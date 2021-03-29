Good Morning, Buffalo: Promoters predict a post-Covid tourism rebound for Niagara Falls

FOOD & DRINK

At Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen, food to come home to: Those who enjoyed dining at Mike Thill’s 100 Acres at the Richardson Complex should be delighted to hear Thill is back at it at the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg. “Can you recapture a perfect evening? Can you ever really go back? Who can say? Can the hummus with freshly baked laffa bread still make me sigh with relief? Now that’s in my wheelhouse. The answer: yes,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: Grading every move in free agency thus far: "The Bills have retained their most important free agents, while at the same time finding a way to add to the roster from the outside," writes Jay Skurski. Read more

SABRES