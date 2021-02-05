Good Morning, Buffalo: Pop-up vaccine clinics try to fill gaps, but community doctors say they can do it better

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 5, 2021
Pop-up vaccine clinics try to fill gaps, but community doctors say they can do it better
Part of New York’s strategy for reaching Black and Latino communities in its Covid-19 vaccination distribution effort involves setting up “pop-up clinics.” Statewide, a few dozen such vaccination sites are planned this week.
At the same time, state officials are trying to overcome strong hesitancy to the vaccine within Black and Latino communities.
Two prominent doctors who operate health centers in Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods tell The News’ Maki Becker that while the pop-ups are taking place in the neighborhoods that need them most, a better way to reach the most vulnerable people in these communities would be to give the doctors the vaccines and let them distribute them. They note that they can identify the patients who need them, and know how to reach them – especially those who cannot navigate the state’s complex vaccine appointment process.
“They are our patients,” said Dr. Myron Glick, founder of the Jericho Road Community Health Center. “We give them flu shots. Why can’t they trust us to give the vaccine to us?”
Glick said it’s frustrating that doctors who are actually taking care of patients are being sidelined in the effort to create vaccine equity.
Serious medical condition but under 65: Feds said vaccinate, but NY still waits: Unlike some other states, New York State is not yet permitting those under 65 years of age and who also have serious medical conditions to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine, even though they are considered at high risk if they contract the virus. Read more
School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated: New York State regulations requiring quarantines when travelers return are still in effect, unchanged even for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Reed hints again at challenge to Cuomo: ‘Your days are numbered’: Rep. Tom Reed has long been one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's loudest critics, but the Republican congressman from Corning took his rhetoric to a new level Thursday. Renewing speculation that he may challenge Cuomo in next year's election, Reed said: "Gov. Cuomo, your days are numbered. There's leadership coming to Albany very soon." Read more
New color scheme adds splash to renovated Kavinoky Theatre: The 250-seat theater, housed on the campus of D'Youville College, took advantage of the time it was forced to be closed due to the pandemic to get an early start on a top-to-bottom $300,000 renovation. Now Executive Artistic Director Lorraine O'Donnell can't wait for the fall, when she's hoping to unveil the new-look theater for what she hopes will be the start of the 2021-2022 season. Read more
Lawsuit accuses police of aiding bounty hunters in warrantless search: Seven Buffalo police officers were at the scene of a late-night raid, orchestrated by two Pennsylvania bounty hunters who walked up porch steps on Oakdale Place drawing a shotgun and AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to a federal lawsuit. Read more
State accuses lenders of redlining in Buffalo, settles with Hunt Mortgage: State financial regulators have cited Buffalo-based Hunt Mortgage Corp. for weakness in lending to minorities and minority neighborhoods, as they released a report finding an overall lack of lending by nonbank mortgage companies in Buffalo despite laws that ban the practice of redlining. Read more
An inside look at ACV Auctions’ high-stakes path to go public: The breakout star of the region's startup community has recently taken steps that suggest going public is on the horizon. The company hasn't confirmed its plans, but what would going public mean for both ACV and the region? Read more
Winter storm watch for Friday upgraded to lake-effect snow warning: Heavy, lake-effect snow, with strong winds and colder temperatures are all but a forgone conclusion for Friday's forecast. Read more
The Southtowns may be next to get Chick-fil-A: It's rare that the Southtowns get something before Amherst does. But in the case of a newly proposed Chick-fil-A, Hamburg may be next in line for one of the popular fast-food restaurants. Read more
Clarence mom starts company that prevents foggy glasses while wearing a mask: Vanessa Snowden has helped relatives and others get through the pandemic by making masks. As the weather turned colder last fall, she and others discovered they had a new challenge while wearing a mask: foggy glasses. So the former teacher went to school on medical-grade adhesives, found something that fixes the problem and started Foggoz. It's pronounced, of course, "fog goes." Read more
Discount Diva: Tips to slash your grocery bill: You've probably noticed that your grocery budget doesn't stretch as far as it did before Covid-19 hit. The Discount Diva suggests some tips to save money at the supermarket, including an app that lets you buy discounted food at certain Tops Markets locations. Read more
Inside the Bills: How Buffalo's roster stacks up against the Super Bowl teams: The goal for the Bills is simple in 2021 – Super Bowl or bust. That means it’s bigger than just beating the Chiefs, because just getting to the big game won’t be enough. The Bills also have to measure themselves against the NFC’s best. Jay Skurski went position by position and ranked the Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers accordingly. Read more
As Sabres' Ralph Krueger and Jake McCabe enter Covid protocol, NHL tightens reins: As the NHL's outbreak deepened, with Buffalo remaining one of the hot spots, the league tightened its protocols and Commissioner Gary Bettman tried to allay fears about the situation. Read more
• STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math, and it doesn’t exactly scream “fun” to many children. A Buffalo-based tech company has been making unique kits for kids that inject some fun and excitement into STEM lessons. WKBW’s Katie Morse says Thimble has customers in all 50 states and in several countries.
• Sure, a box of candy or a bouquet of flowers fits the bill for folks in search of Valentine’s Day gifts. But if you’re seeking a more unique present, how about having a tree planted in honor of that special someone? Buffalo Rising takes a closer look at a program launched by the Western New York Land Conservancy.
• From a rustic log cabin to a chalet atop a hill that offers a picturesque view, there are plenty of spots a short drive from Buffalo that are ideal for a winter “staycation.” Step Out Buffalo’s Nora Hassan showcases nine scenic cold-weather getaways.
• A friend who has lived in the Buffalo area his entire life recently joined me for his first walk through Forest Lawn Cemetery. He was impressed by the unique blend of nature, history and art. Forest Lawn is featured on the Hello Buffalo blog in a post that showcases dozens of unique and historic resting spots.
