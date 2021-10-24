Good Morning, Buffalo: Profiling Buffalo’s mayoral candidates amid ‘bitter election’

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 24, 2021
The race for City Hall: In-depth looks at Byron Brown and India Walton
Before the June 22 Democratic primary for mayor, few predicted the bitter election now gripping Buffalo.
Byron W. Brown – the four-term mayor of New York's second largest city, former chairman of the state Democratic Party, and the face of Buffalo's renaissance – was viewed almost everywhere last spring as a Democratic primary shoo-in. Indeed, not one of Buffalo's establishment Democrats even considered a challenge to the mayor and his vaunted City Hall machine.
But everything changed when little-known and underestimated India B. Walton – a self-proclaimed democratic socialist – stunned a complacent Brown, who refused to debate and never even mentioned her name. And as a result, Brown now mounts an unprecedented write-in campaign in the toughest challenge of his career.
Whether anyone wanted it or not, Brown has sparked an election defining Buffalo's political soul.
Walton's supporters remain as committed as ever. A mother at 14 who's been poor for much of her life – including during a campaign when she's supported herself in part by driving DoorDash – Walton is nothing if not resilient.
But is she, as her slogan promises, ready? Is she ready to trade the trash talk of the community activist for the more polite ways of a mayor? Is she ready to work with the Common Council only a year and a half after insulting one of its members on Facebook with a profane and speculative description of the most personal part of his anatomy?
Walton said she most certainly is.
– Robert J. McCarthy and Jerry Zremski
Buffalo mayoral race hits final stretch with star power and blue stamps: Walton held a star-powered rally with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cynthia Nixon – former gubernatorial candidate and "Sex in the City" star – on Saturday. Brown held three smaller rallies throughout the day that included volunteers handing out blue “Byron Brown” stamps designed for voters to use on write-in ballots. Read more
Analysis: WNY gets the AOC treatment: “It’s significant on many levels that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx campaigned in Buffalo Saturday for Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy, who shares some news, notes and observations on the campaign season. Read more
Kevin Hardwick says Lynne Dixon's election mailer misleads voters on his positions: The mailer includes a photo of Hardwick with former President Trump with the words, "Hardwick Supports the Trump Agenda” and an image of Hardwick juxtaposed with a Trump rally with the words "Make Erie County Great Again." The mailer was actually designed by the campaign of the Republican-backed Dixon, in an effort to turn off Democratic voters who might otherwise support Hardwick's campaign for Erie County comptroller. Read more
Worker's mom defends Lancaster board member in vulgar video case: Roxanne Weber said she was "sickened" to learn that some people she had considered friends were using a video recording of a village employee singing vulgar and misogynist lyrics for "desperate politics" in a bid to unseat board member Adam L. Dickman. Read more
Bills, Sabres 'mistakenly' donate signed items to Tonawanda GOP candidate: Tonawanda Town Board candidate Stephen R. Brown identified himself and said why he wanted the items, which he auctioned off at fundraisers, when he requested the donations. But Pegula Sports and Entertainment said the contributions violate a company policy to largely stay out of politics. Read more
First day of early voting draws well in Buffalo: The Erie County Board of Elections said 2,323 votes were cast in the city Saturday out of a countywide total of 4,374. The county total is substantially more than the 3,485 cast on the first day in 2019, when, like this year, the ballot offered only local offices. Read more
Finding a Covid booster or a shot for your child should be no trouble: Two more vaccination programs – more booster shots for those already vaccinated, and shots for children ages 5 to 11, who haven't been eligible – will create a lot more potential demand. But unlike the spring, state and local officials say, no one will need to wait in line for hours or drive across the state to find a shot. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Sean Kirst: A young doctor's prescription: Your view on the stadium matters: “I feel strongly that the stadium should be in the city, but I don’t have to be right,” Dr. Ryan Miller said. “It just seems that we ought to have a say.” Agree with him or not, he looks forward to yours. Kirst wants to hear your thoughts on where you think the stadium ought to go – or, for that matter, if you think public money should be spent on one at all. Read more
Cloudy ahead of rain: Today will be mostly cloudy with rain expected later in the day and a high in the mid-50s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
Emmanuel Sanders brings perspective to fast start with Bills: “Even checking my stats,” Sanders said. “I don’t care. I just want to win." Read more
Bills Mailbag: What might Brandon Beane do at the upcoming trade deadline?: The Bills GM has some decisions to make in regards to the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Read more
Observations: Dustin Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey: Tokarski stopped 37 of 39 shots, but the Sabres fell to the Devils 2-1 in overtime Saturday at the Prudential Center. Read more
Sabres notebook: Dan Girardi still spending time around the NHL roster: Girardi coached the Sabres’ defensemen and penalty kill after Granato took over as interim coach on March 17. This season, he holds the title of development coach. Read more
