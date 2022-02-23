Good Morning, Buffalo: Probe says Power Project workers' conversation was bugged; no charges filed

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 23, 2022
Probe says Power Project workers' conversation was bugged; no charges filed
The New York Power Authority says its employees at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston have “no expectation of privacy.” Executives have the ability to listen to and record phone calls on several lines at the plant. NYPA executives reviewed more than 2,000 calls at the plant from 2014 to 2019, The Buffalo News learned from files obtained under the Freedom of Information Law.
But NYPA says it had nothing to do with the recording of a private in-person conversation between two security guards at the plant in 2018. One of them, Sgt. Russell DeFranco, was surprised to hear a recording of the chat at a disciplinary session with his boss, Ryan Sinatra. On the tape, which Sinatra said had been anonymously emailed to him, DeFranco had harsh things to say about Sinatra.
In 2020, DeFranco was fired – for "sleeping on the job." He said he passed out from stress and a medical problem. Now he’s suing NYPA for $3 million, claiming unjust termination.
Meanwhile, the state Inspector General’s Office and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office concluded that someone committed the crime of eavesdropping. But they couldn’t figure out who, so the case was closed with no charges filed.
Big financial losses lead to credit downgrade for Catholic Health: It's been back-to-back years of significant financial losses for Catholic Health System, dented by the pandemic, a lengthy hospital strike and elective surgery restrictions. The road to recovery is just starting. Read more
Buffalo’s top cop retires after career focused on getting along with the community: Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, 63, retires at the end of this week. He has served as commissioner for the last four years, during which he focused on growing relationships between the police and the public. Read more
Orchard Park councilman wants Buffalo Bills to fund police overtime on game days: One way or another, Councilman Conor Flynn wants the Bills to foot the bill for police overtime for events at the new stadium. Orchard Park is not a party in the negotiations, but Flynn said the town spends about $70,000 a year on police overtime for events at the stadium. Read more
McKinley administrators knew of potential for violence that day, stabbing victim’s mother alleges: The family of the 14-year-old beaten and stabbed earlier this month outside McKinley High School intends to sue Buffalo Public Schools, claiming school officials and district administrators failed to provide adequate safety measures despite specific threats made that day. Had those in charge taken proper steps, given a history of student violence at McKinley and threats in this case, "this incident would have never happened," the family says. Read more
Buffalo Grand owner accused of securities fraud in Canada: Ontario securities regulators accuse Harry Stinson of improperly soliciting more than $19 million from Canadian investors for an aborted condominium conversion at Buffalo Grand Hotel, and then using some of those funds for other projects and purposes. Read more
Common Council: Local landmarks must be inspected every three years: Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto was inspired to introduce the legislation, passed unanimously Tuesday, after learning the embattled Great Northern grain elevator had not been inspected after Archer Daniels Midland acquired it in 1993. Read more
Controversy as employee faces termination as elections at 3 local Starbucks wrap up: Social media has been abuzz since local Starbucks employee Cassie Fleischer, who helped organize the Elmwood Avenue store, posted on Facebook on Sunday that she was no longer being scheduled at the location. Read more
They're doing WHAT at the Tralf?: They say in theater that the show must go on. But first, let's get the renovations out of the way. That's what's happening at Theatre Place and the nearby Bijou Grill in the Theater District, where contractors are hard at work on facade improvements. The owners of the buildings are using grants from the state’s New York Main Street grant program to pay for the upgrades. Besides the exterior, Theatre Place also is getting a complete overhaul inside for its anchor tenant, Tralf Music Hall, and its secondary tenant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has occupied portions of the property for 10 years. Read more about it in the latest Buffalo Next newsletter and click here to sign up.
Poloncarz: Numbers will dictate when to lift mask mandate in county buildings: The end of a mask mandate for Erie County buildings is now a numbers game, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday. And the county is closing in on those numbers. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
Goodbye, break. Hello again, winter: The break part of this week’s winter break is over. The winter part is coming back. Read mor
Kearns to seek Dem line for clerk; Hartman leaves GOP to challenge: For the first time as Erie County clerk, Michael Kearns will seek support from his own Democratic Party as he prepares to run for re-election. If Erie County Democrats reject him, Kearns says he will run in the June primary. He would likely face Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who was elected to her post as a Republican, but recently switched her registration to Democrat. Read more
Alan Pergament: Meteorologist Andy Parker exits WKBW amid speculation of possible return to WGRZ: Parker’s contract recently ended, and he declined to renew it. He left the station eight years after he moved over from rival WGRZ in hopes of helping Channel 7 return to its past glory. Read more
Winter walks bring wonders, fresh-air workouts: Our four seasons provide a changing landscape for walks year-round with winter being especially spectacular. Gusto has five parks where you can enjoy a cold weather walk and then revisit throughout the year. Read more
Did Bills Devin Singletary do enough to come back as the No. 1 RB?: Singletary finished the regular season with 870 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 188 carries. Five of the seven touchdowns came during a four-game stretch at the end of the season, where he tacked on a receiving score, as well. Read more
Sabres get good news as Rasmus Dahlin returns to practice, preps for road trip: The team's No. 1 defenseman, who sat out Sunday's 7-3 loss in Columbus due to lower-body soreness, returned to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center and is likely to return when the Sabres open a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Montreal. Read more
Sabres notebook: A rare season sweep of the Canadiens is up for grabs: The Buffalo Sabres have won their three previous meetings with Montreal this season, and are attempting to post their first season sweep of the Canadiens since the 1983-84 season when the teams meet Wednesday night in Bell Centre. Read more
• A new national study warns that one in three children who started school during the pandemic now need intensive help with their reading. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley talks with experts and examines resources that are available to families with young readers, including a program called Read to Succeed Buffalo.
• A local film festival that shares the stories of refugees who have resettled in the U.S. kicks off its fourth season this week. WIVB’s Adam Duke reports that six films will be screened during the Journey’s End Western New York Refugee Film Festival.
• Jude and Elaine Kawczynski have spent about 10 years working on their South Buffalo home, tackling a room at a time. For our Home of the Week feature, they shared photos and details that are sure to inspire.
• Western New York has a “growing fascination with fungi,” reports Spectrum News’ Breanna Fuss in this profile of Flat 12 Mushrooms. The urban farm on Chandler Street produces gourmet mushrooms.