on the region, not only on wages and home prices, but on the ability of workers to change jobs or even switch careers,” writes Robinson. Read more
As community college enrollment plunges, can SUNY Erie and others reinvent themselves? An 11-year enrollment slide at community colleges across the state has alarmed some administrators and public officials and forced colleges to retool their missions, doubling-down on programs that support low- and middle-income students and lead quickly to jobs and wage increases after graduation. Read more
Buffalo Diocese priest inherits parishioner's $467,000 estate after she changed will: To hear his lawyer tell it, the Rev. Joseph Klos is just a man of God who received a windfall after caring for a parishioner. But five years after Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh died at the age of 81, some of the late widow’s family and friends are still bitter about the situation, even though they did not challenge the will in court. Read more
Sean Kirst: On clearing snow from city sidewalks: 'If Syracuse can do it, why not Buffalo?' Syracuse is in the third year of an expanding plan to clear many sidewalks. The potential obstacles and holdups – from civic expense to blaming property owners to deciding on potential routes for clearing – were “the things that forever kept us from doing anything,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. Read more
A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names: A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the all-boys Catholic high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it. Read more
WEATHER
A sunny Sunday: Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to the lower 30s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
BILLS
Bills scouting staff enjoys return to normalcy in evaluating prospects on, off field: The drafting process is almost back to normal this year. Last year’s draft was conducted amid a slew of restrictions prompted by the Covid pandemic. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: With an eye to the future, Rasmus Dahlin puts on a good show in Vegas: "We have so many young guys who are super skilled and really passionate about Buffalo, first of all ... We really want to be there and we really want to do something special there, too. I'm super excited for the future," Dahlin said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Vendors from 15 Black-owned businesses are selling their wares at the Broadway Market each Saturday in February to celebrate Black History Month. News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon provides a look at the event organized by Buy Black Buffalo.
• With the Winter Olympics underway, one name to keep an eye on is Kaitlin Hawayek. The East Aurora native and her longtime ice dance partner, Jean-Luc Baker, are aiming for a top-eight finish in Beijing, Jason Wolf reports.
• Valentine’s Day celebrations don’t have to be limited to Feb. 14. There are several ways to have valentine-themed fun locally, including some events today, according to this guide by Step Out Buffalo.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 17.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.