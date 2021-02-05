Good Morning, Buffalo: Pop-up vaccine clinics try to fill gaps, but community doctors say they can do it better

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 5, 2021

Pop-up vaccine clinics try to fill gaps, but community doctors say they can do it better

Part of New York’s strategy for reaching Black and Latino communities in its Covid-19 vaccination distribution effort involves setting up “pop-up clinics.” Statewide, a few dozen such vaccination sites are planned this week.

At the same time, state officials are trying to overcome strong hesitancy to the vaccine within Black and Latino communities.

Two prominent doctors who operate health centers in Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods tell The News’ Maki Becker that while the pop-ups are taking place in the neighborhoods that need them most, a better way to reach the most vulnerable people in these communities would be to give the doctors the vaccines and let them distribute them. They note that they can identify the patients who need them, and know how to reach them – especially those who cannot navigate the state’s complex vaccine appointment process.