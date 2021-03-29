Good Morning, Buffalo: Promoters predict a post-Covid tourism rebound for Niagara Falls

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 29, 2021
Falls tourism industry dares to hope again
After a 2020 pandemic that almost cratered the Niagara Falls tourism industry, Valentine's Day 2021 may well be remembered as the time it all began to turn around.
The Seneca Niagara Hotel and Casino was sold out, and other downtown Niagara Falls hotels also had a big weekend.
"We saw hotel occupancy at almost 74% that Saturday night," said John H. Percy Jr., president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. "That to me was a little shining star so far as to what the future might look like."
And that good news has continued, especially on weekends, as the Falls tourism industry dares to hope again.
“We are definitely seeing signs of momentum," said Kevin Nephew, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corp. "We have had some recent weekends when our hotel has been at full capacity, which is extraordinary, especially given the circumstances."
Challenges remain, from the still-unquenched novel coronavirus to the closed international border.
Promoters and hotel and attraction owners are not yet anticipating visitor numbers that would match those of 2019, also known as 1 BC – Before Covid.
But many believe that the upcoming season will put smiles on their faces and money in their wallets.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
What you need to know about the 'California variants' in WNY: The “California variants” of coronavirus – so named for their discovery in California last year – have been found for the first time in Western New York, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday. But what are these new variants? And what do they mean for the region? Read more
Christians standing 'at the doorway of Holy Week' receive palms again: Covid-19 pandemic restrictions canceled palm distributions last year, along with all other Holy Week and Easter services at Western New York churches. Thousands of worshipers returned to those churches Sunday and took home the palms that for centuries have been a familiar symbol of the approaching Christian celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. Read more
[Related: View a photo gallery of Palm Sunday Mass at St. Joseph University Parish]
More passengers begin trickling back to Buffalo Niagara International Airport: While the airport has been eerily silent most days since the pandemic drastically reduced air travel throughout the nation, passenger totals over the weekend were expected to spike to almost half the normal total of about 7,500 passengers per day. Read more
Hospitalizations, ICU patients drop in NY: The number of New Yorkers in intensive care units with Covid-19 has dropped to the lowest level since Dec. 6. There were 877 patients in ICUs Saturday, a 46% decline from the post-holiday peak, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Marijuana legalization bill lays out rules for consumption, delivery, legal trade: Soon, it will no longer be a crime to keep up to 5 pounds of cannabis in your home. You'll be able to smoke it, vape it and otherwise consume it in many public places and even in cafes, similar to cigar clubs. You'll even be able to get it delivered to your home. Read more
Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese cuts spending on schools as its legal bills rise: Court records show that the diocese spent $3.8 million on lawyer fees and other bankruptcy-related expenses in the first year of bankruptcy – an amount nearly equal to the subsidies it used to provide to 34 Catholic elementary schools. Read more
Catholic priest who admitted molesting boys dies at age 81: The Rev. Norbert F. Orsolits, a Catholic priest whose 2018 admission that he had molested “probably dozens” of boys decades earlier led to a reckoning within the Buffalo Diocese over its coverup of child sex abuse cases, has died at the age of 81. Read more
Council member proposes repealing school-zone cameras: Buffalo's controversial school-zone cameras would be gone by September under a proposal by University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. The School Zone Safety Program tickets drivers $50 if captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph. Wyatt called the program a hindrance to a city dealing with a great deal of poverty. Read more
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 38, 'always wanted to be out in the action': The former Buffalonian, who died Friday on Long Island more than three years after he was critically injured by a distracted driver, served as a Coast Guard pilot before applying to become a state trooper. The rigorous training and physical requirements at the State Police Academy “were already second nature to him,” his brother Rev. Martin Gallagher said. “He loved being a trooper.” Read more
WEATHER
Chilly, but some sun: WGRZ's forecast calls for a high around 40 today, with cloudy skies expected to clear in the afternoon. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen, food to come home to: Those who enjoyed dining at Mike Thill’s 100 Acres at the Richardson Complex should be delighted to hear Thill is back at it at the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg. “Can you recapture a perfect evening? Can you ever really go back? Who can say? Can the hummus with freshly baked laffa bread still make me sigh with relief? Now that’s in my wheelhouse. The answer: yes,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: Grading every move in free agency thus far: "The Bills have retained their most important free agents, while at the same time finding a way to add to the roster from the outside," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
SABRES
A hockey whodunit: Is this $10,000 puck the first goal in Sabres' history?: Jim Watson, 77 scored the first goal in Buffalo Sabres history. After the goal, Sabres phenom Gilbert Perrault scooped up the puck, and Watson says he has stored it since in a cardboard box full of memorabilia he collected since childhood. The puck is now up for auction, but some collectors are skeptical of its authenticity. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark almost snared a win in first game back: "There's a case to be made that the bottom of the Sabres' season fell out when Ullmark got hurt, and not when Jack Eichel left the lineup," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Volunteers around Western New York are spreading love through lasagna. "Lasagna Love was born of the pandemic. The volunteer-based campaign to send a meal to people in need grew nationwide, and now, it’s taking off in Buffalo," reports WIVB's Erica Brecher.
• A March 1 structure fire could have had a much different outcome if not for the bravery of a Town of Lancaster police officer. James Robinson Jr. saved a woman and two children from an apartment building. "I just thank God for putting me in the right place at the right time," he told WGRZ's Leanne Stuck.
• Voting is underway for Buffalo Spree’s Best of WNY 2021 poll. “During this extraordinary time, our mission to showcase the people, places, and things that make WNY a great place to live is more important than ever,” the magazine states. Go here to fill out a ballot before the May 1 deadline.
• Shopping for Easter candy this year includes a new option: breakable eggs. “From giant eggs to bunny butts and hearts filled with Easter candy, you won’t find anything cuter or more impressive than these beautiful and tasty masterpieces,” writes Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Morrow in sharing where to find the breakable chocolates.
