Good Morning, Buffalo: Probe says Power Project workers' conversation was bugged; no charges filed

BUFFALO NEXT

They're doing WHAT at the Tralf?: They say in theater that the show must go on. But first, let's get the renovations out of the way. That's what's happening at Theatre Place and the nearby Bijou Grill in the Theater District, where contractors are hard at work on facade improvements. The owners of the buildings are using grants from the state’s New York Main Street grant program to pay for the upgrades. Besides the exterior, Theatre Place also is getting a complete overhaul inside for its anchor tenant, Tralf Music Hall, and its secondary tenant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has occupied portions of the property for 10 years. Read more about it in the latest Buffalo Next newsletter and click here to sign up.