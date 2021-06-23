Good Morning, Buffalo: Primary day ends with an upset

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 23, 2021
WNY primary day ends with an upset
The slow start at the polls on primary day in Western New York ended with a twist when India B. Walton, the community activist barely known to many Buffalo voters just months ago, shocked four-term incumbent Byron W. Brown in Tuesday's Democratic primary for mayor.
In the race for Erie County sheriff, Republican and Democratic voters Tuesday turned away the candidates recommended by their parties' leaders to elect upstarts. Kimberly Beaty won the Democratic line, while John Garcia won the Republican primary.
Conservative and Democratic primary races for the Erie County Legislature awarded a second full term to a Democratic incumbent in Buffalo and strengthened the edge of another Democratic candidate, who won a Conservative Party primary, heading into the general election this November. Primaries were decided for the 1st District, encompassing a broad swath of the City of Buffalo; the 4th District, which includes Grand Island and the city and town of Tonawanda; and the 9th District, which includes South Buffalo, Lackawanna and Hamburg.
In the suburbs, some races were too close to call. The News’ Barbara O’Brien and Stephen Watson take a look at some key races in Erie County. And, Thomas Prohaska has the wrapup from Niagara County.
Rene Robert, Sabres ‘French Connection’ right winger, dies at 72: Robert died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Florida on June 15. He was the right winger on the Buffalo Sabres’ famed “French Connection” line of the 1970s. Robert, center Gilbert Perreault and left wing Rick Martin became a focal point of Buffalo’s unlikely 1973 playoff team and the 1975 Stanley Cup finalists. Read more
Outer Harbor pavilion to replace Canalside as concert venue: A new era of live music on the waterfront will emerge from the Outer Harbor, following an 8-1 vote Tuesday in the Common Council approving a pavilion that will also be used for special events. Read more
Buffalo bishop: Eucharist shouldn't be used as ‘weapon at altar': Bishop Michael Fisher said he is not looking for a chance to deny Holy Communion to President Biden or other Catholics who support abortion rights. “I think there’s been a loss of its understanding and the awesomeness of the Eucharist, its reverence,” Fisher said. Read more
After softball injury ruptures eye, man’s lawsuit blames Tonawanda golf dome: A veteran softball player from North Tonawanda who was hit in the face by a batted ball during a game at the Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome is suing over his injuries. Thomas Fasciano said the impact caused him to lose the sight in his left eye and shattered much of the bones on the left side of his face. He blames dangerous conditions at the dome, while an attorney for the town argues Fasciano assumed all risks that come with playing softball. Read more
Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate drops to 5.3% in May: The drop in the jobless rate, combined with the jump in hiring last month, reflects the significant strengthening that is taking place within the region’s job market as it rebounds from the severe job losses that occurred during the early days of the pandemic. Read more
Albright-Knox latest to pull out of stalled Station Twelve in Amherst: A second prospective tenant has walked away from the redevelopment of the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which had agreed in late 2019 to open a shop at the rebranded Station Twelve retail and recreational center, has withdrawn from the long-stalled project. This follows the news that L.L. Bean has left Station Twelve for Benderson Development Co.'s The Boulevard shopping center. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canada’s Justin Trudeau says border could start to reopen in weeks: The U.S.-Canadian border remains closed to nonessential travel through July 21, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that its gradual reopening could begin in weeks, not months. Read more
WEATHER
A brighter day: It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low 70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Rooftop patio bars and restaurants in WNY: Outdoor dining can be even more enjoyable when it offers a unique perch. Step Out Buffalo profiles a dozen local establishments that have rooftop patios. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: At Delaware Park Rose Garden, ‘like all of Buffalo is blooming’: Elaine Bell had her heart broken by a pandemic that claimed the life of a younger brother. A few days ago, she found solace in a place experiencing a burst of vivid growth. Bell took her time walking through the Delaware Park Rose Garden, where – like the blossoms she tends at her own house – the garden went through a spring of unusual color and vitality. Read more
BILLS
Q&A with Eric Washington: Bills D-Line coach has big job coaching big prospects: The News' Mark Gaughan recently talked to the 51-year-old coach who is entering his second year with the Bills and his 14th in the NFL. Read more
Bryan Cox Jr. placed on injured reserve; Bills sign two defensive linemen: The team announced that defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. has been placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. The team also finalized an agreement with nose tackle Eli Ankou and announced the signing of Nazair Jones. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• No, you're not seeing things. That is a 65-foot-long octopus flying through the skies near the Skyway. At the other end of the string is Jim Emmanuele, one of the area's many kite enthusiasts who enjoy sharing their passion with others. Also, News contributor Max Kalnitz suggests five great spots to fly kites.
• Buffalo might be the City of Good Neighbors, but an analysis by a career advice website says it’s one of the worst cities in the nation for millennials and Generation Zers. Theladders.com examined several variables, including the availability of entry-level and part-time jobs, the cost of renting one-bedroom and studio apartments and median house prices. Buffalo ranked in the bottom five cities for people who were born between 1981 and 2012.
• Some of my most memorable purchases have been made at flea markets. A board game that ignites childhood memories. An quirky wall hanging for the cottage. A vintage T-shirt. Nancy J. Parisi showcases six local flea markets and offers some tips to consumers in this article for Visit Buffalo Niagara.
• “What is resilience?” asks The Challenger in a profile of Buffalo native Duncan Kirkwood. The motivational speaker and author provides “resilience training” to young audiences across the nation. Kirkwood defines resilience as the ability to overcome setbacks and “to find the peace and joy that life’s journey brings.”
