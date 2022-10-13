Good Morning, Buffalo: Poloncarz's proposed budget includes major investment in Sheriff's Office personnel

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 13, 2022

Poloncarz's proposed budget includes major investment in Sheriff's Office personnel

The biggest new investment Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will make in his proposed 2023 budget is in law enforcement.

He proposes spending $14.2 million to cover salaries and benefits for 57 new Sheriff's Office jobs. The additions are designed to reduce overtime and improve both jail and road patrol staffing.

In return, Poloncarz said he will hold Sheriff John Garcia to his commitment to contain overtime costs, which have greatly exceeded budgeted amounts every year. Poloncarz's willingness to earmark such a large amount of money is both a sign of goodwill toward the new Republican sheriff, as well as a test of Garcia's leadership.

"We're giving them new positions," Poloncarz said. "But the sheriff is giving me his word they're going to reduce the overtime conditions for the Holding Center and the Correctional Facility." Poloncarz will officially release his budget proposal on Friday. – Sandra Tan

GUSTO SESSIONS

Marcus Lolo is a pianist, composer, producer and educator who now proudly calls Buffalo home. His intensive training in classical music, coupled with a deep love for jazz and the rhythmic, harmonic and folk traditions of Haiti combine to make him a musician with a unique ability to fuse styles and cultural influences.

Check out his live performance and thoughtful interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers at GCR Audio Recording Studios.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo has food solutions; they just need investment: The American Food Equity Conference identified programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed. Read more

After weeklong manhunt, suspect wanted for shooting wife in front of kids is caught: Adam R. Bennefield, 45, was caught Wednesday, Buffalo police announced on Twitter. An arrest warrant was issued for him on a second-degree murder charge after he reportedly shot Keaira Bennefield, 40, with a shotgun. She was driving her children to school on the morning of Oct. 5 when the ambush took place at the intersection of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood. Read more

Troopers identify four killed in Royalton collision of RV and car: The collision happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road. Police determined the RV, which was traveling south on Orangeport, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a westbound Chevrolet Cruze that was in the intersection. Read more

Charges lodged in incidents targeting Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman: Two men were charged this week in incidents targeting Hartman, a candidate for Erie County clerk, and her family. Eden police say they are investigating in what way the sets of incidents, centered on Hillbrook Drive, are connected. One of the men charged in the cases is Hartman's next-door neighbor. His attorney denied wrongdoing and said the matter is rooted in a neighbor dispute. Read more

Photos: Changes through the years at The Buffalo News: The Buffalo News is no stranger to change, and it is welcoming a big one this week and next week as it moves its offices from 1 News Plaza on Washington Street to 726 Exchange St. in Larkinville. Take a look at photos chronicling the last 60-plus years of change at The News. Read more

KeyBank Center to open members-only club to all fans this season: The Lexus Club will no longer be an exclusive venue for Buffalo Sabres member ticket holders. It is now open to all ticketed fans who make reservations at the club located on the 100 level. Available for purchase during each home game will be a pre-event buffet and drinks from three full bars. Read more

WEATHER

Rain settles in: A steady rain will greet commuters early this morning with a high of 61 degrees. Read more

POLITICS

Hochul continues defense of abortion rights; Zeldin downplays it as key issue in governor’s race: Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent berating Republican Lee Zeldin's anti-abortion stand as "extreme," buttressed her own abortion rights credentials Wednesday by announcing a new, $13.4 million round of support for abortion providers. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Your handy, dandy guide to an election like no other: With legal skirmishes over mail-in voting in New York, Democrats having boosted GOP candidates they hope will lose and Republicans trying to keep certain people from the polls in the name of democracy, how’s the average voter supposed to make sense of it all? Fortunately, we have the modern political dictionary to decipher what’s really going on. Read more

NEW BUFFALO

Brewery conversion project, Shea’s addition win city approvals: T.O.P. Enterprises gained site plan approval from the Buffalo Planning Board for its proposal to renovate the Lion Brewery building at 1035 Jefferson, construct a new four-story arts building next to it and rehabilitate the surrounding 3.5-acre site. Read more

New microbrewery coming to West Side storage yard: An experienced brewer and his wife seek to turn a mostly vacant storage yard on Tremont Avenue into a craft brewery. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: Offensive tackles for Bills, Chiefs on spot with big stakes on line: It’s already looking like these two teams are on a collision course in the playoffs for the third season in a row. This game is only Round I. There is a good chance Round II is coming in January. Sunday’s game could decide home-field advantage in the AFC. For the offensive tackles, the benefit of home-field advantage matters at least a little, more than other positions, even if they don’t want to admit it. Read more

Bills' injury updates: Tre'Davious White to begin practice: The Bills got a boost at Wednesday’s practice, even if it won’t affect this weekend. Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time this season. Coach Sean McDermott said White will not play Sunday in Kansas City. Read more

SABRES

Sabres roundtable: Topics to ponder for the 2022-23 season: Which Buffalo Sabre is poised for a breakout year? Who will be the starting goalie? Buffalo Sabres beat reporters Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington provide their opinions on six notable topics at the start of the season. Read more

Mike Harrington: Yes, it's just the season opener. But with Ottawa in town, this is a big one for the Sabres: "The games come fast and furious, but this view says we need to see a lot out of this club on Opening Night," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Kevin Donovan has loved “horror stuff” since he was a tyke. He’s now the proprietor and creative force behind a popular Halloween season attraction in Angola. Everhaunt Haunted House and its cast of "scareactors" have earned an impressive array of local and national awards in Halloween and indoor cultural attractions categories.

• People with special needs often face insurance-related hurdles when trying to obtain wheelchairs and other mobility aids, WBFO’s Emyle Watkins reports. Some insurers impose strict limitations, high co-pays or subject clients to long wait times for acquiring durable medical equipment. Watkins says a local organization is fighting to ease these barriers.

• The 13 new members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will perform in a concert tonight to honor their inductions. The concert will be staged at The Cove on Transit Road in Depew.

• If you’re looking for an idyllic destination for a weekend getaway this fall, Forever Young contributor Christine A. Smyczynski suggests a trek to the Ithaca region. She says Ithaca is an ideal place to explore gorges, view waterfalls and reconnect with nature.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

