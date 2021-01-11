Good Morning, Buffalo: Prosecutors: Buffalo scam artist tried to cash in with Covid-19 tests

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 11, 2021
Bella accused of defrauding customers while selling Covid-19 test kits
Covid-19 spawned dread and death, but Joseph C. Bella III spotted an opportunity to cash in.
The 48-year-old Buffalo man started advertising in March on social media that he was selling Covid-19 test kits and N95 masks.
But his alleged lies about having a licensed laboratory, ultra-cold storage for test kits, and of selling 25,000 of the tests to the federal government brought his business to a screeching halt in April.
That's when federal agents raided his home and office, seized $114,063 from his business account as evidence of fraud, and charged him with possessing drugs, a gun and ammunition.
Bella’s attempt to profit from the pandemic had gone beyond sales. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, he had lied on applications that allowed him to illegally receive $91,600 in federal disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration and $66,097 from the federal Covid-19 relief Payroll Protection Program.
Bella, who has pleaded not guilty to gun and drug charges, has not been charged in the Covid-19 business dealings, although an assistant U.S. attorney said in April that charges are expected.
– Lou Michel
"Right at home" Stadium Edition Front-Page Poster now available in The Buffalo News Store! Shop Now >>
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY youth hockey teams seek return to competition: High school and youth hockey in New York continue to be limited to practices only, with no games allowed since March, and state officials have given no indication of when it might be OK for on-ice competition to resume. The state’s stance puzzles some parents, coaches and leaders of youth hockey organizations, who maintain that hockey hasn’t been a source of coronavirus outbreaks. Read more
West Seneca students head back to the classroom: It has been 10 months since most West Seneca Central students have set foot in a school building. All that will change today, as the district's 6,300 students return to in-person learning, joining thousands of other students in Western New York. Read more
Jericho Road works to overcome fears about Covid-19 vaccine: At the Jericho Road Community Health Center, whose diverse staff provides health care to underserved and marginalized communities in Buffalo, only about half of its roughly 350 employees have either been vaccinated or have signed up for the shots since they were made available Dec. 22. Read more
As Covid-19 outbreak erupts, assisted living operator chafes at vaccine delay: Today marks the first day that the Covid-19 vaccination program expands into assisted living facilities in New York State. One assisted living operator, Mark C. Ferreri of Briarwood Manor in Lockport, said he thinks a faster rollout into assisted living sites could have prevented a Covid-19 outbreak that infected 24 residents and five employees in his facility last week. Read more
Positivity rate remains above 8% in WNY: For 10 consecutive days, Western New York has reported a rolling seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate of at least 8%, according to data released Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. But within the region’s five counties, the numbers vary significantly, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state numbers. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Man's teary face symbolizes Bills fans' reaction to playoff win: Jason Poch's tears of joy caught on camera at Bills Stadium seem to symbolize the emotions of Bills fans everywhere in response to their weekend playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Poch said the emotion "just hit me." Read more
Residence Inn Buffalo Amherst gets new owner, new future: Another local hotel has bitten the dust – but not because of Covid-19. After 34 years, the Residence Inn Buffalo Amherst is now closed to guests, pending its sale later this month to a Utah commercial real estate developer that plans to convert it into residential apartments. Read more
Democratic legislators call on Jacobs to resign: Seven Democratic state legislators from Western New York on Sunday called for Rep. Chris Jacobs to resign in light of his vote against certifying the presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Jacobs was among 147 Republican members of Congress who voted last week to uphold objections to certifying the results in one or both states. Read more
WEATHER
More calm weather: WGRZ forecasts a chance for scattered snow this morning. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid- to upper 30s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Lewiston’s Casa Antica, a food trip to Italy you can take right away: “Dinner at Casa Antica can make you feel like you’re visiting a friend you haven’t seen in a while who cooks like lights out,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “That’s what it did for me, at least, and I wouldn’t give that up for all the artichokes in Rome.” Read more
BILLS
Bills to host divisional playoff on Saturday night: Buffalo will host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Bills Stadium. The game will air on NBC. Read more
Analysis: Colts felt the burn when Josh Allen got outside the pocket: Josh Allen’s elite ability to make plays off script arguably was the biggest key to the Buffalo Bills’ heart-stopping victory over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
SABRES
Kyle Okposo wants to provide more offense, shutdown opponents for Sabres: Though the people in charge have changed, the one common thread is no matter who is running the Sabres in the board room or on the bench, Okposo’s opinion is valued, writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What do you think were Buffalo’s most popular restaurants and foods for delivery via Uber Eats in 2020? WGRZ has the answers, along with some other interesting tidbits from the app.
• Bills fans have likely come across pictures of the message-bearing banners Buffalo players have been holding after wins. The giant “Let’s Go Buffalo” pennants that now adorn the top of Seneca One tower are also hard to miss. It is all the handiwork of a Buffalo company, Oxford Pennant, which is relishing the team’s special season, WIVB reports.
• Speaking of the Bills, you may have heard the team’s new anthem from Buffalo native and rapper “Benny the Butcher” that debuted on social media last week. The music video for “Bills Mafia Anthem” was filmed at Bills Stadium, where “Benny the Butcher” once worked as a suite custodian, WGRZ’s Lauren Hall reports.