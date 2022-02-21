Good Morning, Buffalo: Proposed laws aim for safer streets for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

'We’re really looking at how we can prioritize the safety of everyone who uses our streets'

Traffic accidents killed 80 Western New Yorkers in 2021, a 54% increase from two years earlier. Now, a statewide coalition of safety and transportation groups is fighting for legislation that they say would make New York’s roads safer.

The package of seven bills, called the Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act, would grant municipalities greater control over speed limits, require prospective drivers to study additional safety topics and offer incentives to construct safe sidewalks and bike lanes, among other measures. Backers say the bills are needed to address the persistently high number of traffic-related injuries and deaths, particularly among pedestrians and cyclists.