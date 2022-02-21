Good Morning, Buffalo: Proposed laws aim for safer streets for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 21, 2022
Traffic accidents killed 80 Western New Yorkers in 2021, a 54% increase from two years earlier. Now, a statewide coalition of safety and transportation groups is fighting for legislation that they say would make New York’s roads safer.
The package of seven bills, called the Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act, would grant municipalities greater control over speed limits, require prospective drivers to study additional safety topics and offer incentives to construct safe sidewalks and bike lanes, among other measures. Backers say the bills are needed to address the persistently high number of traffic-related injuries and deaths, particularly among pedestrians and cyclists.
“We’re really looking at how we can prioritize the safety of everyone who uses our streets,” said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee and sponsored three of the bills. “There’s a real movement away from vehicles into both public transit and bike and pedestrian commuting” – even in Western New York, he added.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
What happens with mask wearing in schools after February break? The surge from the Omicron variant is over, and cases in schools are among the lowest they have been all year. Does that mean the mask mandate will be lifted next month? Read more
Pandemic Lessons: How can we push through the last few weeks of winter? We are close to the end of the Omicron variant’s surge through New York. That storm of December and January has become a drizzle now. But be sure of this: Spend enough time in it, and you can still get soaked. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Lily Dale is added to National Register of Historic Places: The spiritualist community in Chautauqua County is one of the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation will help the assembly as it seeks grants to preserve its historic community buildings, such as the assembly hall and auditorium, said Lily Dale Assembly member Shelley Takei. Read more
Orchard Park Central planning $114 million capital project: Every Orchard Park Central school would be enlarged under an ambitious $114 million proposal. It’s the largest capital project proposed in Orchard Park since 2002, when voters turned down a nearly $90 million plan to build a new high school on Murphy Road and convert the existing high school into a second middle school. Read more
Tioga Downs owner says he was not aware of MWBE fraud: New York real estate magnate Jeffrey Gural told The Buffalo News on Sunday that he had "no idea" state investigators were looking into minority and woman-owned business fraud allegations by contractors he hired six years ago to convert his harness racing track into a full-fledged casino. Read more
West Seneca enacts term limits for supervisor, Council: The West Seneca Town Board has unanimously adopted a law enacting term limits, which was a hot-button issue in the run-up to the November election that saw voters flip control of the five-member board into Republican hands. Read more
WEATHER
Another mild day: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s, according to WIVB's forecast. Read more
BILLS
Is Cole Beasley important enough to bring back?: Bills GM Brandon Beane said he envisions Beasley will be back in 2022. The Bills, however, have some salary cap issues to take care of, and Beasley could end up somewhere else. In part two of a series on questions facing the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, Mark Gaughan examines: Is Beasley important enough to bring back for 2022? Read more
SABRES
Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Dahlin sidelined: Lance Lysowski looks at Dahlin's impact on the team plus other observations from Sunday night's 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Here's a sign that many people are still doing a decent amount of traveling during the pandemic: Airbnb's business in the Buffalo area has increased 76%, with more people visiting smaller cities, WBFO’s Mike Desmond reports.
• Those passing through East Aurora over the weekend may have noticed some film crews and holiday decorations along Main Street. The village is once again providing scenery for a movie, this one titled “Romance on Ice,” WIVB reports.
• You don’t have to wait for all of the snow to melt to begin prepping your plants. As Jackie Albarella explains in WGRZ’s “2 The Garden” feature, you can give your seeds a head start through winter sowing.
• An Allentown business is helping dog owners make their pups’ birthdays special. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison offers a look at Buffalo Barkery, a bakery that specializes in homemade treats and cakes for dogs.
