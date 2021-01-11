Good Morning, Buffalo: Prosecutors: Buffalo scam artist tried to cash in with Covid-19 tests

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Bella accused of defrauding customers while selling Covid-19 test kits

Covid-19 spawned dread and death, but Joseph C. Bella III spotted an opportunity to cash in.

The 48-year-old Buffalo man started advertising in March on social media that he was selling Covid-19 test kits and N95 masks.

But his alleged lies about having a licensed laboratory, ultra-cold storage for test kits, and of selling 25,000 of the tests to the federal government brought his business to a screeching halt in April.

That's when federal agents raided his home and office, seized $114,063 from his business account as evidence of fraud, and charged him with possessing drugs, a gun and ammunition.

Bella’s attempt to profit from the pandemic had gone beyond sales. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, he had lied on applications that allowed him to illegally receive $91,600 in federal disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration and $66,097 from the federal Covid-19 relief Payroll Protection Program.