Good Morning, Buffalo: Proposed Erie County budget has pre-pandemic revenues, spending

Sean Kirst: After precious time lost to pandemic, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight resumes: Donald Saville has spent more than 70 years quietly mourning his cousin Irwin, who died at Guam in 1944, during World War II. Next Saturday, the 96-year-old resident of Orchard Park will make a pilgrimage to remember Irwin and hundreds of thousands of others when Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, shut down since early 2020 by the pandemic, resumes transporting dozens of local veterans to monuments of national reverence in Washington, D.C. Read more

Asphalt plant developers look for options after Town of Niagara rejection: The general manager of AL Asphalt said Friday the company is still considering its options in the wake of the Town of Niagara's rejection of its plan to build a 150,000-ton-per-year hot asphalt plant on Witmer Road. The project drew public and official opposition earlier this year. Possibilities include suing the town to try to invalidate the rejection, or finding another site. AL Asphalt gave up placing a plant in Hamburg after losing a lawsuit there. Read more