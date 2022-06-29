Good Morning, Buffalo: Primary roundup: Hochul rolls to overwhelming win in Democratic race for governor

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 29, 2022

Primary roundup: Hochul rolls to overwhelming win in Democratic race for governor

Kathy Hochul, the Buffalo resident who a only year ago dwelled in Andrew M. Cuomo's shadow as lieutenant governor, easily captured a three-way Democratic primary for governor Tuesday in a victory that anoints her as undisputed leader of the New York Democratic Party.

News outlets declared Hochul the victor shortly after 9 p.m. as early returns showed her posting an overwhelming lead. She appeared to be swamping Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County, as well as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. Scoring a major plurality in New York City, she was outpacing even Brooklyn's Williams.

In other races, Hochul's running mate, incumbent Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, had more than twice as many votes as his nearest challenger in the three-way race.

He comfortably defeated his strongest competitor Ana María Archila, backed by progressives and running mate of Williams, along with Diana Reyna, running mate of Suozzi.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term lawmaker from Suffolk County, scored a convincing victory Tuesday in a hard-fought four-way Republican primary for governor, setting up what promises to be a feisty fight against Hochul.

Trailing in early returns to Andrew Giuliani – son of the former New York mayor – Zeldin pulled into a double-digit lead once returns from Long Island were counted. The two other candidates, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson, trailed far behind.

Locally, endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman, the supervisor for the Town of Eden, handily won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk against five-year incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns.

The two will face off again in the general election. While Hartman has now secured the Democratic Party line, Kearns still carries both the Republican and Conservative party lines.

In Cheektowaga, endorsed Democrat Jennifer A. Runfola won the Democrat primary over John J. Wanat, but Wanat won the Conservative primary by more than two-to-one, according to unofficial tallies.

In Pendleton, retired Niagara County Sheriff's Capt. Todd T. Ostrowski defeated Wolfgang Buechler in four primaries. Ostrowski is a former Pendleton Town Board member, and Buechler is the chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

– Buffalo News staff

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Byron Brown calls tour of remodeled Tops ‘helpful’: Buffalo’s mayor initially felt some trepidation as he stepped inside the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue for the first time since the May 14 mass shooting. But after walking through the front door, Brown felt good about the changes being made to the supermarket. Read more

Niagara County receives $3.9 million from EPA to address brownfield sites: "With this grant, Niagara County will continue their work to clean up and redevelop contaminated brownfield properties," said Lisa Garcia, regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Brownfield sites, you bring them to greenfield sites, and then, you can reuse them how the community and the county would like, so we're really excited about it." Read more

None of Buffalo’s outdoor pools will open this summer: The city could not find enough certified lifeguards, Mayor Byron Brown said Tuesday. “The decision to not open our outdoor pools this summer came down to the safety and welfare of our residents," Brown said in a statement. Read more

Kim Pegula is ‘progressing well,’ according to team: The Pegula family released a statement saying that the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres is resting and they are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care. The statement would not say whether Pegula remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital, nor would it specify the medical issue. Read more

Toy gun exchange aims to steer children toward nonviolent toys: Scores of young children were encouraged Monday to trade their old toy guns in exchange for new board games, dolls, model cars and other nonviolent toys. Read more

‘Thin evidence’ that Betty Jean Grant harassed voter, judge says: The former chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature was accused of violating state election law on Oct. 23 when she reportedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto guide: Bites from Andrew Galarneau's favorite bakeries: Everyone has a favorite bakery, a place that reliably serves up sweet reminders of sticky-fingered childhood joy. This week, Galarneau serves up his list of places whose work calls to him, deep down in his little kid heart. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

As Niagara Falls seeks to seize land through eminent domain, developer proposes $1.48B data center: Faced with the threat of losing at least part of his long-undeveloped land in Niagara Falls through eminent domain, New York City developer Howard Milstein and his partners are proposing to use it for a data center in hopes of staving off the city's legal effort to create a new public park. Read more

Young Development pursues two projects in Cheektowaga: The firm is constructing its Town Center Apartments, bringing 70 townhome-style apartments to 4800 Transit Road. Meanwhile, work is underway with its $75 million Midtown Apartments, a 360-unit apartment complex at 6386 Transit, which is expected to open in spring 2023. Read more

Coming soon: Dollar General for Larkinville, restaurants at Elmwood Crossing: The Buffalo Planning Board has given a green light to plans by Alabama-based developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location in the Larkinville area. The board has also approved a special-use permit for two tavern-and-restaurant operations to open in the new five-story Pardee building at 451 Elmwood Ave. – which was completed last year as part of the new Elmwood Crossing development. Read more

BILLS

AFC East overview: Stockpile of draft talent has Jets thinking positive: The Jets will have 12 new starters in 2022 – four prime rookies, four free-agent signees and four high-profile veterans who missed all or most of last season due to injury. The Jets are 0-6 in the AFC East over the past two years. It’s hard to imagine them not being markedly improved in 2022. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• For our latest Home of the Week digital feature, we highlight the home of Brette and Terry Sember, which is filled with artwork and artisan-made items from their many travels. Brette Sember submitted photos of some of her favorite collections.

• Volunteers in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program can have a life-changing impact on their “littles,” WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun reports. She chats with a young boy who was matched with a mentor about a year ago.

• Many view Saul Elkin as one of the most influential figures in the history of Buffalo theater. The founder and artistic director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park chats about his stage adventures in OFF ROAD with Peter Palmisano.

• The “tacky” commercialization of Niagara Falls inspired conservationists in the U.S. and Canada to create national parks systems, Triston Hopper writes in this article for Toronto's nationalpost.com. These moves gave regulators the ability to protect natural treasures “from the worst inclinations of private enterprise,” Hopper asserts.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.