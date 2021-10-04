Good Morning, Buffalo: Proposed Erie County budget has pre-pandemic revenues, spending

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 4, 2021
Poloncarz's budget a sign of economic recovery
Covid-19 may have scrambled Erie County's financial planning for the past year and a half, but while everything isn't back to normal, the proposed $1.8 billion budget for next year is looking as close to normal as it can get as the local economy churns to life once again.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions more for major roads, buildings and parks projects; reinvests higher sales tax revenue; and creates more county jobs.
"It's focusing on projects that we wanted to do that we had to delay because of the pandemic," Poloncarz told The Buffalo News, relaying a sense of optimism and pride regarding his proposed budget.
– Sandra Tan
Pandemic Lessons: How effective is natural immunity? When longtime Buffalo Sabres anthem singer Doug Allen stepped away from the job last month, he cited the team’s vaccination requirement and his presumed immunity to Covid-19. For Allen and the 219 million other people on Earth who have battled Covid, it’s nearly impossible to reliably measure their Covid immunity, or predict their vulnerability. Read more
Covid-19 infections holding steady in WNY, state data shows: The seven-day rate of positive cases continued to hover around 4.3% for the third straight day, nudging up from 4.32% on Thursday to 4.33% on Friday and down to 4.31% on Saturday. Erie County recorded 329 new positive cases and three deaths, while Niagara County had 80 new cases and two deaths. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Amherst, Clarence IDAs defend operations after state audits raise concerns: The state Comptroller's Office found that the boards of both industrial development agencies failed to follow proper approval and oversight processes for the projects they reviewed and incentivized. Representatives of both agencies agreed to make changes in response to the audit recommendations but disagreed with some of the reports' most critical conclusions and said they live up to their fiduciary responsibilities. Read more
Buffalo narrows Mohawk Ramp redevelopment effort to three finalists: Still in the running for the final choice are proposals from BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty, Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., and SAA-EVI and McGuire Development Co. While all three include affordable apartments, parking and restaurants, they differ in offering everything from a fitness center to a research and development lab to an incubation hub for underrepresented businesses. Read more
Sean Kirst: After precious time lost to pandemic, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight resumes: Donald Saville has spent more than 70 years quietly mourning his cousin Irwin, who died at Guam in 1944, during World War II. Next Saturday, the 96-year-old resident of Orchard Park will make a pilgrimage to remember Irwin and hundreds of thousands of others when Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, shut down since early 2020 by the pandemic, resumes transporting dozens of local veterans to monuments of national reverence in Washington, D.C. Read more
Asphalt plant developers look for options after Town of Niagara rejection: The general manager of AL Asphalt said Friday the company is still considering its options in the wake of the Town of Niagara's rejection of its plan to build a 150,000-ton-per-year hot asphalt plant on Witmer Road. The project drew public and official opposition earlier this year. Possibilities include suing the town to try to invalidate the rejection, or finding another site. AL Asphalt gave up placing a plant in Hamburg after losing a lawsuit there. Read more
Catholic Health, union remain at odds – even over how to meet: Catholic Health and the union representing its nurses and other workers had still not resumed negotiations as of Sunday evening, as the strike at Mercy Hospital continued for a third day and both sides accused the other of bad behavior. Read more
More rain: Today will be cloudy with showers and a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
Observations: Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver live up to draft status in Bills' rout of Texans: Edmunds and Oliver were all over the field for the Bills in a 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Read more
'We could have scored a lot more points': Even in blowout, Bills offense looking to improve: While quarterback Josh Allen called his kicker a "baller," the team would probably like to rely on him less. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Texans defense had no answer for Josh Allen's athletic plays: Josh Allen manipulated the Texans’ defense for a slew of big plays in Sunday’s blowout victory. Here’s a closer look at the key plays from the game. Read more
Jason Wolf: Bills have steamrolled three backup QBs. Here comes Patrick Mahomes: "A victory against the Chiefs on Sunday could help ensure the road to Super Bowl LVI winds through Western New York," writes Jason Wolf. Read more
• Many of us will be in search of the perfect pumpkin in the coming weeks. How about a 1,359-pound pumpkin? That was the winner in the Great Pumpkin Farm’s 26th annual world pumpkin weigh-off, WIVB reports.
• Do you know when was the last time you changed your smoke alarms’ batteries? Do you even have a smoke detector in your home? It’s Fire Prevention Week, and those are some of the questions the National Fire Prevention Association wants you to consider, Spectrum News reports.
• The arrival of spooky season means it’s time to start planning your Halloween costume. Perhaps a Halloween makeover is in order. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison saw firsthand the creative offerings available – “from colorful and enchanting to spooky and scary” – from makeup artist Gabby Morganti at Beauty in Bloom in the Elmwood Village.
