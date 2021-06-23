Good Morning, Buffalo: Primary day ends with an upset

After softball injury ruptures eye, man’s lawsuit blames Tonawanda golf dome: A veteran softball player from North Tonawanda who was hit in the face by a batted ball during a game at the Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome is suing over his injuries. Thomas Fasciano said the impact caused him to lose the sight in his left eye and shattered much of the bones on the left side of his face. He blames dangerous conditions at the dome, while an attorney for the town argues Fasciano assumed all risks that come with playing softball. Read more

Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate drops to 5.3% in May: The drop in the jobless rate, combined with the jump in hiring last month, reflects the significant strengthening that is taking place within the region’s job market as it rebounds from the severe job losses that occurred during the early days of the pandemic. Read more